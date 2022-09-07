Lirik Lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco, Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Grup asar Amerika Panic! At the Disco, merilis single baru berjudul Sad Clown pada 19 Agustus 2022 lalu.
Melalui labal Fueled by Ramen, Sad Clowd dirilis dalam album ketujuh mereka bertajuk Viva Las Vengeance.
Berikut lirik lagu Sad Clown dari Panic! At the Disco:
Sad Clown dari Panic! At the Disco
Vincero
I thought that I had friends
I thought I even liked them
But now I'm thinking maybe not so much
I hit the space bar
I cannot play guitar
They give me bottles, but it's never enough
Five minutes, ten minutes, to a half an hour
For the rest of my life
Leave me alone
(A pagliaccio triste)
Leave me alone
(He not so molto bene)
Your majesty's magnificent
My tragedy is imminent
Even though I'm smiling
I'm crying
I shall win
Vincero
Vincero
From up behind the booth
She walks in with her crew
Did I see Maggie holding Gloria?
They look so happy there
But I don't even care
I pop a pill to feel euphoria
Five minutes, ten minutes, to a half an hour
But not the rest of my life
Leave me alone
Leave me alone
(He not so molto bene)
Your majesty's magnificent
My tragedy is imminent
Even though I'm smiling
I'm crying
I shall win
Vincero
Vincero
Vincero
Leave me alone
(A pagliaccio triste)
Leave me alone
Your majesty's magnificent
My tragedy is imminent
Even though I'm smiling
I'm crying
Sick and tired of trying
I'm dying
Is this all there is?!
Terjemahan lirik lagu Sad Clown - Panic! At the Disco
Saya pikir saya punya teman
Saya pikir saya bahkan menyukai mereka
Tapi sekarang saya berpikir mungkin tidak terlalu banyak
Saya menekan bilah spasi
Saya tidak bisa bermain gitar
Mereka memberi saya botol, tapi itu tidak pernah cukup
Lima menit, sepuluh menit hingga setengah jam
Untuk sisa hidup saya
