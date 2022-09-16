Lirik Lagu Somewhere Only We Know - Keane: Oh Simple Thing Where Have You Gone...

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 September 2022, 22:30 WIB
Ilustrasi mikrofon. Inilah lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know yang dinyanyikan Keane dan dirilis pada tahun 2004: Oh simple thing where have you gone...
Ilustrasi mikrofon. Inilah lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know yang dinyanyikan Keane dan dirilis pada tahun 2004: Oh simple thing where have you gone... /Pixabay/Florian Pircher

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Somewhere Only We Know adalah lagu milik penyanyi Keane yang dirilis pada 2004 silam.

Lagu ini masuk dalam album Hopes and Fears yang merupakan album debut Keane.

Lagu ini dinyanyikan ulang oleh Rhianne dan menjadi viral di TikTok, sehingga banyak orang mencari tahu lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know.

Berikut lirik lagu Somewhere Only We Know dari Keane:

Baca Juga: 5 Kebiasaan yang Bikin Lelah Mental, Salah Satunya Sering Berkata 'Iya'

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Yeah Yeah Yeah - BLACKPINK

I walked across an empty land
I knew the pathway like the back of my hand
I felt the earth beneath my feet
Sat by the river and it made me complete

Oh, simple thing, where have you gone?
I'm gettin' old, and I need something to rely on
So, tell me when you're gonna let me in
I'm gettin' tired, and I need somewhere to begin

I came across a fallen tree
I felt the branches of it looking at me
Is this the place we used to love?
Is this the place that I've been dreaming of?

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Irwan Suherman

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Somewhere Only We Know - Keane: Oh Simple Thing Where Have You Gone...

Lirik Lagu Somewhere Only We Know - Keane: Oh Simple Thing Where Have You Gone...

16 September 2022, 22:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Yeah Yeah Yeah - BLACKPINK

Lirik Lagu Yeah Yeah Yeah - BLACKPINK

16 September 2022, 21:34 WIB
We The Fest Kembali! Catat Lokasi, Tanggal, dan Siapa Saja Musisi yang Hadir

We The Fest Kembali! Catat Lokasi, Tanggal, dan Siapa Saja Musisi yang Hadir

16 September 2022, 21:06 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pilihan yang Terbaik - Ziva Magnolya: untuk Apa Pertahankan, Jika Kita Tak Sejalan

Lirik Lagu Pilihan yang Terbaik - Ziva Magnolya: untuk Apa Pertahankan, Jika Kita Tak Sejalan

16 September 2022, 20:41 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hingga Tua Bersama - Rizky Febian: Inikah Kisah Cinta...

Lirik Lagu Hingga Tua Bersama - Rizky Febian: Inikah Kisah Cinta...

16 September 2022, 20:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Heroik - Efek Rumah Kaca

Lirik Lagu Heroik - Efek Rumah Kaca

16 September 2022, 20:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Late Night Talking - Harry Styles: Can't Get You Off My Mind

Lirik Lagu Late Night Talking - Harry Styles: Can't Get You Off My Mind

16 September 2022, 19:59 WIB
6 Fakta Video Klip Shut Down dari BLACKPINK Miliki Banyak Kesamaan dengan Lagu Lama?

6 Fakta Video Klip Shut Down dari BLACKPINK Miliki Banyak Kesamaan dengan Lagu Lama?

16 September 2022, 16:37 WIB
Lirik Lagu Glimpse Of Us - Joji

Lirik Lagu Glimpse Of Us - Joji

16 September 2022, 15:11 WIB
Lirik Lagu Salam pada Rindu, Ekspresi Kunto Aji tentang Berartinya Momen Bersama Keluarga

Lirik Lagu Salam pada Rindu, Ekspresi Kunto Aji tentang Berartinya Momen Bersama Keluarga

16 September 2022, 14:20 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Pertamax dan Pertalite Bakal Dihapus, Harga BBM Termurah Indonesia Dijual Mulai Rp15.000?
2

Siap Berpisah dari Irwan Mussry, Maia Estianty Beri Pesan Menohok: Kalau Selingkuh...
3

Viral! Ojol Antar Pohon Mangga Pakai Motor, Netizen: yang Order Gak Ada Akhlak
4

Warga Bandung Keluhkan Flyover Kopo Tak Kunjung Dibuka, Netizen: Gunting Pita Lebih Penting dari Kemacetan
5

