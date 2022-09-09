Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans, Menceritakan Gadis yang Mabuk Cinta

Tim PRMN 04
- 9 September 2022, 15:00 WIB
Lirik terjemahan 'Hype Boy' NewJeans.
Lirik terjemahan 'Hype Boy' NewJeans. /

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - New Jeans merilis lagu berjudul Hype Boy, yang liris pada 23 Juli 2022.

Lagu ini ditulis oleh salah satu member yaitu Hanni bersama dengan Ylva Dimberg dan Gigi (KOR).

Hype Boy milik New Jeans ini bercerita tentang seorang gadis yang sedang jatuh cinta pada seorang laki-laki dan sangat tergila-gila padanya.

Berikut lirik lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans

Baca Juga: Begini Perbedaan Lirik Lagu Kebangsaan Inggris Setelah Ratu Elizabeth II Tutup Usia

[Verse 1: Haerin]
Baby, got me looking so crazy
Ppajyeobeorineun daydream
Got me feeling you, neodo malhaejullae?

[Refrain: Hanni, Haerin]
Nuga naege mworadeun
Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon
Maybe you could be the one
Nal mideobwa han beon
I'm not looking for just fun
Maybe I could be the one

[Verse 1: Haerin]
Baby, got me looking so crazy
Ppajyeobeorineun daydream
Got me feeling you, neodo malhaejullae?

[Refrain: Hanni, Haerin]
Nuga naege mworadeun
Namdeulgwaneun dalla neon
Maybe you could be the one
Nal mideobwa han beon
I'm not looking for just fun
Maybe I could be the one

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Tita Salsabila

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Love Scenario - iKON, Lagu Populer yang Meraih Banyak Penghargaan

Lirik Lagu Love Scenario - iKON, Lagu Populer yang Meraih Banyak Penghargaan

9 September 2022, 16:49 WIB
Lirik Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang - Andmesh Ost Miracle in Cell No. 7 Versi Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Andaikan Kau Datang - Andmesh Ost Miracle in Cell No. 7 Versi Indonesia

9 September 2022, 16:27 WIB
Link Streaming The Dream Show 2 Hari Ke-2, Nonton Konser NCT Dream Full Member

Link Streaming The Dream Show 2 Hari Ke-2, Nonton Konser NCT Dream Full Member

9 September 2022, 16:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Talk That Talk - Twice

Lirik Lagu Talk That Talk - Twice

9 September 2022, 15:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans, Menceritakan Gadis yang Mabuk Cinta

Lirik Lagu Hype Boy - New Jeans, Menceritakan Gadis yang Mabuk Cinta

9 September 2022, 15:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Pilihan yang Terbaik - Ziva Magnolya

Lirik Lagu Pilihan yang Terbaik - Ziva Magnolya

9 September 2022, 14:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu Tiba-tiba - Quinn Salman yang Viral di TikTok: Kadang Bikin Aku Kesal, Tiba-tiba Aku Melayang

Lirik Lagu Tiba-tiba - Quinn Salman yang Viral di TikTok: Kadang Bikin Aku Kesal, Tiba-tiba Aku Melayang

9 September 2022, 14:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Denise Chariesta Ft Habib Jindan - Istilah Kata

Lirik Lagu Denise Chariesta Ft Habib Jindan - Istilah Kata

9 September 2022, 14:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Calm Down - Selena Gomez feat Rema, Jadi Trending di YouTube

Lirik Lagu Calm Down - Selena Gomez feat Rema, Jadi Trending di YouTube

9 September 2022, 13:58 WIB
Profil Junkyu TREASURE, Lengkap dengan Zodiak hingga Fakta-Fakta Menarik

Profil Junkyu TREASURE, Lengkap dengan Zodiak hingga Fakta-Fakta Menarik

9 September 2022, 13:14 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Pengguna BBM Eceran Menjerit, Tak Ada SPBU yang Dekat dan Harga Lebih Mahal
2

Geger Hubungan Jennie Blackpink dan V BTS, YG Entertainment dan HYBE Label Akhirnya Mengeluarkan Pernyataan
3

Tugu Sepatu Cibaduyut Kembali Berdiri Gagah, Netizen Ungkap Rasa Lega: Akhirnya...
4

Drama Putri Candrawathi Dibongkar Polisi, Hasil Uji Lie Detector soal Pembunuhan Brigadir J Terungkap
5

