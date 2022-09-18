Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say Anything To Your Face

Tim PRMN 12
- 18 September 2022, 11:26 WIB
Lirik lagu Gorgeus - Taylor Swift.
Lirik lagu Gorgeus - Taylor Swift. /Tangkapan layar YouTube Taylor Swift

PIKIRAN RAKYATGorgeous merupakan lagu ciptaan penyanyi kondang Amerika, Taylor Swift.

Gorgeous merupakan lagu electro pop yang menampilkan loop yang bersemangat dengan ketukan drum dan synthesizer minimal yang terinspirasi dari hip hop.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 2017 tersebut menggambarkan upaya untuk mendapatkan perhatian dari calon kekasih.

Berikut lirik lagu Gorgeous dari Taylor Swift yang viral di TikTok.

Baca Juga: Nangis di Perpisahan CEO Persebaya, Gelandang Persib Rachmat Irianto Kini Dirindukan Bonek: Mbalik o Cak

You should take it as a compliment
That I got drunk and made fun of the way you talk
You should think about the consequence
Of your magnetic field being a little too strong
And I got a boyfriend, he's older than us
He's in the club doing, I don't know what
You're so cool, it makes me hate you so much (I hate you so much)

Whisky on ice, Sunset and Vine
You've ruined my life, by not being mine

You're so gorgeous
I can't say anything to your face
'Cause look at your face
And I'm so furious
At you for making me feel this way
But, what can I say?
You're gorgeous

You should take it as a compliment
That I'm talking to everyone here but you (but you, but you)
And you should think about the consequence
Of you touching my hand in the darkened room (dark room, dark room)
If you've got a girlfriend, I'm jealous of her
But if you're single that's honestly worse
'Cause you're so gorgeous it actually hurts
(Honey, it hurts)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Nopsi Marga

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say Anything To Your Face

Lirik Lagu Gorgeous - Taylor Swift, You're So Gorgeous I Can't Say Anything To Your Face

18 September 2022, 11:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Interaksi - Tulus: Apa dalam Ciptanya Ada Aku...

Lirik Lagu Interaksi - Tulus: Apa dalam Ciptanya Ada Aku...

17 September 2022, 22:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith: Lucky Girl, She Got Married to a Boy Like You...

Lirik Lagu Unholy - Sam Smith: Lucky Girl, She Got Married to a Boy Like You...

17 September 2022, 22:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu Manusia Kuat - Tulus, Lengkap dengan Makna di Baliknya

Lirik Lagu Manusia Kuat - Tulus, Lengkap dengan Makna di Baliknya

17 September 2022, 22:10 WIB
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA, Viral di TikTok

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Slipping Through My Fingers - ABBA, Viral di TikTok

17 September 2022, 22:02 WIB
Lirik Lagu Koiiro - Mosawo, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Koiiro - Mosawo, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

17 September 2022, 21:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Old Love - Yuji ft Putri Dahlia

Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Old Love - Yuji ft Putri Dahlia

17 September 2022, 21:20 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK

Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK

17 September 2022, 20:53 WIB
Paramore Akan Comeback Setelah Vakum 5 Tahun, Lagu Baru Rilis 28 September 2022

Paramore Akan Comeback Setelah Vakum 5 Tahun, Lagu Baru Rilis 28 September 2022

17 September 2022, 20:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu I Like You - Prtp Studio: Ku Ca Bak Ha Rui Ca Phi Mi Kha Hui...

Lirik Lagu I Like You - Prtp Studio: Ku Ca Bak Ha Rui Ca Phi Mi Kha Hui...

