PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Maher Zain yang berjudul For The Rest of My Life menjadi salah satu lagu favorit anak muda saat ini.

For The Rest of My Life merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Maher Zain 10 tahun yang lalu.

Akan tetapi, baru-baru ini lagu tersebut kembali hits dan berseliweran pada aplikasi Tiktok. Saat ini, trend video dengan beberapa foto romantis dari pasangan yang menggunakan latar lagu For The Rest of My Life.

Baca Juga: 5 Kebiasaan yang Bikin Lelah Mental, Salah Satunya Sering Berkata 'Iya'

Baca Juga: Daftar 108 Kata Bahasa Anak Jaksel 2022 Lengkap dengan Artinya, Disusun Alfabetis

Berikut lirik lagu For The Rest of My Life - Maher Zain:

I praise Allah for sending me you my love

You found me home and sail with me

And I'm here with you

Now let me let you know

You've opened my heart

I was always thinking that love was wrong

But everything was changed when you came along

Ohohoh...

And there's a couple of words I want to say

For the Rest of My Life

I'll be with you

I'll stay by your side honest and true

Till the end of my time

I'll be loving you. loving you