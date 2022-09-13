Lirik Lagu Atlantis - Seafret yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Atlantis merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 25 Mei 2015 oleh Seafret. Tujuh tahun berlalu kini lagu tersebut kembali viral di TikTok.
Hingga saat artikel ini dibuat lagu tersebut sudah ditonton sebanyak 51 juta kali.
Lagu tersebut mengisahkan dua orang anak yang berusaha untuk menemukan kota Atlantis mereka sendiri.
Berikut lirik lagu Atlantis dari seafret yang viral di TikTok.
The birds have left their trees
The light pours onto me
I can feel you lying there all on your own
We got here the hard way
All those words that we exchange
Is it any wonder things get broke?
'Cause in my heart and in my head
I'll never take back the things I said
So high above, I feel it coming down
She said, in my heart and in my head
Tell me why this has to end
Oh, no oh, no
I can't save us, my Atlantis, we fall
We built this town on shaky ground
I can't save us, my Atlantis, oh, no
We built it up to pull it down
Now all the birds have fled
The hurt just leaves me scared
Losing everything I've ever known
It's all become too much
Maybe I'm not built for love
If I knew that I could reach you, I would go
