Lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect Pass the MIC Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Vidia Elfa Safhira
- 6 Juli 2022, 13:31 WIB
Lirik lagu Future Perfect (Pass the Mic) dari ENHYPEN.
Lirik lagu Future Perfect (Pass the Mic) dari ENHYPEN. /Twitter/ENHYPEN

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Boyband asal Korea Selatan, ENHYPEN akhirnya mengumumkan comeback terbaru mereka dengan merilis album “Manifesto: Day 1”.

Dengan adanya comeback ini, ENHYPEN pun turut merilia lagu utama mereka berjudul Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).

Dari lirik lagu Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), ENHYPEN ingin menceritakan perjuangan mereka agar bisa tampil percaya diri.

Berikut lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect Pass the MIC yang telah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum untuk Anda.

Baca Juga: Kriteria Hewan Layak Kurban di Tengah Wabah PMK Berdasar Fatwa MUI

Lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

Walk the line
I hate that line
Nan kkaedarasseo
Hamkke dallyeosseo
I'll pass the mic
Pass the mic
You stay still?
You stay? You stay?

I got pushed, pushed
Tteomillyeo wasseo
Kkoripyoneun given and tamed, yeah
Ontong sudongtae
Kill the past, geunyang kkeojyeo
Geunyang kkeojyeo, jagyeogeul nonhae?
Naneun eopseo (Woah), ne gadurisogen, nah
Babojiseun gwandugesseo ijeseoya algedwaesseo
Give me that mic, igeon day one

Naui ballo seogil wonhae
Aningeon uimieopseo
Jinjja nae moksorireul kkeonae
Uriui miraereul geuryeonae
Hamkke oechyeo
Meon husnal meon husnari wanryodoel geu sungan
Hamkke oechyeo
Neowa na, neowa naneun uriga doengeoya

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Aldiro Syahrian

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Yuni Shara Melibatkan Musisi Muda Saat Daur Ulang Lagu: Biar Terdengar Kekinian

Yuni Shara Melibatkan Musisi Muda Saat Daur Ulang Lagu: Biar Terdengar Kekinian

6 Juli 2022, 12:07 WIB
HOT NEWS! BLACKPINK Comeback Agustus 2022, YG Entertainment Keluarkan Rilis

HOT NEWS! BLACKPINK Comeback Agustus 2022, YG Entertainment Keluarkan Rilis

6 Juli 2022, 12:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu Satu Hari di Bulan Juni - Tulus: Kamu Cantik Meski Tanpa Bedak

Lirik Lagu Satu Hari di Bulan Juni - Tulus: Kamu Cantik Meski Tanpa Bedak

6 Juli 2022, 09:30 WIB
4 Lagu Populer Bob Tutupoly yang Dikenang Sepanjang Masa

4 Lagu Populer Bob Tutupoly yang Dikenang Sepanjang Masa

5 Juli 2022, 18:52 WIB
Lagu di Atas Normal Dirilis Ulang, NOAH Gandeng 9 Pelawak Tuk Jadi Bintang Video Klip

Lagu di Atas Normal Dirilis Ulang, NOAH Gandeng 9 Pelawak Tuk Jadi Bintang Video Klip

5 Juli 2022, 14:00 WIB
Bob Tutupoly Meninggal Dunia, Sederet Selebritas Ucapkan Belasungkawa

Bob Tutupoly Meninggal Dunia, Sederet Selebritas Ucapkan Belasungkawa

5 Juli 2022, 08:44 WIB
Bob Tutupoly Tutup Usia, Penyanyi Legendaris Widuri Ini Pernah Punya Kisah Hidup Pelik

Bob Tutupoly Tutup Usia, Penyanyi Legendaris Widuri Ini Pernah Punya Kisah Hidup Pelik

5 Juli 2022, 08:40 WIB
Profil Bob Tutupoly, Penyanyi yang Dikenal dengan Lidah Tak Bertulang hingga Widuri

Profil Bob Tutupoly, Penyanyi yang Dikenal dengan Lidah Tak Bertulang hingga Widuri

5 Juli 2022, 08:16 WIB
3 Lagu Joji Selain Glimpse of Us yang Cocok Diputar Saat Lagi Galau

3 Lagu Joji Selain Glimpse of Us yang Cocok Diputar Saat Lagi Galau

4 Juli 2022, 22:29 WIB
Lirik Lagu Future Perfect (Pass the Mic) dari ENHYPEN, Lengkap dengan Hangul, Romanisasi, dan Terjemahan

Lirik Lagu Future Perfect (Pass the Mic) dari ENHYPEN, Lengkap dengan Hangul, Romanisasi, dan Terjemahan

