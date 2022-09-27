Lirik Lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold: Miles Away From Those I Love...

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Lagu Avenged Sevenfold berjudul Dear God merupakan lagu yang tak lekang oleh waktu.
Lagu tersebut dirilis pada 26 Oktober 2007, dilihat dari kanal YouTube Avenged Sevenfold, pada 27 September 2022, lagu tersebut sudah mencapai 160.931.564 views.
Lagu tersebut ditulis oleh Jimmy “The Rev” Sullivan, Zacky Vengeance, dan M. Shadows.
Berikut lirik lagu Dear God - Avenged Sevenfold:
A lonely road, crossed another cold state line
Miles away from those I love, purpose hard to find
While I recall all the words you spoke to me
Can’t help but wish that I was there
Back where I’d love to be, oh yeah
Dear God, the only thing I ask of you
Is to hold her when I’m not around
When I’m much too far away
We all need that person who can be true to you
But I left her when I found her
And now I wish I’d stayed
‘Cause I’m lonely and I’m tired
