Lirik Lagu Somewhere Only We Know - Keane: Oh Simple Thing Where Have You Gone...

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Somewhere Only We Know adalah lagu milik penyanyi Keane yang dirilis pada 2004 silam.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album Hopes and Fears yang merupakan album debut Keane.

Lagu ini dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rhianne dan menjadi viral di TikTok, sehingga banyak orang mencari tahu lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know.

Berikut lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know dari Keane:

I walked across an empty land

I knew the pathway like the back of my hand

I felt the earth beneath my feet

Sat by the river and it made me complete

Oh, simple thing, where have you gone?

I'm gettin' old, and I need something to rely on

So, tell me when you're gonna let me in

I'm gettin' tired, and I need somewhere to begin

I came across a fallen tree

I felt the branches of it looking at me

Is this the place we used to love?

Is this the place that I've been dreaming of?