Lirik Lagu Biutyful - Coldplay, Punya Makna untuk Menghargai Diri Sendiri

Khairunnisa Fauzatul A
- 8 Juli 2022, 14:38 WIB
Grup musik Coldplay dituding lakukan greenwashing oleh pegiat lingkungan.
Grup musik Coldplay dituding lakukan greenwashing oleh pegiat lingkungan. /Instagram @coldplay

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Tersedia lirik lagu Biutyful yang dirilis Coldplay dengan nuansa berbeda.

Dengan musik video berbeda, lirik lagu Biutyful yang dibawakan Coldplay memiliki makna untuk setiap orang menghargai diri sendiri.

Segera simak lirik lagu Biutyful dalam artikel ini, Anda akan mendapat kenyamanan dengan suara bernuansa baru.

Berikut lirik lagu Biutyful yang dinyanyikan Coldplay:

Biutyful - Coldplay

All I know is I love you so
I hope that you get everything you want in this beautiful life
Change for your pocket, someone for the night
I hope they name you a rocket, take you for a ride for free

And if they tell you you're nothing, maybe you'd explain
To me you're the summer sun after the rain
You were there when I needed something for the pain, you see

When you love me, love me, love me
When you love me, love me, love me
When you love me, love me, love me
When you love me, love me, love me

Editor: Aldiro Syahrian