4 Juli 2022, 19:30 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Pesan Nathalie Holscher pada Rizky Febian dan Putri Delina: Lo Jangan Anggep Gue Bunda, Anggap Aja...
2

Takut Tanaman Cabai Dicuri Orang Karena Sedang Mahal, Petani Rela Menginap di Kebun
3

Dituding Hanya 'Numpang' Hidup pada Dewi Perssik, Angga Wijaya: Mereka Tidak Hidup dengan Saya
4

Viral Ulah Warga Cileungsi Bogor Teriak Pribumi, Tak Terima Ditegur Main Gitar Tengah Malam
5

Diduga Tipu Banyak Konsumen, Wirda Mansur Diamuk Netizen: Like Father Like Daughter
6

Link Streaming Indosiar, Nonton Siaran Langsung Timnas Indonesia vs Brunei di Piala AFF U19
7

Gerombolan Ayam 'Padati' Jalan Tol Cipali KM 93, Imbas Truk Pengangkut Diduga Oleng Hilang Kendali
8

Dendam Ditegur Main Gitar Tengah Malam, Pemuda 'Pribumi' Cileungsi Bogor Lempar Genteng ke Rumah Tetangga
9

Gus Miftah Berangkat Haji Bareng Ridwan Kamil, Pelukan Hangat Tandai Pertemuan Mereka
10

Kapan Pelaksanaan Puasa Arafah dan Puasa Tarwiyah? Berikut Jadwal Lengkap dan Niatnya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Jurnal Soreang

Persib Keberatan Atas Draf Jadwal Pertandingan Liga 1 2022, Ini yang Jadi Pertimbangan

Persib Keberatan Atas Draf Jadwal Pertandingan Liga 1 2022, Ini yang Jadi Pertimbangan

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Portal Pati

Primbon Jawa: Posisi Tidur Bisa Tingkatkan Keberuntungan dari Rezeki, Bahkan Jodoh, Simak Selengkapnya

Primbon Jawa: Posisi Tidur Bisa Tingkatkan Keberuntungan dari Rezeki, Bahkan Jodoh, Simak Selengkapnya

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Portal Jepara

LINK LIVE STREAMING Tochigi SC vs Tokyo Verdy Nonton Pratama Arhan Debut Pertama Rabu 6 Juni 2022

LINK LIVE STREAMING Tochigi SC vs Tokyo Verdy Nonton Pratama Arhan Debut Pertama Rabu 6 Juni 2022

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Jaktim News

Kim Go Eun Jadi Penyelamat Sampai Rela Adopsi, Wanita Spesial Lee Min Ho Punya Hati Bak Malaikat

Kim Go Eun Jadi Penyelamat Sampai Rela Adopsi, Wanita Spesial Lee Min Ho Punya Hati Bak Malaikat

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Bekasi

Arawinda Kirana Diduga Berselingkuh dengan Pria Berkeluarga, Istri Sah Anjurkan Sang Aktris Segera Berobat

Arawinda Kirana Diduga Berselingkuh dengan Pria Berkeluarga, Istri Sah Anjurkan Sang Aktris Segera Berobat

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Malang Terkini

Daftar Masjid di Malang yang Menyelenggarakan Sholat Idul Adha Hari Sabtu 9 Juli 2022

Daftar Masjid di Malang yang Menyelenggarakan Sholat Idul Adha Hari Sabtu 9 Juli 2022

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Media Tulungagung

Jelang Pertandingan Melawan Thailand U-19, Pesan Shin Tae-yong ke Warganet: Daripada Membully...

Jelang Pertandingan Melawan Thailand U-19, Pesan Shin Tae-yong ke Warganet: Daripada Membully...

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

UPDATE! 14 Inspirasi Ucapan Idul Adha Paling Keren dan Kece, Cocok Diberikan pada Bos, Auto Naik Gaji!

UPDATE! 14 Inspirasi Ucapan Idul Adha Paling Keren dan Kece, Cocok Diberikan pada Bos, Auto Naik Gaji!

