Lirik Lagu I'm That Girl - Beyonce: It's Not the Diamonds, It's Not the Pearls

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Penyanyi Beyonce baru saja merilis lagu baru berjudul I'm That Girl.

Single bergenre pop tersebut dirilis oleh Beyonce pada 29 Juli 2022 kemarin, meski baru dua hari dirilis, lagu I'm That Girl langsung merajai chart lagu dunia.

Lagu I'm That Gilr sendiri masuk ke dalam albun studio ke tujuh Beyonce yang bertajuk RENAISSANCE.

Lirik Lagu I’m That Girl - Beyonce

[Intro]

Please, motherf*ckers ain't stop

please, motherf*ckers Please, mother,

please, mother, please, motherf*ckers Please-please,

Mother, please, mother, please, mother,

Please, mother Please, motherf*ckers, please, mother, please, mother— Please-please, motherf*ckers ain't stoppin' me

Please, motherf*ckers ain't stoppin' me Please, motherf*ckers ain't stoppin' me Please, motherf*ckers ain't stoppin' me

