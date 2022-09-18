Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK, Lengkap dengan Terjemah Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK.
Lirik lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lirik lagu Typa Girl BLACKPINK ada di dalam artikel Ini.

Setelah sukses dengan single Pink Venom dan Shut Down, girl group BLACKPINK kembali merilis single berjudul Typa Girl, di album BORN PINK.

Lagu Typa Girl menceritakan soal seorang perempuan yang mampu membius pria dengan kepribadiannya yang tak biasa.

Karena musik dan liriknya begitu nyentrik, lagu Typa Girl milik BLACKPINK ini pun langsung trending di YouTube.

Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK

Typa girl that'll make you wanna dream (Me)
Typa girl that came straight off of the screen (Screen)

Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze (Ha, ha)
Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre

I bring money to the table, not your dinner
Both my body and my bank account, good figure
Thinking 'bout me, but there's nothing to consider
If I let you in my circle, you a winner

