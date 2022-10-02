Lirik Lagu Reckless – Madison Beer dan Fakta di Baliknya

Hey, this is a story I hate
And telling it might make me break
But I'll tell it anyway
This chapter's about
How you said there was nobody else
Then you got up and went to her house
You guys always left me out
I still have the letter you wrote
When you told me that I was the only girl
You'd ever want in your life
I guess my friends were right
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
Somebody saw you with her last night
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
You might love her now, but you loved me first
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are
Oh, you swore on every star
How could you be so reckless with my heart?
You check in and out
Of my heart like a hotel
And she must be perfect, oh well
I hope you both go to hell
I still have the letter you wrote
When you told me that I was the only girl
You'd ever want in your life
I guess my friends were right
Each day goes by and each night, I cry
Somebody saw you with her last night
You gave me your word, "Don't worry 'bout her"
You might love her now, but you loved me first
Said you'd never hurt me, but here we are (here we are)
Oh, you swore on every star
How could you be so reckless with my heart? (Heart)
How could you be so reckless?
How could you be so reckless?
How could you be so reckless with someone's heart?
Artikel Pilihan