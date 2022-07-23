Lirik Lagu The Shade - Rex Orange County yang Viral di TikTok

Shintia Rahma Islamiati
- 23 Juli 2022, 20:44 WIB
Rex Orange County, penyanyi The Shade.
Rex Orange County, penyanyi The Shade. /Instagram.com/@rexorangecounty

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Kalian yang sering berselancar di TikTok dan Instagram pasti pernah mendengar lagu The Shade dari Rex Orange County.

Belakangan ini, lagu The Shade viral dan banyak digunakan sebagai lagu latar di beberapa video di TikTok dan reels Instagram.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang penyesalan seseorang terhadap kekasihnya di masa lalu. Cocok bagi kalian sedang galau.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Vidhia R-Inilah Diriku, yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending di YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu The Shade dari Rex Orange selengkapnya.

I was closing all the blinds just so you could sleep the night through
I was staying by your side, just so I knew you were okay
Then I was opening the door just to see if you would walk through
I started painting all the walls just to see if you liked the shade

I would love just to be, stuck to your side
Not with anybody else, anybody else
It's enough just to keep us occupied

Please don't go
I would love just to be stuck to your side
Not with anybody else, anybody else no
It's enough just to keep us occupied

Please don't go
You were holding out your hands
Hoping I'd be there to hold too
I went out to Amsterdam

Just so I could give you some space
But I kept opening my door just to see if you would walk through
But now I'm painting all my walls just to see if you like the shade
I would love just to be, stuck to your side
Not with anybody else, anybody else
It's enough just to keep us occupied

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu The Shade - Rex Orange County yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu The Shade - Rex Orange County yang Viral di TikTok

23 Juli 2022, 20:44 WIB
Lirik Lagu Vidhia R-Inilah Diriku, yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending di YouTube

Lirik Lagu Vidhia R-Inilah Diriku, yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending di YouTube

23 Juli 2022, 19:15 WIB
Lirik Lagu Infone Maseh yang Viral di TikTok: Yo Ndak Mampu Aku Dudu Spek Idamanmu

Lirik Lagu Infone Maseh yang Viral di TikTok: Yo Ndak Mampu Aku Dudu Spek Idamanmu

23 Juli 2022, 15:10 WIB
Profil dan Fakta Menarik Jaehyuk TREASURE yang Berulang Tahun Hari Ini

Profil dan Fakta Menarik Jaehyuk TREASURE yang Berulang Tahun Hari Ini

23 Juli 2022, 15:01 WIB
Rossemary, Turtle’s JR, Koil, hingga Beside Meriahkan DCDC Bandung Djangan Berisik, Tetap Tenang Kita Menang

Rossemary, Turtle’s JR, Koil, hingga Beside Meriahkan DCDC Bandung Djangan Berisik, Tetap Tenang Kita Menang

23 Juli 2022, 10:26 WIB
Lirik Lagu Dulu, Curhat Danar X-Factor Jadi Korban Bully di Sekolah

Lirik Lagu Dulu, Curhat Danar X-Factor Jadi Korban Bully di Sekolah

23 Juli 2022, 09:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Run - BTS, Viral di TikTok Lewat Blind Song Challenge: Shipnyeoneul Wait Wait We from the Bottom

Lirik Lagu Run - BTS, Viral di TikTok Lewat Blind Song Challenge: Shipnyeoneul Wait Wait We from the Bottom

22 Juli 2022, 20:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Joko Tingkir Ngombe Dawet dan Artinya, yang Viral Di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Joko Tingkir Ngombe Dawet dan Artinya, yang Viral Di TikTok

22 Juli 2022, 19:21 WIB
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Reckless - Gryffin & MØ: Driving It Blind, I Know You’re Reckless Too

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Reckless - Gryffin & MØ: Driving It Blind, I Know You’re Reckless Too

22 Juli 2022, 19:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu The Shade - Rex Orange County: It's Enough Just To Keep Us Occupied

Lirik Lagu The Shade - Rex Orange County: It's Enough Just To Keep Us Occupied

22 Juli 2022, 18:21 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Seorang Pria Bermasker Ditemukan Gantung Diri di Bandung, Korban Dikabarkan Warga Buah Batu
2

Viral Bocah Dirantai Mengesot Kabur dari Rumah Orangtua, Kondisi Tubuhnya Memprihatinkan
3

Foto Mesra Istri Brigjen Pol Nonaktif Hendra Kurniawan dan Ariel NOAH Disorot Lagi, Terungkap Faktanya
4

