Lirik To The Bone – Pamungkas dan Fakta di Baliknya

To The Bone

Have I ever told you

I want you to the bone

Have I ever called you

When you are all alone

And if I ever forget

To tell you how I feel

Listen to me now, babe

I want you to the bone

I want you to the bone

I want you to the bone

Maybe if you can see

What I feel through my bone

Every corner in me

There's your presence that grown

Maybe I nurture it more

By saying how it feel

But I did mean it before

I want you to the bone

I want you to

Take me home, I'm fallin

'Love me long, I'm rollin'

Losing control, body and soul

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

Walk you down, I'm all in

Hold you tight, you call and

I'll take control, body and soul

Mind too for sure, I'm already yours

Would that be alright?

Hey, would that be alright?

I want you to the bone

So bad I can't breathe

I want you to the bone