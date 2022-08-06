Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta dari NIKI, That was Hard but I Loved You Harder

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Artikel ini memuat informasi tentang lirik lagu yang berjudul High School in Jakarta yang dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu bagian dari album yang berjudul Nicole yang baru saja dirilis pada 5 Agustus 2022 di kanal YouTube NIKI.

Berikut lirik lagu High School in Jakarta yang dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?

It's 2013 and the end of my life

Freshman's year's about to plummet just a little harder

But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night

I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoey on your vespa

It's was orange from three percent peroxide, thanks to you

I needed a good cry, I headed straight to Kendra's

I hated you and hoped to God you knew now

Now it's drama (Drama), from the club for that

Where I met ya (Met ya), had a heart attack

Got a

At the end, yeah, we burned

Made a couple u-turns, you were with 'til you weren't

(Chorus)

High School in Jakarta, sort of modern Sparta

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

We were wishin' nada, makes it tight like fathers yellin'

And that was hard, but I loved you harder

High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga

I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter

Do you hate your mother? So do I

Could've ended different then

If we didn't went to High School in Jakarta

