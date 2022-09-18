Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say Anything To Your Face

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Gorgeous merupakan lagu ciptaan penyanyi kondang Amerika, Taylor Swift.
Gorgeous merupakan lagu electro pop yang menampilkan loop yang bersemangat dengan ketukan drum dan synthesizer minimal yang terinspirasi dari hip hop.
Lagu yang dirilis pada 2017 tersebut menggambarkan upaya untuk mendapatkan perhatian dari calon kekasih.
Berikut lirik lagu Gorgeous dari Taylor Swift yang viral di TikTok.
You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
You should think about the consequence
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us
He's in the club doing, I don't know what
You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much (I hate you so much)
Whisky on ice, Sunset and Vine
You've ruined my life, by not being mine
You're so gorgeous
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But, what can I say?
You're gorgeous
You should take it as a compliment
That I'm talking to everyone here but you (but you, but you)
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room (dark room, dark room)
If you've got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her
But if you're single that's honestly worse
'Cause you're so gorgeous it actually hurts
(Honey, it hurts)
