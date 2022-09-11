Lirik Lagu My Universe, Kolaborasi Coldplay dan BTS

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Band asal Inggris, Coldplay, berkolaborasi untuk pertama kalinya dengan boyband BTS dalam lagu berjudul My Universe.

Lagu My Universe tersebut menjadi single kedua di album kesembilan Coldplay berjudul Music of the Spheres.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 24 September 2021 itu dinyanyikan dalam bahasa Inggris dan Korea bersama BTS.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu My Universe yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay dan BTS.

[Intro: Chris Martin]

You (you), you are (you are) my universe

And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first

And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]

In the night I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes I watch you rise

There's a paradise they couldn't capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jung Kook & Chris Martin]

Maeil bam nege naraga (ga)

Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae

Na useumyeo neoreul manna (na)

Never ending forever, baby

