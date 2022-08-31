Lirik Lagu Be With You - Akon, Populer dan Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu lawas Akon yang berjudul Be With You kini sedang populer dan viral di media sosial TikTok.

Lagu yang dirilis pada tahun 2008 itu berhasil menduduki trending musik di TikTok karena lirik.

Be With You menjadi lagu yang musiknya enak didengar, dengan karakter Akon, membuat lagu tersebut berkarakter.

Berikut lirik lagu Be With You - Akon

Baca Juga: Profil Kuat Ma'ruf yang Diduga Jadi Selingkuhan Putri Candrawathi

Baca Juga: Jangan Buru-buru Daftar Subsidi Tepat! Kenali Dulu Siapa yang Berhak Mendapatkannya

I know they wanna come and separate us but they can't do us nothin

Your the one I want and I'm a continue lovin'

'Cause your considered wifey and I'm considered husband

And I'm a always be there for you

And either way you look at it I ain't goin' no where from my muffin

'Cause she gonna hold it down, cant no body tell her nothin'

You got the kind of love that always make up after fussin'

And that's what gets me closer to you

And no one knows

Why I'm into you

'Cause you'll never know what its like to walk in our shoes

And no one know, the things we've been through