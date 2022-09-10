Lirik Lagu For The Rest of My Life - Maher Zain: I Praise Allah for...

Tim PRMN 12
- 10 September 2022, 12:37 WIB
Inilah lirik lagu Maher Zain berjudul For The Rest of My Life.
Inilah lirik lagu Maher Zain berjudul For The Rest of My Life.

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu Maher Zain yang berjudul For The Rest of My Life menjadi salah satu lagu favorit anak muda saat ini.

For The Rest of My Life merupakan lagu yang dipopulerkan oleh Maher Zain 10 tahun yang lalu.

Akan tetapi, baru-baru ini lagu tersebut kembali hits dan berseliweran pada aplikasi Tiktok. Saat ini, trend video dengan beberapa foto romantis dari pasangan yang menggunakan latar lagu For The Rest of My Life.

Berikut lirik lagu For The Rest of My Life - Maher Zain:

I praise Allah for sending me you my love
You found me home and sail with me
And I'm here with you
Now let me let you know
You've opened my heart

I was always thinking that love was wrong
But everything was changed when you came along
Ohohoh...
And there's a couple of words I want to say

For the Rest of My Life
I'll be with you
I'll stay by your side honest and true
Till the end of my time
I'll be loving you. loving you

