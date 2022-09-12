Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: Youre Who Im Thinking of Girl, You Aint My Runner-up

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Favorite Girl dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber, diliris pada tahun 2009.
Lagu ini merupakan lagu lawas Justin Bieber yang masuk ke dalam album My Wold.
Favorite Girl pernag viral di TikTok dan sering dijadikan backsound video oleh beberapa creator.
Berikut Pikiran-Rakyat.com berikan lirik lagu Favorite Girl milik Justin Bieber.
Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu House Party - Super Junior
Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah oh
Ah ah ah ah
I always knew you were the best
The coolest girl I know
So prettier than all the rest
The star of my show
So many times I wished you'd be the one for me
I never knew it'd get like this, girl, what you do to me
You're who I'm thinking of
Girl, you ain't my runner-up
And no matter what you're always number one
My prized possession
One and only
Adore ya
Girl, I want ya
The one I can't live without, that's you, that's you
You're my special
Little lady
The one that makes me crazy
Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you
My favorite, my favorite, my favorite
My favorite girl, my favorite girl
You're used to going out your way to impress these Mr. Wrongs
But you can be yourself for me, I'll take you as you are
I know they said, "Believe in love, " is a dream that can't be real
So, girl, let's write a fairy tale
And show 'em how we feel
You're who I'm thinking of
Girl, you ain't my runner-up
And no matter what you're always number one
My prized possession
One and only
Adore ya
Girl, I want ya
The one I can't live without, that's you, that's you
You're my special little lady
The one that makes me crazy
Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you
My favorite, my favorite, my favorite
My favorite girl, my favorite girl
My favorite, my favorite, my favorite
My favorite girl, my favorite girl
You take my breath away
With everything you say
I just wanna be with you
My baby, my baby, oh
Promise I'll play no games
Treat you no other way than you deserve
'Cause you're the girl of my dreams
My prized possession
One and only
Adore ya
Girl, I want ya
The one I can't live without that's you, that's you
You're my special little lady
The one that makes me crazy
Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you
I want you
(The one I can't live without, that's you), that's you, (that's you), that's you
(You're my special little lady) You're my special little lady
(The one that makes me crazy) The one that makes me crazy
(Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you) You're my favorite girl
(My favorite, my favorite, my favorite) My favorite girl
(My favorite girl, my favorite girl) My favorite girl
(My favorite, my favorite, my favorite) My favorite girl
(My favorite girl, my favorite girl) My favorite girl.***
Artikel Pilihan