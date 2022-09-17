Lirik Lagu The Happiest Girl - BLACKPINK

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Grup idol asal Korea Selatan, BLACKPINK, baru saja meluncurkan album BORN PINK pada Jumat, 16 September 2022.
Salah satu lagu yang terdapat dalam album BORN PINK adalah The Happiest Girl.
Lirik lagu The Happiest Girl menggunakan bahasa Inggris seluruhnya.
Lagu ini menceritakan tentang gadis yang tengah patah hati, namun dia tidak bersedih karena itu dan memilih menjadi gadis yang bahagia.
Berikut lirik lagu The Happiest Girl milik BLACKPINK.
Don't hold my hand
Don't beg me back
Don't say that we'll make it through this
If I'm so beautiful then why
The doors we slammed
The plates we smashed
Echo with the sound of madness
I can't remember why we try
My heart only wants you
The moment you say no
But tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world
You'll see like it doesn't matter
Tonight, I'll be the happiest girl in the world
You'll see like it never happened
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop the tears if I want to
I can stop thе tears if I want to
