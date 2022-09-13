Lirik Lagu Atlantis - Seafret yang Viral di TikTok

Tim PRMN 12
- 13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB
lirik Atlantis - Seafret yang viral di TikTok
lirik Atlantis - Seafret yang viral di TikTok / YouTube/SeafretOfficial

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Atlantis merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 25 Mei 2015 oleh Seafret. Tujuh tahun berlalu kini lagu tersebut kembali viral di TikTok.

Hingga saat artikel ini dibuat lagu tersebut sudah ditonton sebanyak 51 juta kali.

Lagu tersebut mengisahkan dua orang anak yang berusaha untuk menemukan kota Atlantis mereka sendiri.

Berikut lirik lagu Atlantis dari seafret yang viral di TikTok.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Aku dan Mantanmu, Single Teranyar dari Betrand Peto

The birds have left their trees
The light pours onto me
I can feel you lying there all on your own
We got here the hard way
All those words that we exchange
Is it any wonder things get broke?

'Cause in my heart and in my head
I'll never take back the things I said
So high above, I feel it coming down
She said, in my heart and in my head
Tell me why this has to end
Oh, no oh, no

I can't save us, my Atlantis, we fall
We built this town on shaky ground
I can't save us, my Atlantis, oh, no
We built it up to pull it down

Now all the birds have fled
The hurt just leaves me scared
Losing everything I've ever known
It's all become too much
Maybe I'm not built for love
If I knew that I could reach you, I would go

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Unholy, Judul Lagu Baru Sam Smith dan Kim Petras yang Siap Dirilis

Unholy, Judul Lagu Baru Sam Smith dan Kim Petras yang Siap Dirilis

12 September 2022, 21:18 WIB
NCT 127 Konser di Indonesia, Catat Jadwal dan Harga Tiketnya

NCT 127 Konser di Indonesia, Catat Jadwal dan Harga Tiketnya

12 September 2022, 21:16 WIB
Lirik Lagu Aku dan Mantanmu, Single Teranyar dari Betrand Peto

Lirik Lagu Aku dan Mantanmu, Single Teranyar dari Betrand Peto

12 September 2022, 21:14 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sehari Lagi - Brisia Jodie, Soundtrack Until Tomorrow

Lirik Lagu Sehari Lagi - Brisia Jodie, Soundtrack Until Tomorrow

12 September 2022, 20:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Shin Jidai dari Ado dan Dilengkapi Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia, OST One Piece Film: Red

Lirik Lagu Shin Jidai dari Ado dan Dilengkapi Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia, OST One Piece Film: Red

12 September 2022, 20:35 WIB
Jeno NCT akan Tampil di New York Fashion Week, Jadi Idol K-Pop Pertama

Jeno NCT akan Tampil di New York Fashion Week, Jadi Idol K-Pop Pertama

12 September 2022, 20:28 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dir Dur Daeng Plesetan Lagu Meggy Z yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Dir Dur Daeng Plesetan Lagu Meggy Z yang Viral di TikTok

12 September 2022, 20:22 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tak Hilang Karena Cinta - Anang ft. Ashanty: Terima Kasih Tuhan, Kau Hadirkan Dia

Lirik Lagu Tak Hilang Karena Cinta - Anang ft. Ashanty: Terima Kasih Tuhan, Kau Hadirkan Dia

12 September 2022, 20:18 WIB
Profil Kim Nam Joon atau RM BTS, Lengkap dengan Fakta Menariknya

Profil Kim Nam Joon atau RM BTS, Lengkap dengan Fakta Menariknya

12 September 2022, 19:57 WIB
Mengenal Album Utopia - Björk, Sampulnya Jadi Inspirasi Foto Profil Bjorka

Mengenal Album Utopia - Björk, Sampulnya Jadi Inspirasi Foto Profil Bjorka

12 September 2022, 19:02 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bjorka Sebut Ini Sosok Pembunuh Munir, Begini Kronologi Kasusnya
2

Viral Kronologi Lengkap Pembunuhan Munir yang Dibocorkan Bjorka, Nama Megawati Ikut Terseret?
3

Dipimpin Alvin Faiz, Az-Zikra Diambang Kehancuran: Demi Allah, Terjadi Maksiat dan Perbuatan Zina
4

Profil Muchdi Purwopranjono, Karier Militer Cemerlang Terhenti Diduga karena Kasus Munir
5

