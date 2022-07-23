Lirik Lagu The Shade - Rex Orange County yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Kalian yang sering berselancar di TikTok dan Instagram pasti pernah mendengar lagu The Shade dari Rex Orange County.

Belakangan ini, lagu The Shade viral dan banyak digunakan sebagai lagu latar di beberapa video di TikTok dan reels Instagram.

Lagu ini berkisah tentang penyesalan seseorang terhadap kekasihnya di masa lalu. Cocok bagi kalian sedang galau.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Vidhia R-Inilah Diriku, yang Viral di TikTok dan Trending di YouTube

Berikut lirik lagu The Shade dari Rex Orange selengkapnya.

I was closing all the blinds just so you could sleep the night through

I was staying by your side, just so I knew you were okay

Then I was opening the door just to see if you would walk through

I started painting all the walls just to see if you liked the shade

I would love just to be, stuck to your side

Not with anybody else, anybody else

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Please don't go

I would love just to be stuck to your side

Not with anybody else, anybody else no

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Please don't go

You were holding out your hands

Hoping I'd be there to hold too

I went out to Amsterdam

Just so I could give you some space

But I kept opening my door just to see if you would walk through

But now I'm painting all my walls just to see if you like the shade

I would love just to be, stuck to your side

Not with anybody else, anybody else

It's enough just to keep us occupied