17 September 2022, 20:00 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Nangis di Perpisahan CEO Persebaya, Gelandang Persib Rachmat Irianto Kini Dirindukan Bonek: Mbalik o Cak
2

Momen ‘Malam Jumat' Ridwan Kamil Gagal Gegara Ibu Cinta Sibuk Sama Hal Ini, Netizen: Emang Mau Ngapain?
3

Istri Haji Faisal Dihujat Sampai Menangis, Doddy Sudrajat: Semoga Kuat Seperti Daddy dan Mayang
4

Akui Tak 'Sumpahi' Suaminya Meninggal Dunia agar Jadi Janda Lagi, Maia Estianty: Secara Mental Gua...
5

Link Live Streaming Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-20 Hongkong vs Indonesia, Siaran Langsung di Indosiar
6

Prediksi Nostradamus, Indonesia dan Australia Akan Berperang di Tahun 2037?
7

Foto Terbaru V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK di Pulau Jeju Beredar, Isu Pacaran Semakin Kuat
8

Lirik Lagu Shut Down - BLACKPINK dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
9

Jennie BLACKPINK dan V BTS Diduga Berkencan, Foto Baru Tersebar Kembali, Ini Bukan Editan?
10

Lirik Lagu Runtah yang Viral di TikTok Berserta Artinya: Panon Coklat Kopi Susu

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Nonton MotoGP Aragon Hari Ini Minggu 18 September 2022, Siaran Langsung Trans7 Jam Berapa?

Link Live Streaming Nonton MotoGP Aragon Hari Ini Minggu 18 September 2022, Siaran Langsung Trans7 Jam Berapa?

18 September 2022, 12:01 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Laporan Baru: Brigadir Ancam Putri Candrawathi Hingga Raba Organ Vital dan Payudara, Adegan Ranjang Terunngkap

Laporan Baru: Brigadir Ancam Putri Candrawathi Hingga Raba Organ Vital dan Payudara, Adegan Ranjang Terunngkap

18 September 2022, 12:01 WIB

Pos Jakut

Mahasiswi Loncat dari Lantai 6 Kampus USM, Motif Kasus Bunuh Diri Belum Banyak Diketahui

Mahasiswi Loncat dari Lantai 6 Kampus USM, Motif Kasus Bunuh Diri Belum Banyak Diketahui

18 September 2022, 12:01 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Kemenag Perpanjang Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit Sampai 20 September 2022, Ayo Manfaatkan

Kemenag Perpanjang Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit Sampai 20 September 2022, Ayo Manfaatkan

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Jam Jadwal Tayang Film Miracle in Cell No 7 di Bioskop Gresik Hari Ini Minggu 18 September 2022

Jam Jadwal Tayang Film Miracle in Cell No 7 di Bioskop Gresik Hari Ini Minggu 18 September 2022

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

PRFM News

Seorang Pria Tanpa Identitas Ditemukan di Pinggir Jalan Sudirman Kota Bandung, Kondisi Kepala Berdarah

Seorang Pria Tanpa Identitas Ditemukan di Pinggir Jalan Sudirman Kota Bandung, Kondisi Kepala Berdarah

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Portal Jember

Antisipasi Dampak Inflasi dan Kenaikan Harga BBM, Khofifah Bagikan Bantuan Relaksasi untuk Angkot dan Ojol

Antisipasi Dampak Inflasi dan Kenaikan Harga BBM, Khofifah Bagikan Bantuan Relaksasi untuk Angkot dan Ojol

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Contoh Teks MC Acara Pengajian Umum, Memperingati Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022

Contoh Teks MC Acara Pengajian Umum, Memperingati Maulid Nabi Muhammad SAW 2022

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Live Streaming Persipura vs Deltras Hari Ini 18 September, Jam Tayang Liga 2 Siaran Langsung di TV Mana?

Link Live Streaming Persipura vs Deltras Hari Ini 18 September, Jam Tayang Liga 2 Siaran Langsung di TV Mana?

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Pembrita Bogor

Link Download Bus Simulator Indonesia (BUSSID) MOD APK 3.7.1 via RevDl Ada Livery Anime One Piece Gratis

Link Download Bus Simulator Indonesia (BUSSID) MOD APK 3.7.1 via RevDl Ada Livery Anime One Piece Gratis

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Soal PTS UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Tahun 2022 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

Soal PTS UTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 8 Tahun 2022 Lengkap dengan Kunci Jawaban dan Pembahasan

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Eric dan Sunwoo THE BOYZ Mengumumkan Baik-Baik Saja, Mereka Segera Kembali Beraktivitas!