Bandingkan Persib saat Dilatih Luis Milla dengan Robert Alberts, Bung Binder: Pemain Tidak Lagi Grasak-Grusuk
6

Deretan Mantan Pemain Persib Bandung yang Bakatnya ‘Disia-siakan’ Kini Malah Tampil Gacor di Timnas
7

Warganet Ingin Dalang Pembunuhan Munir Terungkap, Bjorka Sebut Nama Ini: Sekarang Dia ...
8

Asal-usul Mangkok Ayam atau Rooster Bowl, Cerita Tentang Masyarakat Patriarki dan Hak Paten Rp2 Miliar
9

Disebut Buat Pengalihan Isu Kasus Besar, Hacker Bjorka: Misi Saya Hanya Membantu..
10

Terkenal di Berbagai Negara, Inilah Perusahaan Pemegang Hak Paten Mangkok Ayam atau Rooster Bowl

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Media Jawa Timur

Pria 45 Tahun, Warga Mekar Jaya, Cikedal, Pandeglang Diduga Tega Cabuli Anak di Bawah Umur 10 Kali

Pria 45 Tahun, Warga Mekar Jaya, Cikedal, Pandeglang Diduga Tega Cabuli Anak di Bawah Umur 10 Kali

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Cianjurpedia

BTS dan NCT Dream Hadiri The Fact Music Awards 2022, Berikut Lineup Artis KPop Lainnya

BTS dan NCT Dream Hadiri The Fact Music Awards 2022, Berikut Lineup Artis KPop Lainnya

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Ujian Bucin Google Form Gratis 2022 Viral di TikTok Quiz dan Cara Main Tes Sebucin Apa Anda ke Doi

Link Ujian Bucin Google Form Gratis 2022 Viral di TikTok Quiz dan Cara Main Tes Sebucin Apa Anda ke Doi

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Potensi Badung

Robert Alberts Semakin Dekat ke PSIS Semarang, Trio Belanda Persib Bandung Ikut Diangkut? Ini Alasannya

Robert Alberts Semakin Dekat ke PSIS Semarang, Trio Belanda Persib Bandung Ikut Diangkut? Ini Alasannya

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Seputar Lampung

Contoh Soal ANBK SMP 2022 dan Jawaban AKM Numerasi: Daftar Harga Baju dan Celana di Toko

Contoh Soal ANBK SMP 2022 dan Jawaban AKM Numerasi: Daftar Harga Baju dan Celana di Toko

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Kabar Tegal

KUNCI JAWABAN Shopee Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian Selasa 13 September 2022 Terbaru dari Huruf MAJSAIN

KUNCI JAWABAN Shopee Tebak Kata Tantangan Harian Selasa 13 September 2022 Terbaru dari Huruf MAJSAIN

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Bekasi

Bayern vs Barcelona Kapan? Berikut Jadwal, Prediksi Line Up, dan Link Live Streaming Pertandingannya

Bayern vs Barcelona Kapan? Berikut Jadwal, Prediksi Line Up, dan Link Live Streaming Pertandingannya

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Kunci Jawaban Tema 2 Kelas 2 Halaman 128 129 Ayo Membaca Terbaru 2022

Kunci Jawaban Tema 2 Kelas 2 Halaman 128 129 Ayo Membaca Terbaru 2022

13 September 2022, 09:20 WIB

Berita DIY

Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form yang Viral di TikTok, Ini Tips Agar Tahu Sebucin Apa Kamu ke Doi

Link Ujian Bucin Docs Google Form yang Viral di TikTok, Ini Tips Agar Tahu Sebucin Apa Kamu ke Doi

13 September 2022, 09:19 WIB

Warta Sidoarjo

Info Jadwal Vaksin di Surabaya 13-18 September 2022 di Galaxy Mall 3, Cek Syarat dan Ketentuannya

Info Jadwal Vaksin di Surabaya 13-18 September 2022 di Galaxy Mall 3, Cek Syarat dan Ketentuannya

13 September 2022, 09:19 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

A16 Bionic 17 Persen Lebih Cepat dari A15 Bionic! Intip Perbandingan Benchmark Keduanya

A16 Bionic 17 Persen Lebih Cepat dari A15 Bionic! Intip Perbandingan Benchmark Keduanya

13 September 2022, 09:19 WIB

Haloyouth

Presiden Jokowi Bentuk Timsus untuk Lawan Bjorka, Yanuar Nugroho Sarankan Pemerintah Benahi Tata Kelola Siber

