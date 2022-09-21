Lirik Lagu Hard to Love dari BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Tim PRMN 12
- 21 September 2022, 11:20 WIB
Album ‘BORN PINK’ Milik BLACKPINK Berada di Puncak Lagu Spotify Selama Dua Hari Berturut-turut
Album ‘BORN PINK’ Milik BLACKPINK Berada di Puncak Lagu Spotify Selama Dua Hari Berturut-turut /Instagram @blackpinkofficial

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu berjudul Hard to Love yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK, dirilis pada Jumat, 16 September 2022.

Lagu ini juga termasuk dalam album terbaru BLACKPINK yang berjudul Born Pink yang dirilis pada tanggal yang sama.

Berdasarkan judulnya Hard to Love, lirik lagu berbahasa Inggris ini menceritakan tentang seorang gadis yang memperingatkan para pria bahwa ia sulit untuk jatuh cinta.

Ain't no magic tool to fix it
You should keep your distance
I'm only telling you because I care

Baca Juga: Lirik Shut Down - BLACKPINK Versi Easy: Comeback-i An Ya To Nan Jok Op Su Ni Ka

'Cause I'm hard to love
Find it hard to trust
When it feels too good
I just fuck it up
You want all of me
I can't give that much
So don't fall too hard

'Cause I'm hard to love
(Hard to love)
(Yeah)

Never meant to cause you a problem
Here I am yet once again with the same old story
You don't see the issues, I got 'em
Yeah, I do, yeah, it's true
I'll make it feel like heaven
But I swear I'm not a saint
And you won't see the truth
'Cause I'll be kissing it away
Yeah, I'll be all you need until I'm driving you insane
Baby, all I'm trying to do is savе you the pain

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Tally - BLACKPINK dan Terjemahannya: Everybody Tells Me to Play Nice

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: YouTube anonlikes

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kesucian Ati - Happy Asmara dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Kesucian Ati - Happy Asmara dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

21 September 2022, 11:34 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hard to Love dari BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Hard to Love dari BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

21 September 2022, 11:20 WIB
Solo Batik Music Festival 2022: Jadwal, Pengisi Acara, dan Cara Beli Tiketnya!

Solo Batik Music Festival 2022: Jadwal, Pengisi Acara, dan Cara Beli Tiketnya!

21 September 2022, 06:57 WIB
60 Persen Warga Korea Selatan Setuju RUU Wajib Militer untuk Idol K-Pop

60 Persen Warga Korea Selatan Setuju RUU Wajib Militer untuk Idol K-Pop

20 September 2022, 12:37 WIB
Viral Lagu Begitu Sulit Lupakan Rehan, Ternyata Ini Cerita di Baliknya

Viral Lagu Begitu Sulit Lupakan Rehan, Ternyata Ini Cerita di Baliknya

20 September 2022, 12:33 WIB
5 Rekomendasi Lagu yang Wajib Dimainkan di Sebuah Pernikahan, Apa Saja?

5 Rekomendasi Lagu yang Wajib Dimainkan di Sebuah Pernikahan, Apa Saja?

20 September 2022, 09:55 WIB
Lirik Lagu DICE - NMIXX dan Terjemahannya, Bawa Pesan Positif dengan Cara yang Energik

Lirik Lagu DICE - NMIXX dan Terjemahannya, Bawa Pesan Positif dengan Cara yang Energik

20 September 2022, 09:43 WIB
Lirik Shut Down - BLACKPINK Versi Easy: Comeback-i An Ya To Nan Jok Op Su Ni Ka

Lirik Shut Down - BLACKPINK Versi Easy: Comeback-i An Ya To Nan Jok Op Su Ni Ka

20 September 2022, 07:55 WIB
Nayeon Bagikan Momen di Balik Penampilan dan Kebersamaan Anggota TWICE

Nayeon Bagikan Momen di Balik Penampilan dan Kebersamaan Anggota TWICE

20 September 2022, 06:43 WIB
Harga dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser Beyond The Future 2022, Dihadiri Rossa dan Tiara Andini

Harga dan Cara Beli Tiket Konser Beyond The Future 2022, Dihadiri Rossa dan Tiara Andini

19 September 2022, 21:21 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Foto RM BTS yang Diduga Kencan dengan Kim Jae Kyung Beredar, Banyak Miliki Kesamaan?
2

