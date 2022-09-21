Lirik Lagu Hard to Love dari BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu berjudul Hard to Love yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK, dirilis pada Jumat, 16 September 2022.

Lagu ini juga termasuk dalam album terbaru BLACKPINK yang berjudul Born Pink yang dirilis pada tanggal yang sama.

Berdasarkan judulnya Hard to Love, lirik lagu berbahasa Inggris ini menceritakan tentang seorang gadis yang memperingatkan para pria bahwa ia sulit untuk jatuh cinta.

Ain't no magic tool to fix it

You should keep your distance

I'm only telling you because I care

'Cause I'm hard to love

Find it hard to trust

When it feels too good

I just fuck it up

You want all of me

I can't give that much

So don't fall too hard

'Cause I'm hard to love

(Hard to love)

(Yeah)

Never meant to cause you a problem

Here I am yet once again with the same old story

You don't see the issues, I got 'em

Yeah, I do, yeah, it's true

I'll make it feel like heaven

But I swear I'm not a saint

And you won't see the truth

'Cause I'll be kissing it away

Yeah, I'll be all you need until I'm driving you insane

Baby, all I'm trying to do is savе you the pain

