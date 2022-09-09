Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans, Menceritakan Gadis yang Mabuk Cinta

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - New Jeans merilis lagu berjudul Hype Boy, yang liris pada 23 Juli 2022.
Lagu ini ditulis oleh salah satu member yaitu Hanni bersama dengan Ylva Dimberg dan Gigi (KOR).
Hype Boy milik New Jeans ini bercerita tentang seorang gadis yang sedang jatuh cinta pada seorang laki-laki dan sangat tergila-gila padanya.
Berikut lirik lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans
[Verse 1: Haerin]
Baby, got me looking so crazy
Ppajyeobeorineun daydream
Got me feeling you, neodo malhaejullae?
[Refrain: Hanni, Haerin]
Nuga naege mworadeun
Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon
Maybe you could be the one
Nal mideobwa han beon
I'm not looking for just fun
Maybe I could be the one