Raja Charles III Naik Takhta, Berikut 10 Bangsawan Calon Penerus Ratu Elizabeth II
6

Demo Tolak Kenaikan Harga BBM: Mahasiswa Sorot Bansos, Sebut Pemerintah Lakukan Blunder
7

Petir Lagi-Lagi Diduga Jadi Sebab Tangki Pertalite Pertamina di Terminal Balongan Indramayu Terbakar
8

8 Tanda Kalau Kamu Pura-pura Bahagia, Salah Satunya Suka Menyendiri
9

Eks Petinggi VPC Bandingkan Gaya Main Persib di Tangan Milla dengan Robert: Zaman Coach Robert, Itu-itu aja
10

Diberi Kuota Nonton oleh Arema FC, Viking Persib Club Pilih Tak Datang: Suatu Hari Nanti

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Portal Majalengka

Link Tes Ujian Bucin yang Viral di Tiktok dan Cara Memainkannya, Penasaran? Buruan Coba

Link Tes Ujian Bucin yang Viral di Tiktok dan Cara Memainkannya, Penasaran? Buruan Coba

9 September 2022, 17:43 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Sinopsis Film Mendarat Darurat, Saat Luna Maya Jadi Selingkuhan Reza Rahadian, Sedang Tayang di Bioskop Loh

Sinopsis Film Mendarat Darurat, Saat Luna Maya Jadi Selingkuhan Reza Rahadian, Sedang Tayang di Bioskop Loh

9 September 2022, 17:43 WIB

Portal Magetan

Sinopsis Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih, 9 September 2022: Tammy dan Hakim Dipersatukan Oleh Takdir?

Sinopsis Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih, 9 September 2022: Tammy dan Hakim Dipersatukan Oleh Takdir?

9 September 2022, 17:42 WIB

Purwakarta News

Cegah Penuaan Dini dengan Lakukan Beberapa Hal Ini, Asal Konsisten dan Rutin

Cegah Penuaan Dini dengan Lakukan Beberapa Hal Ini, Asal Konsisten dan Rutin

9 September 2022, 17:42 WIB

Malang Terkini

Soal PTS UTS IPS Kelas 9 SMP MTS Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Beserta Kunci Jawaban dan Link Download

Soal PTS UTS IPS Kelas 9 SMP MTS Semester 1 Kurikulum 2013, Beserta Kunci Jawaban dan Link Download

9 September 2022, 17:42 WIB

Kedu Today

Siapakah Kekasih Putri Diana? Ternyata Dodi Al Fayed Bukan Orang Sembarangan, Intip Profil dan Biodatanya

Siapakah Kekasih Putri Diana? Ternyata Dodi Al Fayed Bukan Orang Sembarangan, Intip Profil dan Biodatanya

9 September 2022, 17:42 WIB

Depok

Luis Milla Pantau Pemain Persib Bandung yang Cedera Jelang Kontra Arema FC

Luis Milla Pantau Pemain Persib Bandung yang Cedera Jelang Kontra Arema FC

9 September 2022, 17:42 WIB

Depok

Cara Mengetahui Nama Penerima PKH Tahap 3 Ibu Hamil, Anak Sekolah, dan Lansia di cekbansos.kemensos.go.id

Cara Mengetahui Nama Penerima PKH Tahap 3 Ibu Hamil, Anak Sekolah, dan Lansia di cekbansos.kemensos.go.id

9 September 2022, 17:42 WIB

Kebumen Talk

Praktis, Gurih dan Renyah, Berikut Resep Bakwan Sayur ala Chef Devina Hermawan, Lengkap dengan Sambal Kacang

Praktis, Gurih dan Renyah, Berikut Resep Bakwan Sayur ala Chef Devina Hermawan, Lengkap dengan Sambal Kacang

9 September 2022, 17:41 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Sinopsis dan Spoiler Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Malam Ini: Terbongkar! Novia Tahu Hubungan Hakim dan Tammy

Sinopsis dan Spoiler Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Malam Ini: Terbongkar! Novia Tahu Hubungan Hakim dan Tammy

9 September 2022, 17:41 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Petunjuk One Piece 1060: Catatan Editor Isyaratkan Bahaya Baru yang Akan Dihadapi Topi Jerami

Petunjuk One Piece 1060: Catatan Editor Isyaratkan Bahaya Baru yang Akan Dihadapi Topi Jerami

9 September 2022, 17:41 WIB

Portal Purwokerto

BSU 2022 Rp600 Ribu Sudah Cair, Cek Namamu di bsu.kemnaker.go.id Langsung Masuk Rekening

BSU 2022 Rp600 Ribu Sudah Cair, Cek Namamu di bsu.kemnaker.go.id Langsung Masuk Rekening

9 September 2022, 17:41 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Bukan Karena Penembakan Brigadir J, Bripka RR Dibayar Rp 500 Juta Karena Putri Candrawathi dan Om Kuat.....

