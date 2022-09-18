Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup – Melanie Martinez yang Viral di TikTok

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 September 2022, 12:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup – Melanie Martinez.
Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup – Melanie Martinez. /Tangkapan Layar Youtube Melanie Martinez

PIKIRAN RAKYATSippy Cup merupakan lagu dari penyanyi Amerika Melanie Martinez. Lagu tersebut rilis pada 29 Juli 2015 solam.

Lima tahun berlalu, lagu Sippy Cup tersebut kini kembali viral di TikTok. Lagu ini mengisahkan tentang kehidupan keluarga.

Martinez lebih jauh mengeksplorasi kehidupan keluarganya dalam lagu Sippy Cup yang menunjukkan betapa serius masalah kedua orangtuanya.

Baca Juga: Nangis di Perpisahan CEO Persebaya, Gelandang Persib Rachmat Irianto Kini Dirindukan Bonek: Mbalik o Cak

Lirik lagu Sippy Cup yang viral di TikTok

Blood still stains when the sheets are washed
Sex don't sleep when the lights are off
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
And syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

He's still dead when you're done with the bottle
Of course, it's a corpse that you keep in the cradle
Kids are still depressed when you dress them up
Syrup is still syrup in a sippy cup

Blood money, blood money
How did you afford this ring that I love, honey?
Just another shift at the drug company
He doesn't think I'm that fucking dumb, does he?

It doesn't matter what you pull up to your home
We know what goes on inside
You call that ass your own, we call that silicone
Silly girl, with silly boys

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Kickin’Back - Mila J, Sedang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Kickin’Back - Mila J, Sedang Viral di TikTok

18 September 2022, 13:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup – Melanie Martinez yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Sippy Cup – Melanie Martinez yang Viral di TikTok

18 September 2022, 12:32 WIB
Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemah Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemah Bahasa Indonesia

18 September 2022, 12:21 WIB
Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say Anything To Your Face

Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say Anything To Your Face

18 September 2022, 11:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Interaksi - Tulus: Apa dalam Ciptanya Ada Aku...

Lirik Lagu Interaksi - Tulus: Apa dalam Ciptanya Ada Aku...

17 September 2022, 22:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith: Lucky Girl, She Got Married to a Boy Like You...

Lirik Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith: Lucky Girl, She Got Married to a Boy Like You...

17 September 2022, 22:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Manusia Kuat - Tulus, Lengkap dengan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Manusia Kuat - Tulus, Lengkap dengan Makna di Baliknya

17 September 2022, 22:10 WIB
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA, Viral di TikTok

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA, Viral di TikTok

17 September 2022, 22:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Koiiro - Mosawo, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Koiiro - Mosawo, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

17 September 2022, 21:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Old Love - Yuji ft Putri Dahlia

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Old Love - Yuji ft Putri Dahlia

17 September 2022, 21:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Nangis di Perpisahan CEO Persebaya, Gelandang Persib Rachmat Irianto Kini Dirindukan Bonek: Mbalik o Cak
2

Momen ‘Malam Jumat' Ridwan Kamil Gagal Gegara Ibu Cinta Sibuk Sama Hal Ini, Netizen: Emang Mau Ngapain?
3

Istri Haji Faisal Dihujat Sampai Menangis, Doddy Sudrajat: Semoga Kuat Seperti Daddy dan Mayang
4

Akui Tak 'Sumpahi' Suaminya Meninggal Dunia agar Jadi Janda Lagi, Maia Estianty: Secara Mental Gua...
5

Link Live Streaming Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-20 Hongkong vs Indonesia, Siaran Langsung di Indosiar
6

Prediksi Nostradamus, Indonesia dan Australia Akan Berperang di Tahun 2037?
7

Foto Terbaru V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK di Pulau Jeju Beredar, Isu Pacaran Semakin Kuat
8

Lirik Lagu Shut Down - BLACKPINK dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
9

Lirik Lagu Runtah yang Viral di TikTok Berserta Artinya: Panon Coklat Kopi Susu
10

Jennie BLACKPINK dan V BTS Diduga Berkencan, Foto Baru Tersebar Kembali, Ini Bukan Editan?

