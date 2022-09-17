Lirik Lagu Typa Girl - BLACKPINK dari Album Born Pink

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Selain Shut Down yang ada pada dalam Born Pink, ada pula lagu 'Typa Girl' yang dinyanyikan oleh BLACKPINK.

Setelah perilisan albumnya ini, lagu 'Typa Girl' langsung trending di berbagai platform.

Berikut ini lirik lagu 'Typa Girl' milik BLACKPINK dan terjemahan bahasa Indonesia yang bisa diketahui:

[Refrain: Rose, Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo]

Typa girl that'll make you wanna dream (Me)

Typa girl that came straight off of the screen (Screen)

Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze (Ha, ha)

Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre

[Jennie]

I bring money to the table, not your dinner

Both my body and my bank account, good figure

Thinking 'bout me, but there's nothing to consider

If I let you in my circle, you a winner

[Rose]

Didn't know that you were cold 'til you felt my fire

Heaven's gate just opened up, hearing choirs

If you saying something else, you a liar

[Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose]

'Cause I'm that girl that drive you crazy, but you can't leave me alone

Got you thinking maybe, I went supernatural

Put you under spells or look into a crystal ball

I'm not like these other girls at all

I'm the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type

Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I'm that typa girl, I'm that typa girl

I'm that typa girl, I'm that typa girl