Eric dan Sunwoo THE BOYZ Mengumumkan Baik-Baik Saja, Mereka Segera Kembali Beraktivitas!

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Utara Times

Link Download dan Nonton Mercury Series Episode 6 Lengkap Sinopsis: Korban Situasi dan Keadaan

Link Download dan Nonton Mercury Series Episode 6 Lengkap Sinopsis: Korban Situasi dan Keadaan

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Begini Arti Kata Couple Goals , Julukan Yang Digunakan Para Seleb Untuk Pasangan Kekasih Di Sosmed

Begini Arti Kata Couple Goals , Julukan Yang Digunakan Para Seleb Untuk Pasangan Kekasih Di Sosmed

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Mapay Bandung

5 Makanan Alami Ini Bisa Turunkan Kolesterol di Tubuh Kata dr. Ema

5 Makanan Alami Ini Bisa Turunkan Kolesterol di Tubuh Kata dr. Ema

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Senin 19 September 2022: Trans TV, RCTI, Indosiar, SCTV, GTV, Trans 7, MNCTV dan NET TV

Jadwal TV Hari Ini Senin 19 September 2022: Trans TV, RCTI, Indosiar, SCTV, GTV, Trans 7, MNCTV dan NET TV

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Semarangku

Harga iPhone XR Makin Terjangkau di Bulan September? Ini Update Harga iPhone Semua Series

Harga iPhone XR Makin Terjangkau di Bulan September? Ini Update Harga iPhone Semua Series

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Bandung Raya

JADWAL MPL ID Season 10 WEEK 6: Jumat 16 Sampai 18 September 2022 dan Klasemen Sementara RRQ Hoshi, Aura Fire

JADWAL MPL ID Season 10 WEEK 6: Jumat 16 Sampai 18 September 2022 dan Klasemen Sementara RRQ Hoshi, Aura Fire

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Kabar Tegal

Cara Cek BLT UMKM 2022 September di Situs eform.bri.co.id, BPUM Rp600 Ribu Cair ke Jutaan Pelaku Usaha

Cara Cek BLT UMKM 2022 September di Situs eform.bri.co.id, BPUM Rp600 Ribu Cair ke Jutaan Pelaku Usaha

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Berita Mandalika

Soal Fuji Bakal Minta Restu Ke Keluarga Gen Halilintar. Haji Faisal : Ngapain Anak Saya Minta Izin

Soal Fuji Bakal Minta Restu Ke Keluarga Gen Halilintar. Haji Faisal : Ngapain Anak Saya Minta Izin

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Kilas Klaten

Contoh Amanat Pembina Upacara Hari Senin Singkat tentang Generation Gap, Social Media dan Proses Belajar

Contoh Amanat Pembina Upacara Hari Senin Singkat tentang Generation Gap, Social Media dan Proses Belajar

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Portal Pati

Tips dan Cara Menanam Bawang Merah Tanpa Bibit, Praktis dan Cepat Panen, Segera Tiru Cara Ini, Auto Berhasil!

Tips dan Cara Menanam Bawang Merah Tanpa Bibit, Praktis dan Cepat Panen, Segera Tiru Cara Ini, Auto Berhasil!

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Portal Kulonprogo

Arahan Tata Cara Daftar Subsidi Tepat MyPertamina untuk Beli BBM Bersubsidi atau Pertalite dan Solar Murah

Arahan Tata Cara Daftar Subsidi Tepat MyPertamina untuk Beli BBM Bersubsidi atau Pertalite dan Solar Murah

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Mata Bangka

Mundur Selangkah untuk Evaluasi Hubungan Anda – Ramalan Zodiak Virgo, 18 September 2022

Mundur Selangkah untuk Evaluasi Hubungan Anda – Ramalan Zodiak Virgo, 18 September 2022

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB

Media Pakuan

Daftar Nama Penerima BSU 2022 Tahap 1 Rp600.000, Pengguna Bank BTN Harus Tahu Ini agar Cair ke Rekening

Daftar Nama Penerima BSU 2022 Tahap 1 Rp600.000, Pengguna Bank BTN Harus Tahu Ini agar Cair ke Rekening

18 September 2022, 12:00 WIB