Lirik Lagu Leave Before You Love Me - Jonas Brothers and Marshmello

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Leave Before You Love Me merupakan lagu hasil kolaborasi antara Marshmello dan Jonas Brothers.

Lagu ini bercerita tentang kisah cinta dan perpisahan, serta bagaimana cara untuk menghindari hal yang buruk dalam kejadian tersebut.

Berikut lirik lagu Leave Before You Love Me - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers:

Baca Juga: 5 Kebiasaan yang Bikin Lelah Mental, Salah Satunya Sering Berkata 'Iya'

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Kiss You - RAVI: Du Son Moa Gidohallae...

[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]

I see you calling

I didn't wanna leave you like that

It's five in the morning, yeah, yeah

A hundred on the dash

'Cause my wheels are rolling

Ain't taking my foot off the gas

And it only took the one night

To see the end of the line

Staring deep in your eyes, eyes

[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Dancing on the edge, 'bout to take it too far

It's messing with my head, how I mess with your heart

If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark

I'm sorry, gotta leave before you love me

[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]

Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me

Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me

Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me

Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me

[Verse 2: Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas]

I'm so good at knowing

Of when to leave the party behind

Don't care if they notice, yeah, yeah, no

I'll just catch a ride, I'd rather be lonely, yeah

Than wrapped around your body too tight

Yeah, I'm the type to get naked

Won't give my heart up for breaking

'Cause too gone to be staying, staying (Dancing on)