Nasib Akhir Bocah yang Dirantai di Bekasi, Ayah Kandung dan Ibu Tiri Dibawa ke Kantor Polisi
5

20 Lokasi Vaksin Booster di Kota Bandung Hari Ini 22 Juli 2022, Lengkap dengan Jadwal dan Jenis Vaksin
6

10 Lokasi Vaksin Booster di Kota Depok Terbaru Sepanjang Juli 2022, Ada Pfizer hingga Moderna
7

30 Lokasi Vaksin Booster Kota Bandung 23-24 Juli 2022 Beserta Jadwal dan Jenis Vaksin
8

Aksi Pinkan Mambo Live Instagram Tiap Malam Bikin Terkejut Netizen, Dulu Aktif Nyanyi tapi Kini…
9

17 Link Twibbon Hari Anak Nasional 2022 Terbaru dan Keren, Cocok Dipajang di Medsos
10

Hasil Diagnosa Medis Bocah SD Korban Bully di Tasikmalaya Terungkap, Ini Penyebab Kematian FH

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Sragen Update

5 Langkah Menulis Sinopsis Novel Supaya Dilirik Penerbit

5 Langkah Menulis Sinopsis Novel Supaya Dilirik Penerbit

23 Juli 2022, 21:17 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

5 Tips Hubungan Intim Setelah Melahirkan, Lakukan Langkah Ini Agar Tetap Aman dan Memuaskan

5 Tips Hubungan Intim Setelah Melahirkan, Lakukan Langkah Ini Agar Tetap Aman dan Memuaskan

23 Juli 2022, 21:17 WIB

Depok

Tes Psikologi: Apakah Kekuatan Terbesar Anda? Hal Pertama yang Anda Lihat akan Mengungkapnya

Tes Psikologi: Apakah Kekuatan Terbesar Anda? Hal Pertama yang Anda Lihat akan Mengungkapnya

23 Juli 2022, 21:16 WIB

Kabar Wonosobo

Telanjur Populer, Intip Rating 'Mengenaskan' Film Incantation di IMDb

Telanjur Populer, Intip Rating 'Mengenaskan' Film Incantation di IMDb

23 Juli 2022, 21:16 WIB

Media Kupang

Yuk Cek Ramalan Zodiak Anda, Minggu 24 Juli 2022, Virgo Ada Peluang Baru yang Lebih Produktif

Yuk Cek Ramalan Zodiak Anda, Minggu 24 Juli 2022, Virgo Ada Peluang Baru yang Lebih Produktif

23 Juli 2022, 21:16 WIB

Karawang Post

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 24 Juli 2022

Ramalan Cinta Harian Zodiak Aries: Minggu 24 Juli 2022

23 Juli 2022, 21:16 WIB

Lingkar Madura

Ramalan Zodiak Leo 24 Juli 2022: Kamu Akan Mendapatkan Promosi Dalam Pekerjaan

Ramalan Zodiak Leo 24 Juli 2022: Kamu Akan Mendapatkan Promosi Dalam Pekerjaan

23 Juli 2022, 21:16 WIB

Media Blitar

Tradisi Unik Malam Satu Suro di Berbagai Daerah Indonesia, Salah Satunya Tapa Bisu

Tradisi Unik Malam Satu Suro di Berbagai Daerah Indonesia, Salah Satunya Tapa Bisu

23 Juli 2022, 21:16 WIB

Gowapos

Profil dan Biodata Cha Eun Woo ASTRO, Aktor Korea Selatan yang Gelar Fan Meeting di Jakarta Hari Ini

Profil dan Biodata Cha Eun Woo ASTRO, Aktor Korea Selatan yang Gelar Fan Meeting di Jakarta Hari Ini

23 Juli 2022, 21:16 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

12 Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1444 H Penuh Doa dan Harapan yang Menyentuh Hati

12 Kata-kata Ucapan Selamat Tahun Baru Islam 1444 H Penuh Doa dan Harapan yang Menyentuh Hati

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Jurnal Gaya

Bocoran Cinta Setelah Cinta 23 Juli 2022: Siap-siap Ada Perang Mulut, Starla Nekat Susul Niko ke Rumah Ayu

Bocoran Cinta Setelah Cinta 23 Juli 2022: Siap-siap Ada Perang Mulut, Starla Nekat Susul Niko ke Rumah Ayu

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Isu Bogor

Rocky Gerung soal Autopsi Ulang Brigadir J: Ada Pesan yang Ditafsirkan Sebagai Persaingan

Rocky Gerung soal Autopsi Ulang Brigadir J: Ada Pesan yang Ditafsirkan Sebagai Persaingan

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Berita DIY

Uang PKH Rp 750 Ribu Bisa Beli Kebutuhan Popok dan Susu Bayi, Cek di Sini Cara Dapat Bantuan PKH Juli 2022

Uang PKH Rp 750 Ribu Bisa Beli Kebutuhan Popok dan Susu Bayi, Cek di Sini Cara Dapat Bantuan PKH Juli 2022

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Portal Jember

Sering Alami Sakit Kepala Berat ? Ini Lho Jenis-jenisnya Menurut dr. Ema Surya Pertiwi, Apa Saja Nih?

