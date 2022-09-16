PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu “Pink Venom” menjadi salah satu lagu terbaru BLACKPINK di album terbarunya Born Pink yang akan dirilis pada 16 September 2022 .
Sementara lagu Pink Venom milik BLACKPINK lebih dahulu dirilis pada 19 Agustus 2022 ini.
Berikut lagu “Pink Venom” dari BLACKPINK tersedia dengan easy lyrics agar dapat dinyanyikan dengan mudah.
Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
Pink Venom
Kick in the door, Waving the coco
Popcorn-I na cheng gyo Kyo dul seng gak mal go
I talk that talk,Runways I walk walk
Nun gam ko pop pop an bwa do chok
One by one then two by two
Ne son kut tuk ha na e da mu no ji nun jung
Gat ja sho chi gon hwa ryo het ji
Makes no sense,you couldn’t get
A dollar outta me
Ja o nul bam I ya an do gulp u mun kot
Ni ho nul pe a sun da um
Look what you made us do
Chon cho ni nol jam je ul fire
Ja nin hal man kum a rum da wo
I bring the pain like
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like , whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like ah ah ah
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like Whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like Ah ah ah
Black paint and ammo got bodies like Rambo
Rest In Peace, Please light up a candle
This da life of a Vandal masked up and
I’m still ini Celine designer crimes or
It wouldn’t be me
Diamonds shinin’ drive in silence
I don’t mind it I’m ridin’ flyin’ private side by side
With da pilot up in the sky and I’m wildin’
Stylin’ on then and There’s no chance
Cuz we got bodies on bodies
Like this a slow dance
Ja o nul bam I ya nan do gulp u mun kot
Ni ho nul pe a sun da um ,look what you made us do
Chon cho ni nol jam je ul fire
Ja nin hal man kum a rum da wo
I bring the pain like
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like Whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like Ah ah ah
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like aah ah ah
Whoa han dam yon provoke us
Gam dang mot he and you know this
I mi po jo bo rin shot that potion
Ni nun a pun pink bit ocean
Come and give me all the smoke
Do a nim yon mo like I’m so rock and roll
Come and give me all the smoke
Da jul se wo bwa ja
(stop drop)
I bring the pain like
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
Straight to ya straight to ya
Straight to ya dome like
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
I bring the pain like
