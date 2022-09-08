Lirik Lagu Martin Garrix ft Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely

Tim PRMN 04
- 8 September 2022, 10:31 WIB
Lirik Lagu Scared To Be Lonely.
Lirik Lagu Scared To Be Lonely. /Tangkap layar YouTube/Martin Garrix

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Martin Garrix berkolaborasi dengan Dua Lipa untuk merilis lagu Scared to Be Lonely.

Scared To Be Lonely rilis pada tahun 2017 dalam album The Martin Garrix Collection.

Lagu Scared To Be Lonely menceritakan tentang pasangan yang saling ketergantungan satu sama lain dan sedang dalam masa sulit.

Berikut Pikiran-Rakyat.com berikan lirik lagu Martin Garrix ft Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely.

Martin Garrix ft Dua Lipa - Scared To Be Lonely

It was great at the very start
Hands on each other
Couldn't stand to be far apart
Closer the better

Now we're picking fights and slamming doors
Magnifying all our flaws
And I wonder why, wonder what for
Why we keep coming back for more

Is it just our bodies? Are we both losing our minds?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?
Do we need somebody just to feel like we're alright?
Is the only reason you're holding me tonight
'Cause we're scared to be lonely?

