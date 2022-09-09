Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans, Menceritakan Gadis yang Mabuk Cinta

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - New Jeans merilis lagu berjudul Hype Boy, yang liris pada 23 Juli 2022.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh salah satu member yaitu Hanni bersama dengan Ylva Dimberg dan Gigi (KOR).

Hype Boy milik New Jeans ini bercerita tentang seorang gadis yang sedang jatuh cinta pada seorang laki-laki dan sangat tergila-gila padanya.

Berikut lirik lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans

Baca Juga: Begini Perbedaan Lirik Lagu Kebangsaan Inggris Setelah Ratu Elizabeth II Tutup Usia

[Verse 1: Haerin]

Baby, got me looking so crazy

Ppajyeobeorineun daydream

Got me feeling you, neodo malhaejullae?

[Refrain: Hanni, Haerin]

Nuga naege mworadeun

Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon

Maybe you could be the one

Nal mideobwa han beon

I'm not looking for just fun

Maybe I could be the one

[Verse 1: Haerin]

Baby, got me looking so crazy

Ppajyeobeorineun daydream

Got me feeling you, neodo malhaejullae?

[Refrain: Hanni, Haerin]

Nuga naege mworadeun

Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon

Maybe you could be the one

Nal mideobwa han beon

I'm not looking for just fun

Maybe I could be the one