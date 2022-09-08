PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Martin Garrix berkolaborasi dengan Dua Lipa untuk merilis lagu Scared to Be Lonely.

Scared To Be Lonely rilis pada tahun 2017 dalam album The Martin Garrix Collection.

Lagu Scared To Be Lonely menceritakan tentang pasangan yang saling ketergantungan satu sama lain dan sedang dalam masa sulit.

Berikut Pikiran-Rakyat.com berikan lirik lagu Martin Garrix ft Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Cokelat - Karma

Martin Garrix ft Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely

It was great at the very start

Hands on each other

Couldn't stand to be far apart

Closer the better

Now we're picking fights and slamming doors

Magnifying all our flaws

And I wonder why, wonder what for

Why we keep coming back for more

Is it just our bodies? Are we both losing our minds?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

Do we need somebody just to feel like we're alright?

Is the only reason you're holding me tonight

'Cause we're scared to be lonely?