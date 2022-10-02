Lirik To The Bone – Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

Have I ever told you
I want you to the bone
Have I ever called you
When you are all alone
And if I ever forget
To tell you how I feel
Listen to me now, babe
I want you to the bone
I want you to the bone
I want you to the bone
Maybe if you can see
What I feel through my bone
Every corner in me
There's your presence that grown
Maybe I nurture it more
By saying how it feel
But I did mean it before
I want you to the bone
I want you to
Take me home, I'm fallin
'Love me long, I'm rollin'
Losing control, body and soul
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
Walk you down, I'm all in
Hold you tight, you call and
I'll take control, body and soul
Mind too for sure, I'm already yours
Would that be alright?
Hey, would that be alright?
I want you to the bone
So bad I can't breathe
I want you to the bone
