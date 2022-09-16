Lirik lagu Glimpse Of Us - Joji.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Joji Glimpse Of Us viral di media sosial, mulai dari Twitter, Instagram, bahkan selalu menjadi sound fyp TikTok.

Glimpse Of Us sudah dirilis sejak 13 Juni 2022, hingga saat ini. sudah ditonton sebanyak 36 juta kali di akun YouTube 88Rising.

Lagu tersebut sukses membuat pendengarnya galau, lewat perpaduan lirik mendalam dan suara Joji yang merdu.

Makna dari lagu ini memiliki arti yang mendalam tentang seseorang yang gagal move on, walaupun telah memiliki kekasih baru.

Berikut lirik lagu Glimpse Of Us milik Joji:

Glimpse Of Us-Joji

She’d take the world off my shoulders

If it was ever hard to move

She’d turn the rain to a rainbow

When I was living in the blue

Why then, if she is so perfect

Do I still wish that it was you?

Perfect don’t mean that it’s working

So what can I do? (Ooh)

When you’re out of sight

In my mind

‘cause sometimes I look in her eyes

And that’s where I find a glimpse of us

And I try to fall for her touch

But I’m thinking of the way it was

Said I’m fine and said I moved on

I’m only here passing time in her arms

Hoping I’ll find

A glimpse of us

Tell me he savors your glory

Does he laugh the way I did?

Is this a part of your story?

One that I had never lived

Maybe one day you’ll feel lonely

And in his eyes, you’ll get a glimpse

Maybe you’ll start slipping slowly

And find me again