Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK dari Album Born Pink

Tim PRMN 12
- 17 September 2022, 13:27 WIB
Potret BLACKPINK di video musik Typa Girl, simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Indonesianya.
Potret BLACKPINK di video musik Typa Girl, simak lirik lagu dan terjemahan Indonesianya. /YouTube BLACKPINK Records

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Selain Shut Down yang ada pada dalam Born Pink, ada pula lagu 'Typa Girl' yang dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK.

Setelah perilisan albumnya ini, lagu 'Typa Girl' langsung trending di berbagai platform.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Typa Girl' milik BLACKPINK dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia yang bisa diketahui:

[Refrain: Rose, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo]
Typa girl that'll make you wanna dream (Me)
Typa girl that came straight off of the screen (Screen)
Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze (Ha, ha)
Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre

[Jennie]
I bring money to the table, not your dinner
Both my body and my bank account, good figure
Thinking 'bout me, but there's nothing to consider
If I let you in my circle, you a winner

[Rose]
Didn't know that you were cold 'til you felt my fire
Heaven's gate just opened up, hearing choirs
If you saying something else, you a liar

[Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose]
'Cause I'm that girl that drive you crazy, but you can't leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural
Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball
I'm not like these other girls at all
I'm the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like
I'm that typa girl, I'm that typa girl
I'm that typa girl, I'm that typa girl