Warga Beralih dari Pertamina ke SPBU Swasta, BBM Pelat Merah Tak Lagi Murah?
6

Istri Haji Faisal Dihujat Sampai Menangis, Doddy Sudrajat: Semoga Kuat Seperti Daddy dan Mayang
7

Tokopedia Satu-satunya Perusahaan Indonesia Raih Penghargaan Best Places to Work Asia-Pacific 2022
8

Tertangkap Basah Berciuman, Leonardo DiCaprio dan Gigi Hadid Jawab Kabar Pacaran
9

Anak Ferdy Sambo Ditangkap Karena Terbukti Bantu Pembunuhan Brigadir J? Ini Faktanya
10

Sampai Kapan Proses Pencairan BSU 2022 Berlangsung? Pekerja yang Belum Dapat Wajib Tahu

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Buleleng Post

Ramalan Kesehatan Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius hari Sabtu, 17 September 2022

Ramalan Kesehatan Libra, Scorpio dan Sagitarius hari Sabtu, 17 September 2022

16 September 2022, 22:31 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Pesan Bupati Sidoarjo, Gus Muhdlor : Deltamania dan Bonek Tetap Seduluran

Pesan Bupati Sidoarjo, Gus Muhdlor : Deltamania dan Bonek Tetap Seduluran

16 September 2022, 22:30 WIB

Pos Jakut

Pria Menendang Wanita Pengendara Motor Hingga Jatuh, Diamankan Polisi Ternyata ASN, Ini Orangnya!

Pria Menendang Wanita Pengendara Motor Hingga Jatuh, Diamankan Polisi Ternyata ASN, Ini Orangnya!

16 September 2022, 22:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, 17 September 2022: Kamu akan Menawan dan penuh Daya Tarik

Ramalan Zodiak Scorpio Hari Ini, 17 September 2022: Kamu akan Menawan dan penuh Daya Tarik

16 September 2022, 22:30 WIB

Realita STTU

Horoskop Capricorn Hari Sabtu, 17 September 2022

Horoskop Capricorn Hari Sabtu, 17 September 2022

16 September 2022, 22:30 WIB

Jurnal Ngawi

Update Kabar Terbaru Cahya Supriadi Kiper Timnas U20 Usai Terkapar di Stadion GBT

Update Kabar Terbaru Cahya Supriadi Kiper Timnas U20 Usai Terkapar di Stadion GBT

16 September 2022, 22:29 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

Foto Doyoung NCT 127 Hilang di Album Baru 2 Baddies, SM Entertainemt Tulis Pernyataan Maaf ke Penggemar

Foto Doyoung NCT 127 Hilang di Album Baru 2 Baddies, SM Entertainemt Tulis Pernyataan Maaf ke Penggemar

16 September 2022, 22:28 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

Ceritakan Proses Syuting Jagat Arwah, Ari Irham Mengaku Temukan Kaki-kaki Pucat Berdansa Di Balik Pintu

Ceritakan Proses Syuting Jagat Arwah, Ari Irham Mengaku Temukan Kaki-kaki Pucat Berdansa Di Balik Pintu

16 September 2022, 22:28 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Terbaru dan Desain Keren! 9 Link Twibbon Hari Tani yang ke-62, Diperingati Setiap 24 September

Terbaru dan Desain Keren! 9 Link Twibbon Hari Tani yang ke-62, Diperingati Setiap 24 September

16 September 2022, 22:27 WIB

Portal Brebes

Ribuan Warga di Kecamatan Jatinegara Tegal Menerima Bansos Sebanyak Rp500 Ribu

Ribuan Warga di Kecamatan Jatinegara Tegal Menerima Bansos Sebanyak Rp500 Ribu

16 September 2022, 22:27 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Azrul Ananda Pamit dari CEO Persebaya dan Minta Maaf ke Bonek

Azrul Ananda Pamit dari CEO Persebaya dan Minta Maaf ke Bonek

16 September 2022, 22:27 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Cherry Hitam, Si Manis Kaya Manfaat bagi Penderita Asam Urat, Kamu Sudah Tahu Belum?

Cherry Hitam, Si Manis Kaya Manfaat bagi Penderita Asam Urat, Kamu Sudah Tahu Belum?

