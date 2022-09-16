PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu “Pink Venom” menjadi salah satu lagu terbaru BLACKPINK di album terbarunya Born Pink yang akan dirilis pada 16 September 2022 .

Sementara lagu Pink Venom milik BLACKPINK lebih dahulu dirilis pada 19 Agustus 2022 ini.

Berikut lagu “Pink Venom” dari BLACKPINK tersedia dengan easy lyrics agar dapat dinyanyikan dengan mudah.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu 33x - Perunggu, Peringatan untuk Diri Sendiri

Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK



Pink Venom

Kick in the door, Waving the coco

Popcorn-I na cheng gyo Kyo dul seng gak mal go

I talk that talk,Runways I walk walk

Nun gam ko pop pop an bwa do chok



One by one then two by two

Ne son kut tuk ha na e da mu no ji nun jung

Gat ja sho chi gon hwa ryo het ji

Makes no sense,you couldn’t get

A dollar outta me



Ja o nul bam I ya an do gulp u mun kot

Ni ho nul pe a sun da um

Look what you made us do



Chon cho ni nol jam je ul fire

Ja nin hal man kum a rum da wo



I bring the pain like

This, that Pink Venom

This, that Pink Venom

This, that Pink Venom

Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em

Straight to ya dome like , whoa whoa whoa

Straight to ya dome like ah ah ah



Taste that Pink Venom

Taste that Pink Venom

Taste that Pink Venom

Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em

Straight to ya dome like Whoa whoa whoa

Straight to ya dome like Ah ah ah



Black paint and ammo got bodies like Rambo

Rest In Peace, Please light up a candle

This da life of a Vandal masked up and

I’m still ini Celine designer crimes or

It wouldn’t be me



Diamonds shinin’ drive in silence

I don’t mind it I’m ridin’ flyin’ private side by side

With da pilot up in the sky and I’m wildin’

Stylin’ on then and There’s no chance

Cuz we got bodies on bodies

Like this a slow dance



Ja o nul bam I ya nan do gulp u mun kot

Ni ho nul pe a sun da um ,look what you made us do



Chon cho ni nol jam je ul fire

Ja nin hal man kum a rum da wo



I bring the pain like

This, that Pink Venom

This, that Pink Venom

This, that Pink Venom

Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em

Straight to ya dome like Whoa whoa whoa

Straight to ya dome like Ah ah ah



Taste that Pink Venom

Taste that Pink Venom

Taste that Pink Venom

Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em

Straight to ya dome like whoa whoa whoa

Straight to ya dome like aah ah ah



Whoa han dam yon provoke us

Gam dang mot he and you know this

I mi po jo bo rin shot that potion

Ni nun a pun pink bit ocean



Come and give me all the smoke

Do a nim yon mo like I’m so rock and roll

Come and give me all the smoke

Da jul se wo bwa ja

(stop drop)



I bring the pain like

Ratatata ratatata

Ratatata ratatata

Ratatata ratatata

Straight to ya straight to ya

Straight to ya dome like



Ratatata ratatata

Ratatata ratatata

Ratatata ratatata

I bring the pain like