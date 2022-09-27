Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: Miles Away From Those I Love...

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Lagu Avenged Sevenfold berjudul Dear God merupakan lagu yang tak lekang oleh waktu.

Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 26 Oktober 2007, dilihat dari kanal YouTube Avenged Sevenfold, pada 27 September 2022, lagu tersebut sudah mencapai 160.931.564 views.

Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan, Zacky Vengeance, dan M. Shadows.

Berikut lirik lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold:

A lonely road, crossed another cold state line

Miles away from those I love, purpose hard to find

While I recall all the words you spoke to me

Can’t help but wish that I was there

Back where I’d love to be, oh yeah

Dear God, the only thing I ask of you

Is to hold her when I’m not around

When I’m much too far away

We all need that person who can be true to you

But I left her when I found her

And now I wish I’d stayed

‘Cause I’m lonely and I’m tired