Foto Baru Diduga V BTS dengan Jennie BLACKPINK Beredar, Kepergok Berdua di Pantai?
3

5 Ramalan Nostradamus Tahun 2023: Perang Besar hingga Tatanan Dunia Baru
4

Netizen Kumpulkan Bukti Dugaan Reza Arap Selingkuhi Wendy Walters, Apa Saja?
5

Nostradamus Peramal Perang Indonesia dan Australia, Ternyata Pernah Meramalkan Kematiannya Sendiri
6

Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta 19 September 2022: Andin Menyerah, Perceraian dengan Al di Depan Mata
7

Banyak Pemain yang Dipanggil Timnas Jelang BRI Liga 1 Persib vs Persija, Thomas Doll Bilang Begini
8

Jadwal Lokasi SIM Keliling Bandung Pekan Ini, dari 19 September hingga 24 September 2022
9

Daftar Harga Tiket One Piece Film RED yang Tayang pada 21 September 2022 di Seluruh Bioskop Jakarta
10

Ramalan Nostradamus Soal Nasib Kerajaan Inggris, Raja Charles III Bakal Dilengserkan?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Brebes

Cara Pendataan Pegawai Non ASN, Apa Saja Syarat dan Dokumen yang Harus Dipenuhi

Cara Pendataan Pegawai Non ASN, Apa Saja Syarat dan Dokumen yang Harus Dipenuhi

21 September 2022, 12:02 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Kamaruddin Simanjuntak Sebut Mantan Anak Buah Ferdy Sambo Masih Beri Dukungan, Ungkap Bukti Ini

Kamaruddin Simanjuntak Sebut Mantan Anak Buah Ferdy Sambo Masih Beri Dukungan, Ungkap Bukti Ini

21 September 2022, 12:02 WIB

Portal Sulut

Berikut Syarat serta Data yang Diperlukan Bagi Penerima BLT Subsidi Upah BSU 2022

Berikut Syarat serta Data yang Diperlukan Bagi Penerima BLT Subsidi Upah BSU 2022

21 September 2022, 12:01 WIB

Zona Pekanbaru

Profil dan Biodata Una TikTok Lengkap dengan Instagram, Dikabarkan Jalin Kedekatan dengan Manh Tien Khoi

Profil dan Biodata Una TikTok Lengkap dengan Instagram, Dikabarkan Jalin Kedekatan dengan Manh Tien Khoi

21 September 2022, 12:01 WIB

Warta Lombok

Gangaa ANTV: Sagar Rela Minum Racun, Gangaa Bingung Mau Milih Shiv atau Sagar 'Aku Tak Bisa Hidup Tanpa Ganga'

Gangaa ANTV: Sagar Rela Minum Racun, Gangaa Bingung Mau Milih Shiv atau Sagar 'Aku Tak Bisa Hidup Tanpa Ganga'

21 September 2022, 12:01 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Kapolres Tapanuli Selatan AKBP Imam Zamroni Lakukan Kunker dan Silahturahmi di Pondok Pesantren Darul Mursyid

Kapolres Tapanuli Selatan AKBP Imam Zamroni Lakukan Kunker dan Silahturahmi di Pondok Pesantren Darul Mursyid

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Malang Terkini

Profil Tengku Zanzabella, Istri Polisi yang Sentil Najwa Shihab: Umur, Asal, Keluarga, Instagram, Pekerjaan

Profil Tengku Zanzabella, Istri Polisi yang Sentil Najwa Shihab: Umur, Asal, Keluarga, Instagram, Pekerjaan

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Portal Nganjuk

Susi Akhirnya Bongkar 7 Bulan Hubungan Tak Wajar Nyonya Sambo dan Ajudan, Adegan Brigadir J di Ranjang Mencuat

Susi Akhirnya Bongkar 7 Bulan Hubungan Tak Wajar Nyonya Sambo dan Ajudan, Adegan Brigadir J di Ranjang Mencuat

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Biodata dan Profil Wendy Walters, Istri Reza Arap yang Trending di Twitter, Lengkap Profesi dan Akun Instagram

Biodata dan Profil Wendy Walters, Istri Reza Arap yang Trending di Twitter, Lengkap Profesi dan Akun Instagram

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, 21 September 2022:

