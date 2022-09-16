Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK

Tim PRMN 12
- 16 September 2022, 08:05 WIB
Cover rilis lagu Pink Venom.
Cover rilis lagu Pink Venom. /Twitter.com/BLACKPINK

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu “Pink Venom” menjadi salah satu lagu terbaru BLACKPINK di album terbarunya Born Pink yang akan dirilis pada 16 September 2022 .

Sementara lagu Pink Venom milik BLACKPINK lebih dahulu dirilis pada 19 Agustus 2022 ini.

Berikut lagu “Pink Venom” dari BLACKPINK tersedia dengan easy lyrics agar dapat dinyanyikan dengan mudah.

Lirik Lagu Pink Venom - BLACKPINK
 
Pink Venom
Kick in the door, Waving the coco
Popcorn-I na cheng gyo Kyo dul seng gak mal go
I talk that talk,Runways I walk walk
Nun gam ko pop pop an bwa do chok
 
One by one then two by two
Ne son kut tuk ha na e da mu no ji nun jung
Gat ja sho chi gon hwa ryo het ji
Makes no sense,you couldn’t get
A dollar outta me
 
Ja o nul bam I ya an do gulp u mun kot
Ni ho nul pe a sun da um
Look what you made us do
 
Chon cho ni nol jam je ul fire
Ja nin hal man kum a rum da wo
 
I bring the pain like
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like , whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like  ah ah ah
 
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like  Whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like  Ah ah ah
 
Black paint and ammo got bodies like Rambo
Rest In Peace, Please light up a candle
This da life of a Vandal masked up and
I’m still ini Celine designer crimes or
It wouldn’t be me
 
Diamonds shinin’ drive in silence
I don’t mind it I’m ridin’ flyin’ private side by side
With da pilot up in the sky and I’m wildin’
Stylin’ on then and There’s no chance
Cuz we got bodies on bodies
Like this a slow dance
 
Ja o nul bam I ya nan do gulp u mun kot
Ni ho nul pe a sun da um ,look what you made us do
 
Chon cho ni nol jam je ul fire
Ja nin hal man kum a rum da wo
 
I bring the pain like
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
This, that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like  Whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like  Ah ah ah
 
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Taste that Pink Venom
Get ‘em, get ‘em, get ‘em
Straight to ya dome like  whoa whoa whoa
Straight to ya dome like  aah ah ah
 
Whoa han dam yon provoke us
Gam dang mot he and you know this
I mi po jo bo rin shot that potion
Ni nun a pun pink bit ocean
 
Come and give me all the smoke
Do a nim yon mo like I’m so rock and roll
Come and give me all the smoke
Da jul se wo bwa ja
(stop drop)
 
I bring the pain like
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
Straight to ya straight to ya
Straight to ya dome like
 
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
Ratatata ratatata
I bring the pain like

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Pertamax dan Pertalite Bakal Dihapus, Harga BBM Termurah Indonesia Dijual Mulai Rp15.000?
2

4 Penyebab BSU 2022 Belum Cair, Nomor 4 Paling Fatal Jika Tak Diikuti oleh Para Pekerja
3

Siap Berpisah dari Irwan Mussry, Maia Estianty Beri Pesan Menohok: Kalau Selingkuh...
4

Warga Pindah ke SPBU Swasta Setelah BBM Pertamina Naik Harga: Biarin Mahal Tapi Engga Kotor Bensinnya!
5

Viral Ibu-Ibu Meludahi Driver Online Usai Cekcok, Begini Kronologinya
6

Viral! Ojol Antar Pohon Mangga Pakai Motor, Netizen: yang Order Gak Ada Akhlak
7

Warga Beralih dari Pertamina ke SPBU Swasta, BBM Pelat Merah Tak Lagi Murah?
8

Warga Bandung Keluhkan Flyover Kopo Tak Kunjung Dibuka, Netizen: Gunting Pita Lebih Penting dari Kemacetan
9

Viral Oknum PNS Tendang Pemotor Wanita hingga Tersungkur, Begini Nasibnya Sekarang
10

Wajib Tahu! Ternyata Ini Alasan BSU Rp600 Ribu Belum Cair ke Rekening Pekerja

