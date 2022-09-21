Lirik Lagu Hard to Love dari BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu berjudul Hard to Love yang dipopulerkan BLACKPINK, dirilis pada Jumat, 16 September 2022.
Lagu ini juga termasuk dalam album terbaru BLACKPINK yang berjudul Born Pink yang dirilis pada tanggal yang sama.
Berdasarkan judulnya Hard to Love, lirik lagu berbahasa Inggris ini menceritakan tentang seorang gadis yang memperingatkan para pria bahwa ia sulit untuk jatuh cinta.
Ain't no magic tool to fix it
You should keep your distance
I'm only telling you because I care
'Cause I'm hard to love
Find it hard to trust
When it feels too good
I just fuck it up
You want all of me
I can't give that much
So don't fall too hard
'Cause I'm hard to love
(Hard to love)
(Yeah)
Never meant to cause you a problem
Here I am yet once again with the same old story
You don't see the issues, I got 'em
Yeah, I do, yeah, it's true
I'll make it feel like heaven
But I swear I'm not a saint
And you won't see the truth
'Cause I'll be kissing it away
Yeah, I'll be all you need until I'm driving you insane
Baby, all I'm trying to do is savе you the pain