Bukan Karena Penembakan Brigadir J, Bripka RR Dibayar Rp 500 Juta Karena Putri Candrawathi dan Om Kuat.....

9 September 2022, 17:41 WIB

Indotrends

LINK Download Buku PDF Matematika Kelas 1 SD dan MI Kurikulum Merdeka 2022 untuk Guru dan Siswa

LINK Download Buku PDF Matematika Kelas 1 SD dan MI Kurikulum Merdeka 2022 untuk Guru dan Siswa

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Jurnal Medan

PSMS Medan Hadapi Karo United di Pekan 3 Liga 2 2022, Joko Susilo Sebut Pemain Ayam Kinantan Siap Raih Kemenan

PSMS Medan Hadapi Karo United di Pekan 3 Liga 2 2022, Joko Susilo Sebut Pemain Ayam Kinantan Siap Raih Kemenan

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Lingkar Madura

Ratu Elizabeth II Pemimpin Terlama dalam Sejarah Inggris Meninggal Dunia, Ini Arti Kematiannya

Ratu Elizabeth II Pemimpin Terlama dalam Sejarah Inggris Meninggal Dunia, Ini Arti Kematiannya

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Desk Jabar

CEPET KLAIM Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini, Siapa Tahu Dapat Hadiah M1887 One Punch Man, Diamond, Dll, GRATIS GARENA

CEPET KLAIM Kode Redeem FF Hari Ini, Siapa Tahu Dapat Hadiah M1887 One Punch Man, Diamond, Dll, GRATIS GARENA

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Serang News

Loker SMA/SMK Banyak Posisi Dari PT Konimex, Persyaratan dan Link Pendaftarannya

Loker SMA/SMK Banyak Posisi Dari PT Konimex, Persyaratan dan Link Pendaftarannya

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Potensi Badung

2 Laga Home PSIS Semarang BERUBAH, Stadion Jatidiri Tidak Bisa Digunakan Lawan Bali United

2 Laga Home PSIS Semarang BERUBAH, Stadion Jatidiri Tidak Bisa Digunakan Lawan Bali United

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Beni's Explanation, Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP Halaman 100-102 Terbaru 2022

Beni's Explanation, Kunci Jawaban Bahasa Inggris Kelas 9 SMP Halaman 100-102 Terbaru 2022

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Kisi-kisi dan Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka, Full Kunci Jawaban PG 2022

Kisi-kisi dan Soal PTS Bahasa Inggris Kelas 7 SMP MTs Semester 1 Kurikulum Merdeka, Full Kunci Jawaban PG 2022

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Bekasi

35 Jenis Mobil Bakal Dilarang Isi Pertalite karena BBM Naik? Simak Daftarnya

35 Jenis Mobil Bakal Dilarang Isi Pertalite karena BBM Naik? Simak Daftarnya

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Media Magelang

Akses Y2mate, Ini Link Download Lagu dan Video YouTube ke MP3 dan MP4 Gratis

Akses Y2mate, Ini Link Download Lagu dan Video YouTube ke MP3 dan MP4 Gratis

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 9 bab 6 Nomer 3, Berikut Ini Yang Bukan Termasuk Teori Masuknya Islam ke Nusantara

Kunci Jawaban PAI Kelas 9 bab 6 Nomer 3, Berikut Ini Yang Bukan Termasuk Teori Masuknya Islam ke Nusantara

9 September 2022, 17:40 WIB

Lensa Purbalingga

Jadwal Acara TV One Hari Ini, Jumat 9 September 2022, HUT Partai Demokrat, Perempuan Bicara, Kabar Utama

Jadwal Acara TV One Hari Ini, Jumat 9 September 2022, HUT Partai Demokrat, Perempuan Bicara, Kabar Utama

9 September 2022, 17:39 WIB