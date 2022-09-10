Lirik Lagu I Don't Love You Like I Used To - John Legend

10 September 2022, 21:26 WIB
Lirik lagu I Don't Love You Like I Used To - John Legend.
Lirik lagu I Don't Love You Like I Used To - John Legend. /Instagram @johnlegend

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - John Legend resmi merilis single terbarunya pada 9 September 2022.

Lagu terbaru John Legend ini berjudul I Don’t Love You Like I Used To.

Lagu John Legend yang berjudul I Don’t Love You Like I Used To merupakan salah satu lagu di album Legend.

Berikut lirik lagu I Don’t Love You Like I Used To – John Legend

I don’t love you, like I used to
I don’t love you, just the same
No, I Couldn’t pretend I’d be liar if I said We haven’t changed
No, it’s no the honeymoon

We’ve got on our different phasings
But I had the chance
I wouldn’t turn back none of the pages
Cause after all the years with you
I don’t love you like I used to
I love you so much more with every day, ayy
Oh, I’m in too deep to run away, ayy

‘Cause you and I’ve been through so much together
And we get closer, the closer we get to forever
‘Cause ever since we said, “I do”
I don’t love you like I used to
I know you better than I used to
Every corner, every curve

I fell love with your mind, puttin’ the time
To make it work
Yeah, and after all the years with you
I don’t love you like I used to
I love you so much more with every day, ayy
Oh, I’m in too deep to run away, ayy

Editor: Nopsi Marga

