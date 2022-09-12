Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: Youre Who Im Thinking of Girl, You Aint My Runner-up

Tim PRMN 04
- 12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl dari Justin Bieber
Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl dari Justin Bieber /Youtube/Justin Bieber

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Favorite Girl dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber, diliris pada tahun 2009.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu lawas Justin Bieber yang masuk ke dalam album My Wold.

Favorite Girl pernag viral di TikTok dan sering dijadikan backsound video oleh beberapa creator.

Berikut Pikiran-Rakyat.com berikan lirik lagu Favorite Girl milik Justin Bieber.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu House Party - Super Junior

Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber

Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah ah
Ah ah ah oh
Ah ah ah ah

I always knew you were the best
The coolest girl I know
So prettier than all the rest
The star of my show
So many times I wished you'd be the one for me
I never knew it'd get like this, girl, what you do to me
You're who I'm thinking of
Girl, you ain't my runner-up
And no matter what you're always number one

My prized possession
One and only
Adore ya
Girl, I want ya
The one I can't live without, that's you, that's you

You're my special
Little lady
The one that makes me crazy
Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you
My favorite, my favorite, my favorite
My favorite girl, my favorite girl

You're used to going out your way to impress these Mr. Wrongs
But you can be yourself for me, I'll take you as you are
I know they said, "Believe in love, " is a dream that can't be real
So, girl, let's write a fairy tale
And show 'em how we feel

You're who I'm thinking of
Girl, you ain't my runner-up
And no matter what you're always number one

My prized possession
One and only
Adore ya
Girl, I want ya
The one I can't live without, that's you, that's you

You're my special little lady
The one that makes me crazy
Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you
My favorite, my favorite, my favorite
My favorite girl, my favorite girl

My favorite, my favorite, my favorite
My favorite girl, my favorite girl

You take my breath away
With everything you say
I just wanna be with you
My baby, my baby, oh

Promise I'll play no games
Treat you no other way than you deserve
'Cause you're the girl of my dreams

My prized possession
One and only
Adore ya
Girl, I want ya
The one I can't live without that's you, that's you
You're my special little lady
The one that makes me crazy
Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you

I want you
(The one I can't live without, that's you), that's you, (that's you), that's you
(You're my special little lady) You're my special little lady
(The one that makes me crazy) The one that makes me crazy
(Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you) You're my favorite girl
(My favorite, my favorite, my favorite) My favorite girl
(My favorite girl, my favorite girl) My favorite girl
(My favorite, my favorite, my favorite) My favorite girl
(My favorite girl, my favorite girl) My favorite girl.***

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Cover Lagu Sunda Bubuy Bulan Agnes Jennifer Tuai Pujian, Netizen: Sampai Merinding Dengernya

Cover Lagu Sunda Bubuy Bulan Agnes Jennifer Tuai Pujian, Netizen: Sampai Merinding Dengernya

12 September 2022, 12:30 WIB
Lineup Artis K-pop yang Tampil di KCON 2022 Arab Saudi

Lineup Artis K-pop yang Tampil di KCON 2022 Arab Saudi

12 September 2022, 12:12 WIB
8 Fakta RM BTS yang Berulang Tahun Ke-28 Hari Ini

8 Fakta RM BTS yang Berulang Tahun Ke-28 Hari Ini

12 September 2022, 12:04 WIB
Lirik Lagu House Party - Super Junior

Lirik Lagu House Party - Super Junior

12 September 2022, 12:00 WIB
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Snap 'Where Are You?’ - Rosa Linn

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Snap 'Where Are You?’ - Rosa Linn

12 September 2022, 11:32 WIB
6 Lagu Radiohead yang Enak Didengarkan saat Galau, Mewakili Ungkapan Luka

6 Lagu Radiohead yang Enak Didengarkan saat Galau, Mewakili Ungkapan Luka

12 September 2022, 10:50 WIB
Ini Tujuan Diadakan Festival Blangkon di Solo, Ganjar Pranowo Beri Penjelasan

Ini Tujuan Diadakan Festival Blangkon di Solo, Ganjar Pranowo Beri Penjelasan

12 September 2022, 10:45 WIB
Harry Roesli, sang Legenda Pendobrak Zaman

Harry Roesli, sang Legenda Pendobrak Zaman

12 September 2022, 08:00 WIB
Tau Tau Fest, Lumpur yang Sepadan dengan Pestanya

Tau Tau Fest, Lumpur yang Sepadan dengan Pestanya

12 September 2022, 07:25 WIB
Lirik Lagu Helleh - Denny Caknan Lengkap dengan Terjemahan, Trending 3 di YouTube Musik

Lirik Lagu Helleh - Denny Caknan Lengkap dengan Terjemahan, Trending 3 di YouTube Musik

