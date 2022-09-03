Lirik Lagu I Love You So - The Walters, Soundtrack Galau Netizen yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT – I Love You So merupakan lagu milik The Walters yang dirilis pada tahun 2014.

Belakangan, lagu ini viral di TikTok dan banyak yang kembali mendengarkan lagu ini meski telah dirilis delapan tahun yang lalu.

Memiliki nada yang sendu dan lirik yang menyentuh hati, I Love You So dinobatkan menjadi soundtrack galau netizen.

Berikut adalah lirik lagu The Walters – I Love You So

I just need someone in my life to give it structure

To handle all the selfish ways I’d spend my time without her

You’re everything I want but I can’t deal with all your lovers

You’re saying I’m the one but it’s your actions that speak louder

Giving me love when you are down and need another

I’ve got to get away and let you go, I’ve got to get over

But I love you so

I love you so

I love you so

I love you so

I’m gonna pack my things and leave you behind

This feeling’s old and I know that I’ve made up my mind

I hope you feel what I felt when you shattered my soul

Cuz you were cruel and I’m a fool so please let me go

But I love you so (please let me go)

I love you so (please let me go)

I love you so (please let me go)

I love you so.