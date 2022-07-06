Lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect Pass the MIC Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Boyband asal Korea Selatan, ENHYPEN akhirnya mengumumkan comeback terbaru mereka dengan merilis album “Manifesto: Day 1”.

Dengan adanya comeback ini, ENHYPEN pun turut merilia lagu utama mereka berjudul Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).

Dari lirik lagu Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), ENHYPEN ingin menceritakan perjuangan mereka agar bisa tampil percaya diri.

Berikut lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect Pass the MIC yang telah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum untuk Anda.

Lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)

Walk the line

I hate that line

Nan kkaedarasseo

Hamkke dallyeosseo

I'll pass the mic

Pass the mic

You stay still?

You stay? You stay?

I got pushed, pushed

Tteomillyeo wasseo

Kkoripyoneun given and tamed, yeah

Ontong sudongtae

Kill the past, geunyang kkeojyeo

Geunyang kkeojyeo, jagyeogeul nonhae?

Naneun eopseo (Woah), ne gadurisogen, nah

Babojiseun gwandugesseo ijeseoya algedwaesseo

Give me that mic, igeon day one

Naui ballo seogil wonhae

Aningeon uimieopseo

Jinjja nae moksorireul kkeonae

Uriui miraereul geuryeonae

Hamkke oechyeo

Meon husnal meon husnari wanryodoel geu sungan

Hamkke oechyeo

Neowa na, neowa naneun uriga doengeoya