Lirik Lagu Leave Before You Love Me - Jonas Brothers and Marshmello

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Leave Before You Love Me merupakan lagu hasil kolaborasi antara Marshmello dan Jonas Brothers.
Lagu ini bercerita tentang kisah cinta dan perpisahan, serta bagaimana cara untuk menghindari hal yang buruk dalam kejadian tersebut.
Berikut lirik lagu Leave Before You Love Me - Marshmello & Jonas Brothers:
Baca Juga: 5 Kebiasaan yang Bikin Lelah Mental, Salah Satunya Sering Berkata 'Iya'
Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Kiss You - RAVI: Du Son Moa Gidohallae...
[Verse 1: Nick Jonas]
I see you calling
I didn't wanna leave you like that
It's five in the morning, yeah, yeah
A hundred on the dash
'Cause my wheels are rolling
Ain't taking my foot off the gas
And it only took the one night
To see the end of the line
Staring deep in your eyes, eyes
[Pre-Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Dancing on the edge, 'bout to take it too far
It's messing with my head, how I mess with your heart
If you wake up in your bed, alone in the dark
I'm sorry, gotta leave before you love me
[Chorus: Nick Jonas & Joe Jonas]
Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me
Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me
Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me
Ayy, ayy, leave before you love me
[Verse 2: Joe Jonas & Nick Jonas]
I'm so good at knowing
Of when to leave the party behind
Don't care if they notice, yeah, yeah, no
I'll just catch a ride, I'd rather be lonely, yeah
Than wrapped around your body too tight
Yeah, I'm the type to get naked
Won't give my heart up for breaking
'Cause too gone to be staying, staying (Dancing on)
Artikel Pilihan