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Purwakarta News

Hanya Mampu Tahan Imbang Madura United di BRI Liga 1, Pelatih Persija Jakarta: Saya Kurang Senang

Hanya Mampu Tahan Imbang Madura United di BRI Liga 1, Pelatih Persija Jakarta: Saya Kurang Senang

18 September 2022, 15:43 WIB

Berita Mandalika

Inilah Tanda Jika Anda Mengalami Trauma Dalam Hidupnya

Inilah Tanda Jika Anda Mengalami Trauma Dalam Hidupnya

18 September 2022, 15:42 WIB

Desk Jabar

Sinopsis Film Avatar, Tayang Kembali September 2022 di Bioskop dengan 4K HDR, Avatar 2 Tayang Desember 2022

Sinopsis Film Avatar, Tayang Kembali September 2022 di Bioskop dengan 4K HDR, Avatar 2 Tayang Desember 2022

18 September 2022, 15:42 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Satu Juta Honorer Guru dan Tenaga Kesehatan akan Jadi ASN Tahun Ini

Satu Juta Honorer Guru dan Tenaga Kesehatan akan Jadi ASN Tahun Ini

18 September 2022, 15:41 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Ramalan Zodiak Besok Senin 19 September 2022 untuk Gemini, Cancer, Leo dan Virgo

Ramalan Zodiak Besok Senin 19 September 2022 untuk Gemini, Cancer, Leo dan Virgo

18 September 2022, 15:41 WIB

Depok

Bakal Cair Lagi, Penuhi Persyaratan Wajib Ini untuk Dapatkan BSU 2022 Tahap 2 Rp600.000

Bakal Cair Lagi, Penuhi Persyaratan Wajib Ini untuk Dapatkan BSU 2022 Tahap 2 Rp600.000

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Bandung Raya

Profil Singkat Afi Nihaya Faradisa yang Saat ini Tengah Viral dan Trending di Twitter, Ternyata...

Profil Singkat Afi Nihaya Faradisa yang Saat ini Tengah Viral dan Trending di Twitter, Ternyata...

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Zona Banten

LINK STREAMING PSMS Medan vs Sriwijaya FC Liga 2 2022/2023 Hari Ini: Jadwal dan Prediksi Pertandingan

LINK STREAMING PSMS Medan vs Sriwijaya FC Liga 2 2022/2023 Hari Ini: Jadwal dan Prediksi Pertandingan

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Utara Times

Profil Almarhum Prof Azyumardi Azra Yang Wafat di Malaysia, Sang Cendekiawan Terkemuka Dunia Islam

Profil Almarhum Prof Azyumardi Azra Yang Wafat di Malaysia, Sang Cendekiawan Terkemuka Dunia Islam

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Tentang Bengkulu Tengah

LINK Nonton Film Hotel Artemis Khusus Malam ini 21.30 WIB, Aksi Jodie Foster di Rumah Sakit Khusus Penjahat

LINK Nonton Film Hotel Artemis Khusus Malam ini 21.30 WIB, Aksi Jodie Foster di Rumah Sakit Khusus Penjahat

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Car Free Day di Kawasan Renon Kembali Digelar Usai Dua Tahun Tutup

Car Free Day di Kawasan Renon Kembali Digelar Usai Dua Tahun Tutup

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ramalan Zodiak Senin 19 September 2022 : Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Kemampuan Proaktif Harus Dikembangkan

Ramalan Zodiak Senin 19 September 2022 : Cancer, Leo dan Virgo Kemampuan Proaktif Harus Dikembangkan

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Cek Status Penerima KJP Plus Tahap 2 Mulai 23 September 2022, Selain Dana Sekolah Siswa akan Dapat Bonus!

Cek Status Penerima KJP Plus Tahap 2 Mulai 23 September 2022, Selain Dana Sekolah Siswa akan Dapat Bonus!

