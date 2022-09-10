PIKIRAN RAKYAT - John Legend resmi merilis single terbarunya pada 9 September 2022.

Lagu terbaru John Legend ini berjudul I Don’t Love You Like I Used To.

Lagu John Legend yang berjudul I Don’t Love You Like I Used To merupakan salah satu lagu di album Legend.

Berikut lirik lagu I Don’t Love You Like I Used To – John Legend

I don’t love you, like I used to

I don’t love you, just the same

No, I Couldn’t pretend I’d be liar if I said We haven’t changed

No, it’s no the honeymoon

We’ve got on our different phasings

But I had the chance

I wouldn’t turn back none of the pages

Cause after all the years with you

I don’t love you like I used to

I love you so much more with every day, ayy

Oh, I’m in too deep to run away, ayy

‘Cause you and I’ve been through so much together

And we get closer, the closer we get to forever

‘Cause ever since we said, “I do”

I don’t love you like I used to

I know you better than I used to

Every corner, every curve

I fell love with your mind, puttin’ the time

To make it work

Yeah, and after all the years with you

I don’t love you like I used to

I love you so much more with every day, ayy

Oh, I’m in too deep to run away, ayy