16 September 2022, 22:26 WIB

Buleleng Post

Ramalan Kesehatan Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari Sabtu, 17 September 2022

Ramalan Kesehatan Cancer, Leo dan Virgo hari Sabtu, 17 September 2022

16 September 2022, 22:26 WIB

Salatiga Terkini

Kiper Cahya Supriadi Alami Tabrakan dengan Rahmat Beri di Laga Kontra Hongkong, Diduga Alami Lidah Tertelan?

Kiper Cahya Supriadi Alami Tabrakan dengan Rahmat Beri di Laga Kontra Hongkong, Diduga Alami Lidah Tertelan?

16 September 2022, 22:26 WIB

Media Kupang

Terkenal dan Punya Banyak Uang, Motif Pemuda Madiun Bantu Hacker Bjorka yang Kini Jadi Tersangka

Terkenal dan Punya Banyak Uang, Motif Pemuda Madiun Bantu Hacker Bjorka yang Kini Jadi Tersangka

16 September 2022, 22:26 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Kembali Ke Layar Kecil Transformasi Ha Ji Won Sebagai Pewaris Konglomerat Bersama Kang Ha Neul

Kembali Ke Layar Kecil Transformasi Ha Ji Won Sebagai Pewaris Konglomerat Bersama Kang Ha Neul

16 September 2022, 22:25 WIB

Kendalku

LINK Download dan Nonton Big Mouth Episode 15 16 Sub Indo Terakhir, Saksikan Ending Big Mouth

LINK Download dan Nonton Big Mouth Episode 15 16 Sub Indo Terakhir, Saksikan Ending Big Mouth

16 September 2022, 22:25 WIB

Portal Majalengka

Abu Nawas Menjebak Penyihir yang Berbohong, Mendapat Hadiah 100 Kali Cambuk

Abu Nawas Menjebak Penyihir yang Berbohong, Mendapat Hadiah 100 Kali Cambuk

16 September 2022, 22:25 WIB

Utara Times

8 Rekomendasi Twibbon Hari Palang Merah Indonesia 2022, Simple dan Elegant, Bisa Akses Gratis

8 Rekomendasi Twibbon Hari Palang Merah Indonesia 2022, Simple dan Elegant, Bisa Akses Gratis

16 September 2022, 22:25 WIB

Indramayu Hits

WOW! Minimal Ada 6 Manfaat Luar Biasa Hubungan Intim, Nomor Terakhir Diinginkan Banyak Orang

WOW! Minimal Ada 6 Manfaat Luar Biasa Hubungan Intim, Nomor Terakhir Diinginkan Banyak Orang

16 September 2022, 22:24 WIB

Portal Magetan

LaLiga Pekan ke-6, Real Valladolid vs Cadiz: Simak Link Nonton, Prediksi Skor, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

LaLiga Pekan ke-6, Real Valladolid vs Cadiz: Simak Link Nonton, Prediksi Skor, Head to Head dan Susunan Pemain

16 September 2022, 22:24 WIB

Indotrends

LINK Aplikasi Penghasil Uang Snack Video Lengkap Tutorial Cara Gabung, Dapat Uang Digital Bisa Sambil Rebahan

LINK Aplikasi Penghasil Uang Snack Video Lengkap Tutorial Cara Gabung, Dapat Uang Digital Bisa Sambil Rebahan

16 September 2022, 22:23 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia U20 Lawan Hong Kong di Kualifikasi Piala AFC U20 2023, Skor Akhir 5-1

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia U20 Lawan Hong Kong di Kualifikasi Piala AFC U20 2023, Skor Akhir 5-1

16 September 2022, 22:23 WIB

Purwakarta News

Film Drakor Terbaru Hunt Udah keluar di LK21, Layarkaca21, ataupun Rebahin? Cek Link Nonton disini

Film Drakor Terbaru Hunt Udah keluar di LK21, Layarkaca21, ataupun Rebahin? Cek Link Nonton disini

16 September 2022, 22:23 WIB

Purwakarta News

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia vs Hong Kong di Babak Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-20 2023 Uzbekistan

Hasil Pertandingan Timnas Indonesia vs Hong Kong di Babak Kualifikasi Piala Asia U-20 2023 Uzbekistan

16 September 2022, 22:23 WIB