Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber: Youre Who Im Thinking of Girl, You Aint My Runner-up

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Favorite Girl dipopulerkan oleh Justin Bieber, diliris pada tahun 2009.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu lawas Justin Bieber yang masuk ke dalam album My Wold.

Favorite Girl pernag viral di TikTok dan sering dijadikan backsound video oleh beberapa creator.

Berikut Pikiran-Rakyat.com berikan lirik lagu Favorite Girl milik Justin Bieber.

Lirik Lagu Favorite Girl - Justin Bieber

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah ah

Ah ah ah oh

Ah ah ah ah



I always knew you were the best

The coolest girl I know

So prettier than all the rest

The star of my show

So many times I wished you'd be the one for me

I never knew it'd get like this, girl, what you do to me

You're who I'm thinking of

Girl, you ain't my runner-up

And no matter what you're always number one



My prized possession

One and only

Adore ya

Girl, I want ya

The one I can't live without, that's you, that's you



You're my special

Little lady

The one that makes me crazy

Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you

My favorite, my favorite, my favorite

My favorite girl, my favorite girl



You're used to going out your way to impress these Mr. Wrongs

But you can be yourself for me, I'll take you as you are

I know they said, "Believe in love, " is a dream that can't be real

So, girl, let's write a fairy tale

And show 'em how we feel



You're who I'm thinking of

Girl, you ain't my runner-up

And no matter what you're always number one



My prized possession

One and only

Adore ya

Girl, I want ya

The one I can't live without, that's you, that's you



You're my special little lady

The one that makes me crazy

Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you

My favorite, my favorite, my favorite

My favorite girl, my favorite girl



My favorite, my favorite, my favorite

My favorite girl, my favorite girl



You take my breath away

With everything you say

I just wanna be with you

My baby, my baby, oh



Promise I'll play no games

Treat you no other way than you deserve

'Cause you're the girl of my dreams



My prized possession

One and only

Adore ya

Girl, I want ya

The one I can't live without that's you, that's you

You're my special little lady

The one that makes me crazy

Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you



I want you

(The one I can't live without, that's you), that's you, (that's you), that's you

(You're my special little lady) You're my special little lady

(The one that makes me crazy) The one that makes me crazy

(Of all the girls I've ever known, it's you, it's you) You're my favorite girl

(My favorite, my favorite, my favorite) My favorite girl

(My favorite girl, my favorite girl) My favorite girl

(My favorite, my favorite, my favorite) My favorite girl

(My favorite girl, my favorite girl) My favorite girl.***