Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI Lengkap dengan Terjemah Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Penyanyi asal Indonesia Niki Zefanya kembali merilis single barunya bertajuk "High School in Jakarta".

Di bawah naungan 88rising , NIKI membawa kenangan masa-masa bersekolah di Jakarta kepada para pendengarnya di seluruh dunia.

Sejak musik videonya diunggah ke YouTube, lagu "High School in Jakarta" pun langsung trending dan merajai chart musik Tanah Air.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Bad Decisions, Kolaborasi Terbaru dari Benny Blanco, Snoop Dogg, dan BTS

Lirik Lagu High School in Jakarta - NIKI

Didn't you hear Amanda's moving back to Colorado?

It's 2013 & the end of my life

Freshman year's about to plummet just a little harder

But it didn't cause we kissed on that Halloween night

Now there's drama (drama), Found a club for that

Where I met ya (met ya), Had a heart attack

Yadda yadda, At the end, yeah we burned

Made a couple U-turns, you were it til you weren't

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Mawar de Jongh Tiba-Tiba Hilang: Awal Mula Kita Bertemu...

High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta

Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas

We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers

Yeah living under that was hard, but I loved you harder

High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga

I still hate you for making me wish I came out smarter

You love/hate your mother, so do I

Could've ended different, then again we went to high school in Jakarta