Lirik Lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Hani Febriani
- 7 September 2022, 09:35 WIB
Panic! At the Disco.
Panic! At the Disco. /Instagram.com @panicatthedisco

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Grup asar Amerika Panic! At the Disco, merilis single baru berjudul Sad Clown pada 19 Agustus 2022 lalu.

Melalui labal Fueled by Ramen, Sad Clowd dirilis dalam album ketujuh mereka bertajuk Viva Las Vengeance.

Berikut lirik lagu Sad Clown dari Panic! At the Disco:

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Ya Habibi Ya Muhammad - Opick, Ceritakan Kerinduan pada Rasulullah SAW

Sad Clown dari Panic! At the Disco

Vincero
I thought that I had friends
I thought I even liked them
But now I'm thinking maybe not so much
I hit the space bar
I cannot play guitar
They give me bottles, but it's never enough
Five minutes, ten minutes, to a half an hour
For the rest of my life
Leave me alone
(A pagliaccio triste)
Leave me alone
(He not so molto bene)
Your majesty's magnificent
My tragedy is imminent
Even though I'm smiling
I'm crying
I shall win
Vincero
Vincero
From up behind the booth
She walks in with her crew
Did I see Maggie holding Gloria?
They look so happy there
But I don't even care
I pop a pill to feel euphoria
Five minutes, ten minutes, to a half an hour
But not the rest of my life
Leave me alone
Leave me alone
(He not so molto bene)
Your majesty's magnificent
My tragedy is imminent
Even though I'm smiling
I'm crying
I shall win
Vincero
Vincero
Vincero
Leave me alone
(A pagliaccio triste)
Leave me alone
Your majesty's magnificent
My tragedy is imminent
Even though I'm smiling
I'm crying
Sick and tired of trying
I'm dying
Is this all there is?!

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Terbaru Mawar de Jongh - Tiba Tiba Hilang

Terjemahan lirik lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco

Saya pikir saya punya teman
Saya pikir saya bahkan menyukai mereka
Tapi sekarang saya berpikir mungkin tidak terlalu banyak
Saya menekan bilah spasi
Saya tidak bisa bermain gitar
Mereka memberi saya botol, tapi itu tidak pernah cukup
Lima menit, sepuluh menit hingga setengah jam
Untuk sisa hidup saya

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Hani Febriani

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

3 Lagu Barat yang Cocok Didengarkan Sebagai Pengantar Tidur

3 Lagu Barat yang Cocok Didengarkan Sebagai Pengantar Tidur

7 September 2022, 10:50 WIB
Justin Bieber Tunda Tur Dunia Lagi, Bagaimana Nasib Konser Indonesia?

Justin Bieber Tunda Tur Dunia Lagi, Bagaimana Nasib Konser Indonesia?

7 September 2022, 10:13 WIB
Lirik Lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

7 September 2022, 09:35 WIB
Lirik Lagu Ya Habibi Ya Muhammad - Opick, Ceritakan Kerinduan pada Rasulullah SAW

Lirik Lagu Ya Habibi Ya Muhammad - Opick, Ceritakan Kerinduan pada Rasulullah SAW

7 September 2022, 08:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Terbaru Mawar de Jongh - Tiba Tiba Hilang

Lirik Lagu Terbaru Mawar de Jongh - Tiba Tiba Hilang

7 September 2022, 06:41 WIB
Lagu Cookie dari NewJeans Disebut Mengandung Unsur Seksual, Begini Penjelasan Agensi Ador

Lagu Cookie dari NewJeans Disebut Mengandung Unsur Seksual, Begini Penjelasan Agensi Ador

6 September 2022, 20:46 WIB
Lirik Lagu Infone Maseh - Woro Widowati Viral TikTok: 'Yo Ndak Mampu Aku Dudu Spek Idamanmu'

Lirik Lagu Infone Maseh - Woro Widowati Viral TikTok: 'Yo Ndak Mampu Aku Dudu Spek Idamanmu'

6 September 2022, 20:00 WIB
Seulgi Red Velvet Dikabarkan Bakal Rilis Album Solo, Perwakilan SM Entertainment Beri Pernyataan

Seulgi Red Velvet Dikabarkan Bakal Rilis Album Solo, Perwakilan SM Entertainment Beri Pernyataan

6 September 2022, 17:25 WIB
Ungu Rilis Album Baru, Berikut Lirik Salah Satu Lagunya yang Berjudul Dasar Hati

Ungu Rilis Album Baru, Berikut Lirik Salah Satu Lagunya yang Berjudul Dasar Hati

6 September 2022, 16:09 WIB
Habis Jiggle Jiggle Terbitlah Lagu tentang Jagung, Inilah Lirik Lagu It’s Corn yang Viral di TikTok

