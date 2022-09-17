Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 September 2022, 20:53 WIB
The Happiest Girl yang terkenal dengan lirik 'But tonight I'll be the happiest girl in the world' jadi satu-satunya lagu ballad di album BORN PINK dari BLACKPINK yang rilis hari ini, 16 September 2022.
The Happiest Girl yang terkenal dengan lirik 'But tonight I'll be the happiest girl in the world' jadi satu-satunya lagu ballad di album BORN PINK dari BLACKPINK yang rilis hari ini, 16 September 2022. /Instagram/blackpinkofficial

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Grup idol asal Korea Selatan, BLACKPINK, baru saja meluncurkan album BORN PINK pada Jumat, 16 September 2022.

Salah satu lagu yang terdapat dalam album BORN PINK adalah The Happiest Girl.

Lirik lagu The Happiest Girl menggunakan bahasa Inggris seluruhnya.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang gadis yang tengah patah hati, namun dia tidak bersedih karena itu dan memilih menjadi gadis yang bahagia.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Teteg Ati - Difarina Indra

Berikut lirik lagu The Happiest Girl milik BLACKPINK.

Don't hold my hand
Don't beg me back
Don't say that we'll make it through this
If I'm so beautiful then why

The doors we slammed
The plates we smashed
Echo with the sound of madness
I can't remember why we try

My heart only wants you
The moment you say no
But tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world
You'll see like it doesn't matter
Tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world
You'll see like it never happened

I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop thе tears if I want to

Halaman:
1
2
3
4

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Paramore Akan Comeback Setelah Vakum 5 Tahun, Lagu Baru Rilis 28 September 2022

Paramore Akan Comeback Setelah Vakum 5 Tahun, Lagu Baru Rilis 28 September 2022

17 September 2022, 20:19 WIB
Lirik Lagu I Like You - Prtp Studio: Ku Ca Bak Ha Rui Ca Phi Mi Kha Hui...

Lirik Lagu I Like You - Prtp Studio: Ku Ca Bak Ha Rui Ca Phi Mi Kha Hui...

17 September 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dari Charlie Puth - I Don't Think I Like Her

Lirik Lagu Dari Charlie Puth - I Don't Think I Like Her

17 September 2022, 19:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Runtah - Azmy Z, Lengkap dengan Artinya

Lirik Lagu Runtah - Azmy Z, Lengkap dengan Artinya

17 September 2022, 19:38 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pilihan Yang Terbaik - Ziva Magnolya: Rasa Kita Tak Lagi Sama...

Lirik Lagu Pilihan Yang Terbaik - Ziva Magnolya: Rasa Kita Tak Lagi Sama...

17 September 2022, 18:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Kutukan Mantan - Angelbert Rap yang Viral di TikTok: Tidur Malam Minum Es Teh Satu Gelas

Lirik Lagu Kutukan Mantan - Angelbert Rap yang Viral di TikTok: Tidur Malam Minum Es Teh Satu Gelas

17 September 2022, 17:49 WIB
Cetak Rekor Penjualan, Born Pink BLACKPINK Jadi Album K-Pop Wanita Terlaris

Cetak Rekor Penjualan, Born Pink BLACKPINK Jadi Album K-Pop Wanita Terlaris

17 September 2022, 16:23 WIB
NOAH Dekade Experience: Ada NFT Khusus di Konser Hari Ini 17 September 2022

NOAH Dekade Experience: Ada NFT Khusus di Konser Hari Ini 17 September 2022

17 September 2022, 14:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Snap - Rosalin, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Maknanya

Lirik Lagu Snap - Rosalin, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan dan Maknanya

17 September 2022, 14:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK dari Album Born Pink

Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK dari Album Born Pink

17 September 2022, 13:27 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Nangis di Perpisahan CEO Persebaya, Gelandang Persib Rachmat Irianto Kini Dirindukan Bonek: Mbalik o Cak
2

Momen ‘Malam Jumat' Ridwan Kamil Gagal Gegara Ibu Cinta Sibuk Sama Hal Ini, Netizen: Emang Mau Ngapain?
3