6 Juli 2022, 13:32 WIB

Portal Sulut

Ustadz Adi Hidayat Larang Mendirikan Shalat Isya di Waktu Ini: Bisa Berujung Dosa dan Tidak Sah

Ustadz Adi Hidayat Larang Mendirikan Shalat Isya di Waktu Ini: Bisa Berujung Dosa dan Tidak Sah

6 Juli 2022, 13:31 WIB

Kabar Besuki

Ramalan Zodiak Besok Kamis 7 Juli 2022, Gemini Kamu harus Menghargai Waktumu Sendiri

Ramalan Zodiak Besok Kamis 7 Juli 2022, Gemini Kamu harus Menghargai Waktumu Sendiri

6 Juli 2022, 13:31 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Rabu 6 Juli 2022: Lanjutan Kisah Ikatan Cinta Ada Pertemuan Nino dengan Sal

Jadwal Acara RCTI Hari Ini, Rabu 6 Juli 2022: Lanjutan Kisah Ikatan Cinta Ada Pertemuan Nino dengan Sal

6 Juli 2022, 13:31 WIB

Berita DIY

Teks Khutbah Idul Adha 2022 Singkat, Mengharukan dan Menggetarkan Hati tentang Kurban dan Ujian Kesabaran

Teks Khutbah Idul Adha 2022 Singkat, Mengharukan dan Menggetarkan Hati tentang Kurban dan Ujian Kesabaran

6 Juli 2022, 13:31 WIB

Manado Hits

Rihanna Resmi Jadi Wanita Muda Terkaya di Amerika Serikat, Ini Total Harta Penyanyi 34 Tahun

Rihanna Resmi Jadi Wanita Muda Terkaya di Amerika Serikat, Ini Total Harta Penyanyi 34 Tahun

6 Juli 2022, 13:31 WIB

Demak Bicara

15 LINK Twibbon Hari Raya Idul Adha 2022 untuk Dibagikan di Media Sosial, Gratis Silahkan Klik di Sini

15 LINK Twibbon Hari Raya Idul Adha 2022 untuk Dibagikan di Media Sosial, Gratis Silahkan Klik di Sini

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Portal Bojonegoro

Inilah 5 Khasiat Daun Jeruk Purut Bagi Kesehatan, Salah Satunya Pembasmi Kutu Rambut

Inilah 5 Khasiat Daun Jeruk Purut Bagi Kesehatan, Salah Satunya Pembasmi Kutu Rambut

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Isu Bogor

Soal Kasus ACT, Ustaz Hilmi Firdausi Tak Terima Namanya Diseret: Saya Hanya Influencer

Soal Kasus ACT, Ustaz Hilmi Firdausi Tak Terima Namanya Diseret: Saya Hanya Influencer

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Vox Timor

Simak Surat Edaran Terbaru Seleksi PPPK 2022 Untuk Guru Lulus Passing Grade Tahun 2021

Simak Surat Edaran Terbaru Seleksi PPPK 2022 Untuk Guru Lulus Passing Grade Tahun 2021

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Portal Kudus

LIVE SCORE Timnas U19 vs Thailand AFF U19 2022, Cek Hasil Akhir Skor Timnas U19 vs Thailand U19 Hari Ini

LIVE SCORE Timnas U19 vs Thailand AFF U19 2022, Cek Hasil Akhir Skor Timnas U19 vs Thailand U19 Hari Ini

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Depok

Banjir Australia Makin Parah, 50.000 Warga Diminta Mengungsi

Banjir Australia Makin Parah, 50.000 Warga Diminta Mengungsi

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Berita Majalengka

Jadwal Tayang dan Harga Tiket Film Thor: Love and Thunder di Bioskop Bandung

Jadwal Tayang dan Harga Tiket Film Thor: Love and Thunder di Bioskop Bandung

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Media Jabodetabek

Jadwal dan Tiket Nonton Bioskop Ranah 3 Warna di Tangerang Hari Ini 6 Juli 2022, Mulai Harga Rp35 Ribu

Jadwal dan Tiket Nonton Bioskop Ranah 3 Warna di Tangerang Hari Ini 6 Juli 2022, Mulai Harga Rp35 Ribu

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Jombang Update

Profil Qi Xuefei Atlet Badminton Tunggal Putri Prancis, Lengkap dengan Ranking BWF hingga Prestasi

Profil Qi Xuefei Atlet Badminton Tunggal Putri Prancis, Lengkap dengan Ranking BWF hingga Prestasi

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Potensi Bisnis

Ikatan Cinta 6 Juli 2022: Nino Mulai Cemas, Kehadiran Sal Buat Reyna Jauhi Suami Elsa

Ikatan Cinta 6 Juli 2022: Nino Mulai Cemas, Kehadiran Sal Buat Reyna Jauhi Suami Elsa

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Bekasi

Viral Penyanyi Afgan Bahas Perjalanan Baru, Mau Nikah?

Viral Penyanyi Afgan Bahas Perjalanan Baru, Mau Nikah?

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB

Media Pemalang

Sinopsis Film Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Tayang Perdana Hari Ini di Bioskop Tanah Air

Sinopsis Film Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), Tayang Perdana Hari Ini di Bioskop Tanah Air

6 Juli 2022, 13:30 WIB