Habis Jiggle Jiggle Terbitlah Lagu tentang Jagung, Inilah Lirik Lagu It’s Corn yang Viral di TikTok

6 September 2022, 14:05 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Arkana Aidan Misbach Sempat Idap Penyakit Bawaan, Atalia Praratya: Hidup Kita di Hari-hari Itu...
2

MERINDING! Terduga Mantan ART Ferdy Sambo Bongkar 'Kuburan' Tersembunyi: Kuncinya Ada di Lemari
3

Dampak Pemecatan Suharso Monoarfa dari Ketua Umum PPP: Verifikasi PPP di KPU Terancam?
4

Ferdy Sambo Disebut Punya Ruang Rahasia Penuh Mayat Polisi, Video Sosok Diduga ART FS Viral di Internet
5

Heboh Pintu Rahasia di Rumah Ferdy Sambo, Begini Kata Polri
6

Alvin Faiz Murka Dituding Lebih Sayang Anak Sambung Ketimbang Anak Kandung: Mau Menghakimi Saya?
7

Kenang Arkana Ditemukan pada Bulan yang Sama dengan Wafatnya Eril, Atalia Praratya: Jangan-Jangan Allah…
8

Wajib Simak, Ini Daftar Mobil yang Masih Boleh Isi BBM Jenis Pertalite di SPBU
9

Waspada! Jakarta Dikepung Demo Hari Ini, Buruh dan Mahasiswa Gelar Aksi Tolak Kenaikan Harga BBM
10

Video Pengakuan Wanita yang Mengaku ART Ferdy Sambo Viral di Internet

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Mapay Bandung

Teropong Gaib Pesugihan di Makam Roro Mendut, Benarkah Ritual Syahwat di Ruangan 3X5 Meter?

Teropong Gaib Pesugihan di Makam Roro Mendut, Benarkah Ritual Syahwat di Ruangan 3X5 Meter?

7 September 2022, 10:55 WIB

Kendalku

KALENDER Jawa Hari Ini Rabu 7 September 2022 Beserta Keterangan Weton, Wuku, Pasaran dan Neptu

KALENDER Jawa Hari Ini Rabu 7 September 2022 Beserta Keterangan Weton, Wuku, Pasaran dan Neptu

7 September 2022, 10:54 WIB

Kilas Cimahi

Diduga Motif Penganiayaan Santri Ponpes Gontor Lantaran Salah Paham, Kapolres: Kurang Perlengkapan Kemah

Diduga Motif Penganiayaan Santri Ponpes Gontor Lantaran Salah Paham, Kapolres: Kurang Perlengkapan Kemah

7 September 2022, 10:54 WIB

Portal Sulut

Terapkan 1 Kebiasaan Ini! Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar, Gula Darah Kembali Normal

Terapkan 1 Kebiasaan Ini! Kata dr. Zaidul Akbar, Gula Darah Kembali Normal

7 September 2022, 10:54 WIB

Literasi News

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini 7 September 2022: Nonton Keseruan Dream Box, Sweet Daddy, Film Bioskop Trans TV

Jadwal Acara TransTV Hari Ini 7 September 2022: Nonton Keseruan Dream Box, Sweet Daddy, Film Bioskop Trans TV

7 September 2022, 10:54 WIB

Purwakarta News

Peran Lee Se Young di Drama 'The Law Cafe' Tayang di Viu! Rebahin, LK21 dan Bioskopkeren Awas!

Peran Lee Se Young di Drama 'The Law Cafe' Tayang di Viu! Rebahin, LK21 dan Bioskopkeren Awas!

7 September 2022, 10:54 WIB

Portal Minahasa

Tips Menghindari Ancaman Pencarian di Google Kontak

Tips Menghindari Ancaman Pencarian di Google Kontak

7 September 2022, 10:54 WIB

Malang Terkini

Contoh Soal PTS UTS Seni Budaya Kelas 9 Semester 1, Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Link Download

Contoh Soal PTS UTS Seni Budaya Kelas 9 Semester 1, Lengkap Kunci Jawaban dan Link Download

7 September 2022, 10:54 WIB

Respon Sulteng

Jadwal Acara TV GTV Hari ini 7 September 2022 : Ada Superdeal Indonesia dan Serigala Bucin

Jadwal Acara TV GTV Hari ini 7 September 2022 : Ada Superdeal Indonesia dan Serigala Bucin

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Literasi News

Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta Episode 10 Sub Indo: Link Nonton, Jadwal Tayang, dan Sinopsis

