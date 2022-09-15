Lirik Lagu Part of Your World Ost. The Little Mermaid - Jodi Benson: 'I Wanna be Where The People are'

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Soundtrack The Little Mermaid, Part of Your World kembali terdengar di sejumlah platform media sosial.

Hal ini menyusul dirilisnya teaser live action dari animasi Disney The Little Mermaid yang akan segera tayang pada 2023 mendatang.

Original soundtrack (Ost.) film animasi putri duyung yang diluncurkan tahun 1989 itu dinyanyikan oleh Jodi Benson.

Namun dalam versi live action nanti, lagu Part of Your World akan dibawakan oleh tokoh Ariel yang diperankan Halle Bailey.

Berikut lirik lengkap Part of Your World lengkap dengan terjemahan Bahasa Indonesianya.

Lirik Lagu 'Part of Your World' (English)

Maybe he's right

Maybe there is something the matter with me

I just don't see how a world that makes such wonderful things, could be bad

Look at this stuff

Isn't it neat?

Wouldn't you think my collection's complete?

Wouldn't you think I'm the girl

The girl who has everything?