Istri Haji Faisal Dihujat Sampai Menangis, Doddy Sudrajat: Semoga Kuat Seperti Daddy dan Mayang
4

Akui Tak 'Sumpahi' Suaminya Meninggal Dunia agar Jadi Janda Lagi, Maia Estianty: Secara Mental Gua...
5

Tokopedia Satu-satunya Perusahaan Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022
6

Link Live Streaming Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-20 Hongkong vs Indonesia, Siaran Langsung di Indosiar
7

Potret Shakira Baby Shark, Bocah yang Dituding Sebagai Anak Steffi Zamora dan Ferrel Fadhil
8

Prediksi Nostradamus, Indonesia dan Australia Akan Berperang di Tahun 2037?
9

Luizinho Keluhkan Rotasi Penjaga Gawang Persib di BRI Liga 1: Saya Tidak Suka Rotasi di Posisi Kiper, Tapi...
10

Foto Terbaru V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK di Pulau Jeju Beredar, Isu Pacaran Semakin Kuat

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Persija Jakarta vs Madura United, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

LIVE SCORE dan HASIL AKHIR Persija Jakarta vs Madura United, Skor Sementara 0-0: Cek Selengkapnya Disini

17 September 2022, 20:54 WIB

Portal Pekalongan

Harus Daftar, Kemenag Beri Perpanjangan Masa Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit 2022, Ini Info Lengkapnya

Harus Daftar, Kemenag Beri Perpanjangan Masa Pendaftaran Beasiswa Indonesia Bangkit 2022, Ini Info Lengkapnya

17 September 2022, 20:53 WIB

Zona Pekanbaru

Viral Foto Terbaru V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK di Pulau Jeju Beredar, Isu Pacaran Makin Kuat

Viral Foto Terbaru V BTS dan Jennie BLACKPINK di Pulau Jeju Beredar, Isu Pacaran Makin Kuat

17 September 2022, 20:53 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes Kepribadian: Pilih 1 dari 3 Hewan yang Paling Menarik dan Ungkap Apa Energi Positif Karakter Anda

Tes Kepribadian: Pilih 1 dari 3 Hewan yang Paling Menarik dan Ungkap Apa Energi Positif Karakter Anda

17 September 2022, 20:53 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Menteri Perdagangan Zulkifli Hasan Beri Motivasi Wirausaha Santri di Pondok Pesantren Budi Utomo, Solo

Menteri Perdagangan Zulkifli Hasan Beri Motivasi Wirausaha Santri di Pondok Pesantren Budi Utomo, Solo

17 September 2022, 20:51 WIB

Zona Banten

Album Kedua BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' Langsung Pecahkan Rekor

Album Kedua BLACKPINK 'BORN PINK' Langsung Pecahkan Rekor

17 September 2022, 20:51 WIB

Sragen Update

Barcelona vs Elche CF Liga Spanyol: Akankah jadi Terpuruknya Elche namun Keberhasilan Barca?

Barcelona vs Elche CF Liga Spanyol: Akankah jadi Terpuruknya Elche namun Keberhasilan Barca?

17 September 2022, 20:51 WIB

Bagikan Berita

Sedang Berlangsung Persija Jakarta Vs Madura United, Siaran Langsung Indosiar BRI Liga 1

Sedang Berlangsung Persija Jakarta Vs Madura United, Siaran Langsung Indosiar BRI Liga 1

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Anggota Polri Nyaris Tewas Tertembak Rekannya di Rumah Dinas Kepala SPN Gorontalo, Begini Kronologinya

Anggota Polri Nyaris Tewas Tertembak Rekannya di Rumah Dinas Kepala SPN Gorontalo, Begini Kronologinya

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Truk Pakan Ternak di Jalan Raya Desa Langgar Purbalingga Terguling Picu Arus Lalu Lintas Terganggu

Truk Pakan Ternak di Jalan Raya Desa Langgar Purbalingga Terguling Picu Arus Lalu Lintas Terganggu

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Sinabung Bulan September 2022, Semua Rute, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

Jadwal Kapal PELNI KM Sinabung Bulan September 2022, Semua Rute, Syarat Terbaru dan Harga Tiket

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Kalbar Terkini

Reims vs AS Monaco : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

Reims vs AS Monaco : Prediksi Skor, Head To Head dan Susunan Pemain

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Portal Sulut

Keistimewaan Weton Lahir Minggu, Senin, Selasa, dan Rabu menurut Primbon Jawa, Kamu Lahir Hari Apa?