11 September 2022, 20:54 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Bjorka Sebut Ini Sosok Pembunuh Munir, Begini Kronologi Kasusnya
2

Viral Kronologi Lengkap Pembunuhan Munir yang Dibocorkan Bjorka, Nama Megawati Ikut Terseret?
3

Dipimpin Alvin Faiz, Az-Zikra Diambang Kehancuran: Demi Allah, Terjadi Maksiat dan Perbuatan Zina
4

Profil Muchdi Purwopranjono, Karier Militer Cemerlang Terhenti Diduga karena Kasus Munir
5

Bandingkan Persib saat Dilatih Luis Milla dengan Robert Alberts, Bung Binder: Pemain Tidak Lagi Grasak-Grusuk
6

Warganet Ingin Dalang Pembunuhan Munir Terungkap, Bjorka Sebut Nama Ini: Sekarang Dia ...
7

Deretan Mantan Pemain Persib Bandung yang Bakatnya ‘Disia-siakan’ Kini Malah Tampil Gacor di Timnas
8

7 Kejahatan yang Halal Dilakukan Ratu Elizabeth II, Salah Satunya Membunuh Orang Tanpa Didakwa Bersalah
9

Leuwipanjang Bandung Banjir, Penampakan dari Atas Flyover Kopo Jadi Sorotan
10

21 Tahun Berlalu, Inilah 14 Fakta Mengejutkan di Balik Tragedi 9-11

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Malang Terkini

Profil dan Biodata Ajil Ditto Super 7, Lengkap: Umur, Asal, Orang Tua, Pacar hingga Daftar Film dan Series

Profil dan Biodata Ajil Ditto Super 7, Lengkap: Umur, Asal, Orang Tua, Pacar hingga Daftar Film dan Series

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

Link Download Mencuri Raden Saleh (2022) di Telegram? Klik Tautan Ini

Link Download Mencuri Raden Saleh (2022) di Telegram? Klik Tautan Ini

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Portal Sulut

Begini Hukum Mencukur Bulu Kemaluan Bagi Pria dan Wanita Kata Buya Yahya

Begini Hukum Mencukur Bulu Kemaluan Bagi Pria dan Wanita Kata Buya Yahya

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

CERDAS! Andin Bawa Suaminya ke Terapi Okupasi, Ingatan Aldebaran Perlahan Pulih di Ikatan Cinta

CERDAS! Andin Bawa Suaminya ke Terapi Okupasi, Ingatan Aldebaran Perlahan Pulih di Ikatan Cinta

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Senin, 12 September 2022 : Lakukan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Senin, 12 September 2022 : Lakukan Permainan Ini, Jangan Sampai Ketinggalan

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Portal Jember

WADUH! Akun Twitter Persija Diretas Sampai Foto Profil Hilang, Netizen: Di-hack Bjorka?

WADUH! Akun Twitter Persija Diretas Sampai Foto Profil Hilang, Netizen: Di-hack Bjorka?

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Lingkar Madiun

Profil Biodata Kang Hoon Pemeran Ha Jong Ho di Little Women Lengkap Nama Asli, Umur, hingga Instagram

Profil Biodata Kang Hoon Pemeran Ha Jong Ho di Little Women Lengkap Nama Asli, Umur, hingga Instagram

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Utara Times

Prediksi Bayern Munchen vs Barcelona di Liga Champions: Ada H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain, dan Prediksi Skor

Prediksi Bayern Munchen vs Barcelona di Liga Champions: Ada H2H, Kabar Tim, Susunan Pemain, dan Prediksi Skor

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Pos Jakut

6 Jam Surut Dihitung dari Air Kali Kembali Normal, Banjir 2 Meter Warga Kebon Pala Ogah Mengungsi

6 Jam Surut Dihitung dari Air Kali Kembali Normal, Banjir 2 Meter Warga Kebon Pala Ogah Mengungsi

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Potensi Badung

KLASEMEN TERKINI BRI Liga 1 Pekan Ke-9: Akhirnya PSIS Semarang dan Persib Bandung Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan

KLASEMEN TERKINI BRI Liga 1 Pekan Ke-9: Akhirnya PSIS Semarang dan Persib Bandung Kembali ke Jalur Kemenangan