Sering Alami Sakit Kepala Berat ? Ini Lho Jenis-jenisnya Menurut dr. Ema Surya Pertiwi, Apa Saja Nih?

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Berita Bantul

Kenapa Tahta Khalifah Diberikan Sayyid Hasan Kepada Muawiyah? Ternyata Ini Alasannya Terang Gus Baha

Kenapa Tahta Khalifah Diberikan Sayyid Hasan Kepada Muawiyah? Ternyata Ini Alasannya Terang Gus Baha

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Portal Kudus

AMALAN Malam 1 Muharram 2022 yang Disunnahkan, Ini Kumpulan Amalan yang Dianjurkan Diamalkan Di Bulan Muharram

AMALAN Malam 1 Muharram 2022 yang Disunnahkan, Ini Kumpulan Amalan yang Dianjurkan Diamalkan Di Bulan Muharram

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Berita Mandalika

Ridwan Kamil Terjunkan Petugas Usut Kasus Bocah SD Dipaksa Setubuhi Kucing: Tetap Harus Ada Sanksi Tegas

Ridwan Kamil Terjunkan Petugas Usut Kasus Bocah SD Dipaksa Setubuhi Kucing: Tetap Harus Ada Sanksi Tegas

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Portal Magetan

PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia Buka Lowongan Kerja untuk Fresh Graduate, Simak Syarat dan Link Daftarnya

PT Bridgestone Tire Indonesia Buka Lowongan Kerja untuk Fresh Graduate, Simak Syarat dan Link Daftarnya

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Mapay Bandung

Perkutut Sisik Jari 34, 35, 37, 39, dan 40 Jangan Dilepas, Yoninya Sangat Kuat, Bisa Lancarkan Rezeki

Perkutut Sisik Jari 34, 35, 37, 39, dan 40 Jangan Dilepas, Yoninya Sangat Kuat, Bisa Lancarkan Rezeki

23 Juli 2022, 21:15 WIB

Info Semarang Raya

Masih Jadi Andalan Tahun 2022? Ini Daftar Harga iPhone 11 Pro dan iPhone 11 Pro Max Bulan Juli 2022

Masih Jadi Andalan Tahun 2022? Ini Daftar Harga iPhone 11 Pro dan iPhone 11 Pro Max Bulan Juli 2022

23 Juli 2022, 21:14 WIB

Kabar Joglo Semar

My Lecturer My Husband Season 2 Episode Terakhir : Nasib Rumah Tangga Inggit dan Arya

My Lecturer My Husband Season 2 Episode Terakhir : Nasib Rumah Tangga Inggit dan Arya

23 Juli 2022, 21:14 WIB

Chanel Sulsel

Ulang Tahun yang Ke 22 Hari Ini, Berikut Profil dan Fakta Menarik Tentang Jaehyuk TREASURE

Ulang Tahun yang Ke 22 Hari Ini, Berikut Profil dan Fakta Menarik Tentang Jaehyuk TREASURE

23 Juli 2022, 21:14 WIB

Mantra Sukabumi

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Bali United vs Persija Jakarta BRI Liga 1 Melalui Indosiar, Skor Sementara Sudah 1-0

LIVE SCORE HASIL AKHIR Bali United vs Persija Jakarta BRI Liga 1 Melalui Indosiar, Skor Sementara Sudah 1-0

23 Juli 2022, 21:14 WIB

Purwakarta News

Prediksi Susunan Pemain Bayern vs Man City di Tur Pramusim 2022

Prediksi Susunan Pemain Bayern vs Man City di Tur Pramusim 2022

23 Juli 2022, 21:14 WIB

Hai Lombok Timur

Rutin Minum Racikan Kunyit dan Habbatusauoda, Sperma Kaum Pria Dijamin Tokcer. Simak Penjelasannya

Rutin Minum Racikan Kunyit dan Habbatusauoda, Sperma Kaum Pria Dijamin Tokcer. Simak Penjelasannya

23 Juli 2022, 21:14 WIB