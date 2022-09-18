Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup – Melanie Martinez yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Sippy Cup merupakan lagu dari penyanyi Amerika Melanie Martinez. Lagu tersebut rilis pada 29 Juli 2015 solam.
Lima tahun berlalu, lagu Sippy Cup tersebut kini kembali viral di TikTok. Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang kehidupan keluarga.
Martinez lebih jauh mengeksplorasi kehidupan keluarganya dalam lagu Sippy Cup yang menunjukkan betapa serius masalah kedua orangtuanya.
Baca Juga: Nangis di Perpisahan CEO Persebaya, Gelandang Persib Rachmat Irianto Kini Dirindukan Bonek: Mbalik o Cak
Lirik lagu Sippy Cup yang viral di TikTok
Blood still stains when the sheets are washed
Sex don't sleep when the lights are off
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
He's still dead when you're done with the bottle
Of course, it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup
Blood money, blood money
How did you afford this ring that I love, honey?
Just another shift at the drug company
He doesn't think I'm that fucking dumb, does he?
It doesn't matter what you pull up to your home
We know what goes on inside
You call that ass your own, we call that silicone
Silly girl, with silly boys
Artikel Pilihan