Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lirik lagu Typa Girl dari BLACKPINK bisa dilihat di artikel ini.
Lagu Typa Girl dari BLACKPINK saat ini menjadi tranding topic di YouTube.
Lagu Typa Girl ini merupakan salah satu dari lagu BLACKPINK yang ada di dalam album berjudul BORN PINK.
Meski lagu Typa Girl dari BLACPINK baru diunggah pada 17 September 2022, namun sudah ditonton sebanyak 6,3 juta penonton.
Simak lirik lagu Typa Girl dari BLACKPINK dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.
Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream
Typa girl that came straight off of the screen
Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze
Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre
I bring money to the table
Not your dinner
Both my body and my bank account
Good figure
Thinking about me, but there’s nothing to consider
If I let you in my circle, you a winner
Didn’t know that you were cold
‘Til you felt my fire
Heaven’s gate just opened up
Hearing choirs
If you saying something else
You a liar
‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy
But you can’t leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe
I went supernatural
Put you under spells or
Look into a crystal ball
I’m not like these other girls at all
I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