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

PRFM News

Achmad Figo Temui Langsung Erwin Ramdani untuk Sampaikan Permohonan Maaf Atas Tekelnya

Achmad Figo Temui Langsung Erwin Ramdani untuk Sampaikan Permohonan Maaf Atas Tekelnya

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Jurnal Palopo

Bersin Ketika Shalat dan Sebut Alhamdulillah, Batalkan? Abdul Somad Sebutkan Ada Tuntutan yang Wajib Dipenuhi

Bersin Ketika Shalat dan Sebut Alhamdulillah, Batalkan? Abdul Somad Sebutkan Ada Tuntutan yang Wajib Dipenuhi

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Pembrita Bogor

Link Download Bus Simulator Indonesia (BUSSID) MOD APK 3.7.1 via Mediafire Livery Anime Uchiha Sasuke

Link Download Bus Simulator Indonesia (BUSSID) MOD APK 3.7.1 via Mediafire Livery Anime Uchiha Sasuke

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Bekasi

Polisi Siapkan 100 personel Antisipasi Aksi Demonstrasi Pengemudi Ojek Online

Polisi Siapkan 100 personel Antisipasi Aksi Demonstrasi Pengemudi Ojek Online

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Suara Ternate

5 Fakta Unik dan Menarik Mangkok Ayam Jago Ikonik, Dipuja Banyak Kaisar Hingga Muncul di Film

5 Fakta Unik dan Menarik Mangkok Ayam Jago Ikonik, Dipuja Banyak Kaisar Hingga Muncul di Film

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Tentang Bengkulu Tengah

LINK Nonton Film Skiptrace Khusus Malam ini 21.45 WIB, Aksi Kocak Duet Jackie Chan Bersama Johnny Knoxville

LINK Nonton Film Skiptrace Khusus Malam ini 21.45 WIB, Aksi Kocak Duet Jackie Chan Bersama Johnny Knoxville

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Ringtimes Banyuwangi

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 Halaman 328 329 330 331 Soal Pilihan Ganda No 1 -10 Uji Kompetensi Bab 9

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 Halaman 328 329 330 331 Soal Pilihan Ganda No 1 -10 Uji Kompetensi Bab 9

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Sumenep News

Kalasemen Sementara Liga BRI 1 Terbaru 12 September 2022

Kalasemen Sementara Liga BRI 1 Terbaru 12 September 2022

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Berita DIY

Alasan Kenapa Mangkuk Ayam Jago Muncul di Google Doodle Hari Ini, Ketahui Sejarah dan Arti Gambar Itu

Alasan Kenapa Mangkuk Ayam Jago Muncul di Google Doodle Hari Ini, Ketahui Sejarah dan Arti Gambar Itu

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Pedoman Tangerang

Singgung Kasus Ferdy Sambo, Habib Bahar: Itu Makar dari Allah

Singgung Kasus Ferdy Sambo, Habib Bahar: Itu Makar dari Allah

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Denpasar Update

Di Sakura School Simulator Bisa Jualan, Simak Caranya Disini

Di Sakura School Simulator Bisa Jualan, Simak Caranya Disini

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Portal Kalteng

BLACKPINK Berhasil Menempati Posisi Pertama! Inilah Peringkat Reputasi Girl Group Bulan September

BLACKPINK Berhasil Menempati Posisi Pertama! Inilah Peringkat Reputasi Girl Group Bulan September

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Seputar Lampung

TOP 4 SMA Terbaik di Kota Balikpapan Terbaru Versi LTMPT 2022, Posisi Pertama Ada Siapa? Cek Skornya di Sini

TOP 4 SMA Terbaik di Kota Balikpapan Terbaru Versi LTMPT 2022, Posisi Pertama Ada Siapa? Cek Skornya di Sini

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Berita Viral Hari Ini: Tak Hafal Pancasila, Seorang Anggota DPRD Lumajang Dibully Sekelompok Mahasiswa

Berita Viral Hari Ini: Tak Hafal Pancasila, Seorang Anggota DPRD Lumajang Dibully Sekelompok Mahasiswa

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB

Berita Sukoharjo

Telur Jangan Dimasak Biasa! Coba Olah dengan Resep Ini, Tinggal Tambahin Bawang dan Tomat, Hasilnya Pasti Leza

Telur Jangan Dimasak Biasa! Coba Olah dengan Resep Ini, Tinggal Tambahin Bawang dan Tomat, Hasilnya Pasti Leza

12 September 2022, 13:00 WIB