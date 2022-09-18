Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup – Melanie Martinez yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Sippy Cup merupakan lagu dari penyanyi Amerika Melanie Martinez. Lagu tersebut rilis pada 29 Juli 2015 solam.

Lima tahun berlalu, lagu Sippy Cup tersebut kini kembali viral di TikTok. Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang kehidupan keluarga.

Martinez lebih jauh mengeksplorasi kehidupan keluarganya dalam lagu Sippy Cup yang menunjukkan betapa serius masalah kedua orangtuanya.

Lirik lagu Sippy Cup yang viral di TikTok

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed

Sex don't sleep when the lights are off

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle

Of course, it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle

Kids are still depressed when you dress them up

Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

Blood money, blood money

How did you afford this ring that I love, honey?

Just another shift at the drug company

He doesn't think I'm that fucking dumb, does he?

It doesn't matter what you pull up to your home

We know what goes on inside

You call that ass your own, we call that silicone

Silly girl, with silly boys