Presiden Jokowi Bentuk Timsus untuk Lawan Bjorka, Yanuar Nugroho Sarankan Pemerintah Benahi Tata Kelola Siber

13 September 2022, 09:19 WIB

Depok

Daftar Pekerja yang Berhak Dapat BSU 2022, Cek bsu.kemnaker.go.id Cairkan BLT Subsidi Gaji Rp600.000

Daftar Pekerja yang Berhak Dapat BSU 2022, Cek bsu.kemnaker.go.id Cairkan BLT Subsidi Gaji Rp600.000

13 September 2022, 09:18 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Update Harga Pangan Selasa 13 September 2022: Harga Cabai Rawit Merah Masih Rp75 Ribu

Update Harga Pangan Selasa 13 September 2022: Harga Cabai Rawit Merah Masih Rp75 Ribu

13 September 2022, 09:18 WIB

Trenggalekpedia

Viral Video Pemuda Bengkulu Membunuh Kucing Hamil Lalu Dimasak untuk Sarapan, Tuai Kecaman Warganet

Viral Video Pemuda Bengkulu Membunuh Kucing Hamil Lalu Dimasak untuk Sarapan, Tuai Kecaman Warganet

13 September 2022, 09:18 WIB

Kabar Banten

46 Kumpulan Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami, Aesthetic, Indah, Terbaik 3 Kata Arab dengan Sansekerta

46 Kumpulan Nama Bayi Perempuan Islami, Aesthetic, Indah, Terbaik 3 Kata Arab dengan Sansekerta

13 September 2022, 09:17 WIB

Seputar Cibubur

IHSG Hari Ini 13 September 2022 Masih Berpeluang Naik, Bursa Wall Street,Eropa Dan Asia Pasifik Menguat

IHSG Hari Ini 13 September 2022 Masih Berpeluang Naik, Bursa Wall Street,Eropa Dan Asia Pasifik Menguat

13 September 2022, 09:17 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Link Download Mencuri Raden Saleh (2022) di Telegram dan IndoXXI? Cek di Sini

Link Download Mencuri Raden Saleh (2022) di Telegram dan IndoXXI? Cek di Sini

13 September 2022, 09:17 WIB

Cerdik Indonesia

Pemerintah Indonesia Disebut Berhentilah Jadi Orang Bodoh!SOSOK BJORKA,Lokasi, Followers, Email dan Cara Kerja

Pemerintah Indonesia Disebut Berhentilah Jadi Orang Bodoh!SOSOK BJORKA,Lokasi, Followers, Email dan Cara Kerja

13 September 2022, 09:17 WIB

Purwakarta News

Berikut Ini Makna dan Pengertian Sugesti Juga Jenis-jenisnya!

Berikut Ini Makna dan Pengertian Sugesti Juga Jenis-jenisnya!

13 September 2022, 09:17 WIB

Portal Sulut

Tanpa Operasi, Jus Rumahan Ini Ampuh Hancurkan Batu Ginjal

Tanpa Operasi, Jus Rumahan Ini Ampuh Hancurkan Batu Ginjal

13 September 2022, 09:16 WIB

Seputar Tangsel

Sebut Kalimantan 'Tempat Jin Buang Anak', Edy Mulyadi Divonis 7 Bulan, Aktivis: Herannya, di Era Jokowi...

Sebut Kalimantan 'Tempat Jin Buang Anak', Edy Mulyadi Divonis 7 Bulan, Aktivis: Herannya, di Era Jokowi...

13 September 2022, 09:16 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Pendaftaran PPG Prajabatan Gelombang 2 Masih Dibuka, ini Syarat Daftar, Biaya, Prodi hingga Tahap Seleksinya

Pendaftaran PPG Prajabatan Gelombang 2 Masih Dibuka, ini Syarat Daftar, Biaya, Prodi hingga Tahap Seleksinya

13 September 2022, 09:16 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Terungkap Sosok yang Paling Tahu Tentang Ferdy Sambo, Hacker Bjorka Senggol LGBT

Terungkap Sosok yang Paling Tahu Tentang Ferdy Sambo, Hacker Bjorka Senggol LGBT

13 September 2022, 09:16 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Ketahui! 3 Jenis Telur Ayam dan Masing-Masing Perbedaannya

Ketahui! 3 Jenis Telur Ayam dan Masing-Masing Perbedaannya

13 September 2022, 09:16 WIB