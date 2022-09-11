Lirik Lagu My Universe, Kolaborasi Coldplay dan BTS

Tim PRMN 12
- 11 September 2022, 06:07 WIB
Ilustrasi lirik lagu My Universe, lagu yang dinyanyikan BTS dan Coldplay.
Ilustrasi lirik lagu My Universe, lagu yang dinyanyikan BTS dan Coldplay. /Twitter @coldplay

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Band asal Inggris, Coldplay, berkolaborasi untuk pertama kalinya dengan boyband BTS dalam lagu berjudul My Universe.

Lagu My Universe tersebut menjadi single kedua di album kesembilan Coldplay berjudul Music of the Spheres.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 24 September 2021 itu dinyanyikan dalam bahasa Inggris dan Korea bersama BTS.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu My Universe yang dipopulerkan oleh Coldplay dan BTS.

[Intro: Chris Martin]
You (you), you are (you are) my universe
And I (and I) just want (just want) to put you first
And you (you), you are (you are) my universe, and I

[Verse 1: Chris Martin]
In the night I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes I watch you rise
There's a paradise they couldn't capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes

[Pre-Chorus: Jung Kook, Jung Kook & Chris Martin]
Maeil bam nege naraga (ga)
Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae
Na useumyeo neoreul manna (na)
Never ending forever, baby

Editor: Akhmad Jauhari

