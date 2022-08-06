Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI Lengkap dengan Terjemah Bahasa Indonesia

Vidia Elfa Safhira
- 6 Agustus 2022, 06:25 WIB
Video klip Niki Zefanya berjudul High School in Jakarta.
Video klip Niki Zefanya berjudul High School in Jakarta. /YouTube/NIKI

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Penyanyi asal Indonesia Niki Zefanya kembali merilis single barunya bertajuk "High School in Jakarta".

Di bawah naungan 88rising , NIKI membawa kenangan masa-masa bersekolah di Jakarta kepada para pendengarnya di seluruh dunia.

Sejak musik videonya diunggah ke YouTube, lagu "High School in Jakarta" pun langsung trending dan merajai chart musik Tanah Air.

Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI

Didn't you hear Amanda's moving back to Colorado?
It's 2013 & the end of my life
Freshman year's about to plummet just a little harder
But it didn't cause we kissed on that Halloween night

Now there's drama (drama), Found a club for that
Where I met ya (met ya), Had a heart attack
Yadda yadda, At the end, yeah we burned
Made a couple U-turns, you were it til you weren't

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder

High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga
I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter
You love/hate your mother, so do I
Could've ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta

Editor: Ikbal Tawakal

