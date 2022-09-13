Lirik Lagu Atlantis - Seafret yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Atlantis merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 25 Mei 2015 oleh Seafret. Tujuh tahun berlalu kini lagu tersebut kembali viral di TikTok.

Hingga saat artikel ini dibuat lagu tersebut sudah ditonton sebanyak 51 juta kali.

Lagu tersebut mengisahkan dua orang anak yang berusaha untuk menemukan kota Atlantis mereka sendiri.

Berikut lirik lagu Atlantis dari seafret yang viral di TikTok.

The birds have left their trees

The light pours onto me

I can feel you lying there all on your own

We got here the hard way

All those words that we exchange

Is it any wonder things get broke?

'Cause in my heart and in my head

I'll never take back the things I said

So high above, I feel it coming down

She said, in my heart and in my head

Tell me why this has to end

Oh, no oh, no

I can't save us, my Atlantis, we fall

We built this town on shaky ground

I can't save us, my Atlantis, oh, no

We built it up to pull it down

Now all the birds have fled

The hurt just leaves me scared

Losing everything I've ever known

It's all become too much

Maybe I'm not built for love

If I knew that I could reach you, I would go