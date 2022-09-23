Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Tim PRMN 12
- 23 September 2022, 13:04 WIB
Lirik lagu The Happiest Girl dari BLACKPINK.
Lirik lagu The Happiest Girl dari BLACKPINK. /Twitter.com/@ygofficialblink

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – BLACKPINK kembali merilis album baru setelah dua tahun dengan judul “Born Pink” yang dirilis pada 16 September 2022 lalu.

Dengan lagu utama “Shut Down”, BLACKPINK telah mendapatkan banyak prestasi baru dan album ini menjadikan mereka girl group pertama dan satu-satunya yang menjual lebih dari dua juta album.

Dalam album ini, BLACKPINK mengeluarkan lagu dengan musik ballad dan juga lirik yang sangat mendalam dengan judul “The Happiest Girl”.

Berikut lirik lagu dan juga terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dari “The Happiest Girl”.

Don't hold my hand, don't beg me back
Don't say that we'll make it through this
Yeah, if I'm so beautiful, then why?
The doors we slammed, the plates we smashed
Echo with the sound of madness
I can't remember why we try

My heart only wants you
The moment you say no

But tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world
You'll see like it doesn't matter
Tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world
You'll see like it never happened

I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
But tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world
You'll see like it never happened

Don't make us saints, we're wards of pain
The past and a perfect picture
There's no one else to blame this time
Don't change the truth, we can't undo
The high we chase, steal the crash, no
You're not the one who gets to cry

Editor: Bayu Nurullah

Tags

