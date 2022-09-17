Lirik Lagu Dari Charlie Puth - I Don't Think I Like Her

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Charlie Puth baru saja merilis lagu terbarunya berjudul I Don't think I Like Her pada tanggal 16 September 2022 kemarin.

Saat ini video musik yang dirilis pada kanal YouTube pribadinya bernama Charlie Puth menduduki trending ke 32. Musik video tersebut sudah ditonton sebanyak 708 kali.

Inilah lirik lagu Charlie Puth-I Don't think I Like Her

(Verse 1)

Get her name and get her number

Find out all of the things that we have in common

Never all the differences, oh, yeah

Meet her parents, meet her brother

Then she starts sleepin' over the crib on weekends

Like a real relationship, oh, no

(Pre-Chorus)

For me, the stars are alignin'

But for her, it's bad timin'

So she just can't be mine

(Chorus)

I don't think that I like her anymore

'Cause they're all the same

All they wanna do is break my heart, my heart (Oh-oh)

I don't think that I like her anymore

'Cause they're all the same

They just wanna see me fall apart, apart (Oh-oh)

(Verse 2)

So I hook up on a rebound

And I say that I'm gonna be single for life

But she's so pretty and nice (Pretty and nice)

So I made just one exception

But I find out eventually I'm not her type

Baby, that's the reason why, that

(Pre-Chorus)

For me, the stars are alignin'

But for her, it's bad timin'

So she just can't be mine