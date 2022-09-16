Lirik lagu Glimpse Of Us - Joji.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Joji Glimpse Of Us viral di media sosial, mulai dari Twitter, Instagram, bahkan selalu menjadi sound fyp TikTok.
Glimpse Of Us sudah dirilis sejak 13 Juni 2022, hingga saat ini. sudah ditonton sebanyak 36 juta kali di akun YouTube 88Rising.
Lagu tersebut sukses membuat pendengarnya galau, lewat perpaduan lirik mendalam dan suara Joji yang merdu.
Makna dari lagu ini memiliki arti yang mendalam tentang seseorang yang gagal move on, walaupun telah memiliki kekasih baru.
Berikut lirik lagu Glimpse Of Us milik Joji:
Glimpse Of Us-Joji
She’d take the world off my shoulders
If it was ever hard to move
She’d turn the rain to a rainbow
When I was living in the blue
Why then, if she is so perfect
Do I still wish that it was you?
Perfect don’t mean that it’s working
So what can I do? (Ooh)
When you’re out of sight
In my mind
‘cause sometimes I look in her eyes
And that’s where I find a glimpse of us
And I try to fall for her touch
But I’m thinking of the way it was
Said I’m fine and said I moved on
I’m only here passing time in her arms
Hoping I’ll find
A glimpse of us
Tell me he savors your glory
Does he laugh the way I did?
Is this a part of your story?
One that I had never lived
Maybe one day you’ll feel lonely
And in his eyes, you’ll get a glimpse
Maybe you’ll start slipping slowly
And find me again