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Media Magelang

Isi Tes Ujian Pakgirl Viral di TikTok 2022, Ini Cara dan Link Aksesnya di Docs Google Form

Isi Tes Ujian Pakgirl Viral di TikTok 2022, Ini Cara dan Link Aksesnya di Docs Google Form

18 September 2022, 15:40 WIB

Depok

Ingin Akhiri Tren Buruk Lawan Vietnam, Shin Tae-yong: Sekarang Waktunya Menang!

Ingin Akhiri Tren Buruk Lawan Vietnam, Shin Tae-yong: Sekarang Waktunya Menang!

18 September 2022, 15:39 WIB

Info Temanggung

Jawaban Soal Bika Ambon Adalah Makanan Khas Dari Provinsi? Banyak Yang Mengira Dari Ambon!

Jawaban Soal Bika Ambon Adalah Makanan Khas Dari Provinsi? Banyak Yang Mengira Dari Ambon!

18 September 2022, 15:39 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Trailer Ikatan Cinta 18 September 2022: Aldebaran Temui Ricky di Penjara, Bekas Pacar Elsa Dibuat Ketar-Ketir

Trailer Ikatan Cinta 18 September 2022: Aldebaran Temui Ricky di Penjara, Bekas Pacar Elsa Dibuat Ketar-Ketir

18 September 2022, 15:39 WIB

Jendela Cianjur

YoonA Berhasil Menyelesaikan Tantangan Noir Pertamanya, Dia Memberikan Pesan Pada Para Penggemarnya

YoonA Berhasil Menyelesaikan Tantangan Noir Pertamanya, Dia Memberikan Pesan Pada Para Penggemarnya

18 September 2022, 15:39 WIB

Depok

Klasemen BRI Liga 1 2022/2023 hingga Pekan ke-10: Persija Gagal ke Puncak, Persib Dekati Papan Atas

Klasemen BRI Liga 1 2022/2023 hingga Pekan ke-10: Persija Gagal ke Puncak, Persib Dekati Papan Atas

18 September 2022, 15:39 WIB

Zona Banten

7 Idol K-Pop yang Gemar Fotografi, Salah Satunya Ada V BTS

7 Idol K-Pop yang Gemar Fotografi, Salah Satunya Ada V BTS

18 September 2022, 15:39 WIB

Priangan Timur News

KLUB SILUMAN? Ini Klub Siluman di Liga 1 Dengan Sejarah Paling Rumit! Ada Nama Persisam Putra Samarinda!

KLUB SILUMAN? Ini Klub Siluman di Liga 1 Dengan Sejarah Paling Rumit! Ada Nama Persisam Putra Samarinda!

18 September 2022, 15:38 WIB

Portal Maluku

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Halo Beni dari The Adams: Aku Siap Melontarkan semua Kata

Kunci Gitar dan Lirik Lagu Halo Beni dari The Adams: Aku Siap Melontarkan semua Kata

18 September 2022, 15:38 WIB

Purwakarta News

Sinopsis Preman Pensiun 6 Malam Ini Minggu, 18 September 2022 Episode 23, Remon Hadang Kang Murad

Sinopsis Preman Pensiun 6 Malam Ini Minggu, 18 September 2022 Episode 23, Remon Hadang Kang Murad

18 September 2022, 15:38 WIB

Flores Terkini

Live Streaming Persebata vs PS Malaka ETMC XXXI: Laskar Manu Meo Angka Koper?

Live Streaming Persebata vs PS Malaka ETMC XXXI: Laskar Manu Meo Angka Koper?

18 September 2022, 15:38 WIB

Depok

Cara Daftar PKH 2022 Online Lewat HP, Ibu Hamil dan Anak Usia 0-6 Tahun Bisa Dapat BLT Rp3 Juta

Cara Daftar PKH 2022 Online Lewat HP, Ibu Hamil dan Anak Usia 0-6 Tahun Bisa Dapat BLT Rp3 Juta

18 September 2022, 15:38 WIB