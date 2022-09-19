Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK.
Lirik lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Setelah lagu Pink Venom dan Shut Down, kini lagu The Happiest Girl menyusul untuk merajai chart lagu minggu ini.

Lagu The Happiest Girl menjadi lagu pertama di album terbaru BLACKPINK, BORN PINK, ini yang menggunakan lirik full dalam bahasa Inggris.

Lagu The Happiest Girl juga sempat menempati trending di Twitter secara global, beberapa jam setelah perilisan album Born Pink.

Tak cuma di laman Twitter, lagu The Happiest Girl hingga saat ini juga masih menjadi trending di YouTube.

Berikut lirik lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK seperti yang sudah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum untuk Anda.

Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK

Don't hold my hand, don't beg me back
Don't say that we'll make it through this
If I'm so beautiful, then why?

The doors we slammed, the plates we smashed
Echo with the sound of madness
I can't remember why we try

