Lirik Lagu Reckless – Madison Beer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Reckless – Madison Beer

Hey, this is a story I hate

And telling it might make me break

But I'll tell it anyway

This chapter's about

How you said there was nobody else

Then you got up and went to her house

You guys always left me out

I still have the letter you wrote

When you told me that I was the only girl

You'd ever want in your life

I guess my friends were right

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

Somebody saw you with her last night

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

You might love her now, but you loved me first

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are

Oh, you swore on every star

How could you be so reckless with my heart?

You check in and out

Of my heart like a hotel

And she must be perfect, oh well

I hope you both go to hell

I still have the letter you wrote

When you told me that I was the only girl

You'd ever want in your life

I guess my friends were right

Each day goes by and each night, I cry

Somebody saw you with her last night

You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"

You might love her now, but you loved me first

Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are (here we are)

Oh, you swore on every star

How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)

How could you be so reckless?

How could you be so reckless?

How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?