Mamahaha no Tsurego ga Motokano datta Episode 10 Sub Indo: Link Nonton, Jadwal Tayang, dan Sinopsis

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Berita Solo Raya

PM Liz Truss Bawa Sikap Inggris Semakin Keras terhadap China

PM Liz Truss Bawa Sikap Inggris Semakin Keras terhadap China

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Portal Kudus

SEPERTI Apakah Fungsi Pancasila Bagi Kehidupan Bernegara? Ketahui Fungsi Pancasila untuk Menjawab Soal PKN

SEPERTI Apakah Fungsi Pancasila Bagi Kehidupan Bernegara? Ketahui Fungsi Pancasila untuk Menjawab Soal PKN

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Portal Sulut

Apabila Ada Bau Seperti Ini di Rumah, Artinya Malaikat Rahmat Pembawa Rezeki Senang Bertamu Kata Buya Yahya

Apabila Ada Bau Seperti Ini di Rumah, Artinya Malaikat Rahmat Pembawa Rezeki Senang Bertamu Kata Buya Yahya

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Jurnal Medan

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Penuh Makna Bulan Safar, Tentang Akhlak Karimah dan Keutamaannya Dalam Islam

Naskah Khutbah Jumat Penuh Makna Bulan Safar, Tentang Akhlak Karimah dan Keutamaannya Dalam Islam

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal Tayang Preman Pensiun 6 dan Ikatan Cinta RCTI Hari Ini, 7 September 2022, Cek Jam Tayang di Sini

Jadwal Tayang Preman Pensiun 6 dan Ikatan Cinta RCTI Hari Ini, 7 September 2022, Cek Jam Tayang di Sini

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Kendalku

Link Nonton Serigala Terakhir Season 2 Episode 6 Ada di Sini, Tayang Hari Ini 7 September 2022

Link Nonton Serigala Terakhir Season 2 Episode 6 Ada di Sini, Tayang Hari Ini 7 September 2022

7 September 2022, 10:53 WIB

Warta Pontianak

Percepat Penurunan Angka Stunting di Kubu Raya, Ini yang Dilakukan Pertamina Bersama Dinas Kesehatan

Percepat Penurunan Angka Stunting di Kubu Raya, Ini yang Dilakukan Pertamina Bersama Dinas Kesehatan

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Kabar Kei

Resep dan Cara Membuat Menu Makanan Bumbu Nasi Goreng Yang Dijamin Nambah!

Resep dan Cara Membuat Menu Makanan Bumbu Nasi Goreng Yang Dijamin Nambah!

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

Penyelamatan Ferdy Sambo ? Komnas HAM Tetap Akui Putri Candrawathi Korban Pelecehan, Ini Kata Refly Harun

Penyelamatan Ferdy Sambo ? Komnas HAM Tetap Akui Putri Candrawathi Korban Pelecehan, Ini Kata Refly Harun

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Jadwal Sholat Garut dan Sekitarnya Serta Doa Setelah Adzan, Rabu, 7 September 2022

Jadwal Sholat Garut dan Sekitarnya Serta Doa Setelah Adzan, Rabu, 7 September 2022

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Purwakarta Talk

Wakil Kroasia di Liga Champions Sukses Permalukan Chelsea

Wakil Kroasia di Liga Champions Sukses Permalukan Chelsea

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Portal Sulut

Vertigo dan Sakit Kepala Langsung Sembuh Total Tanpa Balik Lagi! Cukup Pakai 3 Bahan Herbal Ini

Vertigo dan Sakit Kepala Langsung Sembuh Total Tanpa Balik Lagi! Cukup Pakai 3 Bahan Herbal Ini

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Media Blitar

Tammy Minta Hakim Lupakan Kejadian Malam Itu: Sinopsis Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Episode 3, 7 September 2022

Tammy Minta Hakim Lupakan Kejadian Malam Itu: Sinopsis Takdir Cinta yang Kupilih Episode 3, 7 September 2022

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Utara Times

Bawaslu Kota Bandung Bakal Rekrutmen Panwaslu Kecamatan, Ini Bocoran Jadwal dan Syaratnya 

Bawaslu Kota Bandung Bakal Rekrutmen Panwaslu Kecamatan, Ini Bocoran Jadwal dan Syaratnya 

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB

Media Magelang

Tata Cara Daftar Online Subsidi Tepat MyPertamina untuk Pembelian BBM Bersubsidi yang Murah

Tata Cara Daftar Online Subsidi Tepat MyPertamina untuk Pembelian BBM Bersubsidi yang Murah

7 September 2022, 10:52 WIB