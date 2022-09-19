Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lirik lagu Typa Girl dari BLACKPINK bisa dilihat di artikel ini.

Lagu Typa Girl dari BLACKPINK saat ini menjadi tranding topic di YouTube.

Lagu Typa Girl ini merupakan salah satu dari lagu BLACKPINK yang ada di dalam album berjudul BORN PINK.

Meski lagu Typa Girl dari BLACPINK baru diunggah pada 17 September 2022, namun sudah ditonton sebanyak 6,3 juta penonton.

Simak lirik lagu Typa Girl dari BLACKPINK dan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia.

Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream

Typa girl that came straight off of the screen

Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze

Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre



I bring money to the table

Not your dinner

Both my body and my bank account

Good figure

Thinking about me, but there’s nothing to consider

If I let you in my circle, you a winner

Didn’t know that you were cold

‘Til you felt my fire

Heaven’s gate just opened up

Hearing choirs

If you saying something else

You a liar



‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy

But you can’t leave me alone

Got you thinking maybe

I went supernatural

Put you under spells or

Look into a crystal ball

I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type

Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl