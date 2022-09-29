Lirik Lagu Amazing dari Rex Orange County, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Rex Orange County merilis lagu yang berjudul Amazing pada 14 Februari 2022 lalu dalam rangka hari Valentine.

Hingga saat ini, lagu Amazing masih bertengger di tangga lagu Spotify Top 50 Indonesia di urutan ke-17.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dari Amazing dari Rex Orange County,

There's no way to time it

And where you may find it is unknown

Until then, you're a loner

So you see her (see her)

She's over (over) in the corner (corner)

And you can't (you can't) ignore her (you can't ignore her)

There must be a reason

You see it, believe it now

Search the definition of shame

I'm sure you'll see my face

Who's gonna save me now?

I hope it's you, my babe

Don't change a thing, you are amazing

I can't believe you've come and saved me

We can stay here, spend every day here

I don't mind, no

Don't change a thing, you are amazing

I can't believe you've come and saved me

We can stay here, spend every day here

I don't mind

