Lirik Lagu Dari Charlie Puth - I Don't Think I Like Her

Tim PRMN 12
17 September 2022, 19:46 WIB
Charlie Puth rilis lagu baru berjudul I Don't Think That I Like Her
Charlie Puth rilis lagu baru berjudul I Don't Think That I Like Her /YouTube Charlie Puth

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Charlie Puth baru saja merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul I Don't think I Like Her pada tanggal 16 September 2022 kemarin.

Saat ini video musik yang dirilis pada kanal YouTube pribadinya bernama Charlie Puth menduduki trending ke 32. Musik video tersebut sudah ditonton sebanyak 708 kali.

Inilah lirik lagu Charlie Puth-I Don't think I Like Her

(Verse 1)
Get her name and get her number
Find out all of the things that we have in common
Never all the differences, oh, yeah
Meet her parents, meet her brother
Then she starts sleepin' over the crib on weekends
Like a real relationship, oh, no

(Pre-Chorus)
For me, the stars are alignin'
But for her, it's bad timin'
So she just can't be mine

(Chorus)
I don't think that I like her anymore
'Cause they're all the same
All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)
I don't think that I like her anymore
'Cause they're all the same
They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)

(Verse 2)
So I hook up on a rebound
And I say that I'm gonna be single for life
But she's so pretty and nice (Pretty and nice)
So I made just one exception
But I find out eventually I'm not her type
Baby, that's the reason why, that

(Pre-Chorus)
For me, the stars are alignin'
But for her, it's bad timin'
So she just can't be mine

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