Ramalan Zodiak Leo Hari Ini, 21 September 2022:

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

PRFM News

Polisi Buru Pelaku Penembakan Misterius di Taman Sari, Pak Ogah Jadi Korban

Polisi Buru Pelaku Penembakan Misterius di Taman Sari, Pak Ogah Jadi Korban

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Minecraft Java Edition 1.19 Mod Apk GRATIS? Gunakan Tautan Resmi Ini untuk Download di PC

Minecraft Java Edition 1.19 Mod Apk GRATIS? Gunakan Tautan Resmi Ini untuk Download di PC

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Sosok Ini Sebut Yakjuj Makjuj Sudah Keluar dan Terbebas dari Kurungan Tembok, 2 Tanda Ini Bisa Jadi Buktinya

Sosok Ini Sebut Yakjuj Makjuj Sudah Keluar dan Terbebas dari Kurungan Tembok, 2 Tanda Ini Bisa Jadi Buktinya

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Media Jawa Timur

Naturalisasi Jordi Amat dan Sandy Walsh Tinggal Beberapa Langkah, DPR RI Telah Setujui

Naturalisasi Jordi Amat dan Sandy Walsh Tinggal Beberapa Langkah, DPR RI Telah Setujui

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

Telah Dibuka Penerimaan Berkas Calon Panwascam Untuk Pemilu 2024 Dimulai 21-27 September 2022, Cek Syaratnya..

Telah Dibuka Penerimaan Berkas Calon Panwascam Untuk Pemilu 2024 Dimulai 21-27 September 2022, Cek Syaratnya..

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Cek Pengumuman Seleksi Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 45 di www.prakerja.go.id, Kapan Diumumkan? Ini 2 Tanda Lolos

Cek Pengumuman Seleksi Kartu Prakerja Gelombang 45 di www.prakerja.go.id, Kapan Diumumkan? Ini 2 Tanda Lolos

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Potensi Badung

KOCAK! Pernyataan Ricky Kambuaya Buat Winger Bali United Bereaksi, Sematkan Ini ke Gelandang Persib Bandung

KOCAK! Pernyataan Ricky Kambuaya Buat Winger Bali United Bereaksi, Sematkan Ini ke Gelandang Persib Bandung

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Suara Ternate

Ingin Brand Diunggah di Instagram Ronaldo Atau Messi? Jangan Pingsan Lihat Harganya!

Ingin Brand Diunggah di Instagram Ronaldo Atau Messi? Jangan Pingsan Lihat Harganya!

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Kamis 22 September 2022: Indosiar, MNCTV, RCTI, NET TV, ANTV, GTV, Trans 7, Trans TV, SCTV

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Kamis 22 September 2022: Indosiar, MNCTV, RCTI, NET TV, ANTV, GTV, Trans 7, Trans TV, SCTV

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Jababeka News

Jadwal Acara GTV Lengkap Hari Ini, 21 September 2022: Superdeal Indonesia Hingga Zhong Kui Snow Girl

Jadwal Acara GTV Lengkap Hari Ini, 21 September 2022: Superdeal Indonesia Hingga Zhong Kui Snow Girl

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Alasan Putri Candrawathi Pilih Selingkuh dengan Om Kuat Si Sopir Idola: Ferdy Sambo Menikah dengan Si Cantik?

Alasan Putri Candrawathi Pilih Selingkuh dengan Om Kuat Si Sopir Idola: Ferdy Sambo Menikah dengan Si Cantik?

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Portal Jember

Kumpulan Link Twibbon Peringatan G30S PKI 2022 Keren dengan Desain Terbaru

Kumpulan Link Twibbon Peringatan G30S PKI 2022 Keren dengan Desain Terbaru

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Soal PTS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Tahun 2022, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

Soal PTS Bahasa Indonesia Kelas 10 Semester 1 Tahun 2022, Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Depok

Bansos BPNT September 2022 Masih Cair! Login cekbansos.kemensos.go.id Cairkan Rp200.000 di Kantor Pos

Bansos BPNT September 2022 Masih Cair! Login cekbansos.kemensos.go.id Cairkan Rp200.000 di Kantor Pos

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Link Nonton Drama Korea Blind Episode 1-16, Kualitas Full HD

Link Nonton Drama Korea Blind Episode 1-16, Kualitas Full HD

21 September 2022, 12:00 WIB