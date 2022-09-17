Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Grup idol asal Korea Selatan, BLACKPINK, baru saja meluncurkan album BORN PINK pada Jumat, 16 September 2022.

Salah satu lagu yang terdapat dalam album BORN PINK adalah The Happiest Girl.

Lirik lagu The Happiest Girl menggunakan bahasa Inggris seluruhnya.

Lagu ini menceritakan tentang gadis yang tengah patah hati, namun dia tidak bersedih karena itu dan memilih menjadi gadis yang bahagia.

Berikut lirik lagu The Happiest Girl milik BLACKPINK.

Don't hold my hand

Don't beg me back

Don't say that we'll make it through this

If I'm so beautiful then why

The doors we slammed

The plates we smashed

Echo with the sound of madness

I can't remember why we try

My heart only wants you

The moment you say no

But tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world

You'll see like it doesn't matter

Tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world

You'll see like it never happened

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop the tears if I want to

I can stop thе tears if I want to