Lirik Lagu Amazing dari Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Tim PRMN 12
- 29 September 2022, 12:15 WIB
Lirik lagu Amazing dari Rex Orange County.
Lirik lagu Amazing dari Rex Orange County. /Instagram/@rexorangecounty

PIKIRAN RAKYATRex Orange County merilis lagu yang berjudul Amazing pada 14 Februari 2022 lalu dalam rangka hari Valentine.

Hingga saat ini, lagu Amazing masih bertengger di tangga lagu Spotify Top 50 Indonesia di urutan ke-17.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dari Amazing dari Rex Orange County,

There's no way to time it
And where you may find it is unknown
Until then, you're a loner
So you see her (see her)
She's over (over) in the corner (corner)
And you can't (you can't) ignore her (you can't ignore her)
There must be a reason
You see it, believe it now

Search the definition of shame
I'm sure you'll see my face
Who's gonna save me now?
I hope it's you, my babe

Don't change a thing, you are amazing
I can't believe you've come and saved me
We can stay here, spend every day here
I don't mind, no

Don't change a thing, you are amazing
I can't believe you've come and saved me
We can stay here, spend every day here
I don't mind

