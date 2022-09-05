Lirik dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia The Shade - Rex Orange County

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – Penyanyi asal Inggris, Rex Orange County baru saja merilis album terbarunya “Who Cares” pada 11 Maret 2022 lalu. Salah satu lagu dalam album tersebut yang berjudul “The Shade” menjadi viral dan banyak digunakan pada video di aplikasi Tiktok.

Lagu tersebut kini telah melampaui 62 juta stream di aplikasi layanan streaming lagu Spotify.

Berikut lirik dan juga terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia dari lagu “The Shade”:

Baca Juga: Sakit Hati, Ini Tanggapan Pedas Ibunda Indah Permatasari Soal Kelahiran Cucu dari Arie Kriting

Two, three, four

I was closin' all the blinds just so you could sleep the night through

I was stayin' by your side just so I knew you were okay

Then I was openin' the door just to see if you would walk through

I started paintin' all the walls just to see if you liked the shade

I would love just to be stuck to your side