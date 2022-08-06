Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta dari NIKI, That was Hard but I Loved You Harder

Sobirin
- 6 Agustus 2022, 16:40 WIB
Video klip Niki Zefanya berjudul High School in Jakarta.
Video klip Niki Zefanya berjudul High School in Jakarta. /YouTube/NIKI

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Artikel ini memuat informasi tentang lirik lagu yang berjudul High School in Jakarta yang dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu bagian dari album yang berjudul Nicole yang baru saja dirilis pada 5 Agustus 2022 di kanal YouTube NIKI.

Berikut lirik lagu High School in Jakarta yang dinyanyikan oleh NIKI.

Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?
It's 2013 and the end of my life
Freshman's year's about to plummet just a little harder
But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu FOREVER 1 - SNSD, Versi Romanization dan Terjemahannya

I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoey on your vespa
It's was orange from three percent peroxide, thanks to you
I needed a good cry, I headed straight to Kendra's
I hated you and hoped to God you knew now

Now it's drama (Drama), from the club for that
Where I met ya (Met ya), had a heart attack
Got a
At the end, yeah, we burned
Made a couple u-turns, you were with 'til you weren't

(Chorus)
High School in Jakarta, sort of modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were wishin' nada, makes it tight like fathers yellin'
And that was hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
Do you hate your mother? So do I
Could've ended different then
If we didn't went to High School in Jakarta

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI Lengkap dengan Terjemah Bahasa Indonesia

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: YouTube NIKI

