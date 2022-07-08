Lirik Lagu Rex Orange County Berjudul The Shade dan Terjemahan yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lirik lagu Rex Orange County berjudul The Shade bisa dilihat di artikel berikut.

Lagu Rex Orange County yang berjudul The Shade memang sedang viral menjadi soun di TikTok ataupun Instagram.

Lirik lagu Rex Orange County berjudul The Shade menceritakan penyesalan seseorang dengan pacarnya di masa lalu.

Berikut lirik lagu Rex Orange County berjudul The Shade dan terjemahannya.

I was closing all the blinds just so you could sleep the night through

I was staying by your side, just so I knew you were okay

Then I was opening the door just to see if you would walk through

I started painting all the walls just to see if you liked the shade

Reff:

I would love just to be, stuck to your side

Not with anybody else, anybody else

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Please don't go

I would love just to be stuck to your side

Not with anybody else, anybody else no

It's enough just to keep us occupied

Please don't go