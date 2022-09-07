Lirik Lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Grup asar Amerika Panic! At the Disco, merilis single baru berjudul Sad Clown pada 19 Agustus 2022 lalu.

Melalui labal Fueled by Ramen, Sad Clowd dirilis dalam album ketujuh mereka bertajuk Viva Las Vengeance.

Berikut lirik lagu Sad Clown dari Panic! At the Disco:

Sad Clown dari Panic! At the Disco

Vincero

I thought that I had friends

I thought I even liked them

But now I'm thinking maybe not so much

I hit the space bar

I cannot play guitar

They give me bottles, but it's never enough

Five minutes, ten minutes, to a half an hour

For the rest of my life

Leave me alone

(A pagliaccio triste)

Leave me alone

(He not so molto bene)

Your majesty's magnificent

My tragedy is imminent

Even though I'm smiling

I'm crying

I shall win

Vincero

Vincero

From up behind the booth

She walks in with her crew

Did I see Maggie holding Gloria?

They look so happy there

But I don't even care

I pop a pill to feel euphoria

Five minutes, ten minutes, to a half an hour

But not the rest of my life

Leave me alone

Leave me alone

(He not so molto bene)

Your majesty's magnificent

My tragedy is imminent

Even though I'm smiling

I'm crying

I shall win

Vincero

Vincero

Vincero

Leave me alone

(A pagliaccio triste)

Leave me alone

Your majesty's magnificent

My tragedy is imminent

Even though I'm smiling

I'm crying

Sick and tired of trying

I'm dying

Is this all there is?!

Terjemahan lirik lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco

Saya pikir saya punya teman

Saya pikir saya bahkan menyukai mereka

Tapi sekarang saya berpikir mungkin tidak terlalu banyak

Saya menekan bilah spasi

Saya tidak bisa bermain gitar

Mereka memberi saya botol, tapi itu tidak pernah cukup

Lima menit, sepuluh menit hingga setengah jam

Untuk sisa hidup saya