Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say Anything To Your Face

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Gorgeous merupakan lagu ciptaan penyanyi kondang Amerika, Taylor Swift.

Gorgeous merupakan lagu electro pop yang menampilkan loop yang bersemangat dengan ketukan drum dan synthesizer minimal yang terinspirasi dari hip hop.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 2017 tersebut menggambarkan upaya untuk mendapatkan perhatian dari calon kekasih.

Berikut lirik lagu Gorgeous dari Taylor Swift yang viral di TikTok.

You should take it as a compliment

That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk

You should think about the consequence

Of your magnetic field being a little too strong

And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us

He's in the club doing, I don't know what

You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much (I hate you so much)

Whisky on ice, Sunset and Vine

You've ruined my life, by not being mine

You're so gorgeous

I can't say anything to your face

'Cause look at your face

And I'm so furious

At you for making me feel this way

But, what can I say?

You're gorgeous

You should take it as a compliment

That I'm talking to everyone here but you (but you, but you)

And you should think about the consequence

Of you touching my hand in the darkened room (dark room, dark room)

If you've got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her

But if you're single that's honestly worse

'Cause you're so gorgeous it actually hurts

(Honey, it hurts)