Keistimewaan Weton Lahir Minggu, Senin, Selasa, dan Rabu menurut Primbon Jawa, Kamu Lahir Hari Apa?

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Potensi Badung

AKHIRNYA! Vincenzo Alberto Annese RESMI Reuni dengan Pemain PSIS, HNY dan Frendi Saputra Lempar Senyuman

AKHIRNYA! Vincenzo Alberto Annese RESMI Reuni dengan Pemain PSIS, HNY dan Frendi Saputra Lempar Senyuman

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Download dan Nonton Drama Korea Little Women Episode 5 Sub Indo 720p Terbaik Bukan di Drakorindo Nodrakor LK21

Download dan Nonton Drama Korea Little Women Episode 5 Sub Indo 720p Terbaik Bukan di Drakorindo Nodrakor LK21

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Kendalku

Film Barat Terbaru September 2022 Apa Saja? Inilah Daftar Film Barat Terbaru yang Sedang dan Akan Tayang

Film Barat Terbaru September 2022 Apa Saja? Inilah Daftar Film Barat Terbaru yang Sedang dan Akan Tayang

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Link Nonton Streaming  Seri House of The Dragon Episode 5, Bukan di VIU Maupun di Vidio, CEK DISINI

Link Nonton Streaming  Seri House of The Dragon Episode 5, Bukan di VIU Maupun di Vidio, CEK DISINI

17 September 2022, 20:50 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE Hasil Sementara Persija Jakarta vs Madura United di BRI Liga 1 2022, Streaming di TV Online

LIVE SCORE Hasil Sementara Persija Jakarta vs Madura United di BRI Liga 1 2022, Streaming di TV Online

17 September 2022, 20:49 WIB

Kabar Besuki

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Grup I AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 17 September 2022: Tajikistan Pimpin Klasemen

UPDATE Klasemen Sementara Grup I AFC U20 Asian Cup 2023 17 September 2022: Tajikistan Pimpin Klasemen

17 September 2022, 20:49 WIB

Purwakarta News

Hacker Bjorka Mengaku Memiliki Dokumen Lengkap Pembunuh Munir, Ini Pelakunya!

Hacker Bjorka Mengaku Memiliki Dokumen Lengkap Pembunuh Munir, Ini Pelakunya!

17 September 2022, 20:49 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Ciro Alves Cetak Brace Pertama Bersama Persib Bandung: Hari yang Luar Biasa

Ciro Alves Cetak Brace Pertama Bersama Persib Bandung: Hari yang Luar Biasa

17 September 2022, 20:49 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Malam Hari Asam Lambung Naik, Coba Lakukan Cara Ini

Malam Hari Asam Lambung Naik, Coba Lakukan Cara Ini

17 September 2022, 20:49 WIB

Kabar Banten

Arti Mimpi Naik Pesawat hingga Terbang Melayang, Mitosnya akan Mendapat Jodoh Menurut Primbon Jawa

Arti Mimpi Naik Pesawat hingga Terbang Melayang, Mitosnya akan Mendapat Jodoh Menurut Primbon Jawa

17 September 2022, 20:49 WIB

Media Magelang

Cara Copy Paste Link YouTube ke y2mate, Download Video Gratis Tanpa Install Aplikasi

Cara Copy Paste Link YouTube ke y2mate, Download Video Gratis Tanpa Install Aplikasi

17 September 2022, 20:49 WIB

Portal Kudus

LATIHAN Soal PTS IPA Kelas 8 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PTS IPA Kelas 8 Semester 1 K13 2022

LATIHAN Soal PTS IPA Kelas 8 Semester 1 dan Kunci Jawaban, Contoh Soal PTS IPA Kelas 8 Semester 1 K13 2022

17 September 2022, 20:48 WIB