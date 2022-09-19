Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Setelah lagu Pink Venom dan Shut Down, kini lagu The Happiest Girl menyusul untuk merajai chart lagu minggu ini.

Lagu The Happiest Girl menjadi lagu pertama di album terbaru BLACKPINK, BORN PINK, ini yang menggunakan lirik full dalam bahasa Inggris.

Lagu The Happiest Girl juga sempat menempati trending di Twitter secara global, beberapa jam setelah perilisan album Born Pink.

Tak cuma di laman Twitter, lagu The Happiest Girl hingga saat ini juga masih menjadi trending di YouTube.

Baca Juga: Polisi Pakai Pasal Beda, Kuasa Hukum Pemilik Rumah yang Dirobohkan Rentenir: Kami Kaget

Berikut lirik lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK seperti yang sudah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum untuk Anda.

Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK

Don't hold my hand, don't beg me back

Don't say that we'll make it through this

If I'm so beautiful, then why?

The doors we slammed, the plates we smashed

Echo with the sound of madness

I can't remember why we try