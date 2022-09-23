Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – BLACKPINK kembali merilis album baru setelah dua tahun dengan judul “Born Pink” yang dirilis pada 16 September 2022 lalu.

Dengan lagu utama “Shut Down”, BLACKPINK telah mendapatkan banyak prestasi baru dan album ini menjadikan mereka girl group pertama dan satu-satunya yang menjual lebih dari dua juta album.

Dalam album ini, BLACKPINK mengeluarkan lagu dengan musik ballad dan juga lirik yang sangat mendalam dengan judul “The Happiest Girl”.

Berikut lirik lagu dan juga terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dari “The Happiest Girl”.

Don't hold my hand, don't beg me back

Don't say that we'll make it through this

Yeah, if I'm so beautiful, then why?

The doors we slammed, the plates we smashed

Echo with the sound of madness

I can't remember why we try

My heart only wants you

The moment you say no

But tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world

You'll see like it doesn't matter

Tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world

You'll see like it never happened

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

But tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world

You'll see like it never happened

Don't make us saints, we're wards of pain

The past and a perfect picture

There's no one else to blame this time

Don't change the truth, we can't undo

The high we chase, steal the crash, no

You're not the one who gets to cry