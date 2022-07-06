Lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect Pass the MIC Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Boyband asal Korea Selatan, ENHYPEN akhirnya mengumumkan comeback terbaru mereka dengan merilis album “Manifesto: Day 1”.
Dengan adanya comeback ini, ENHYPEN pun turut merilia lagu utama mereka berjudul Future Perfect (Pass the MIC).
Dari lirik lagu Future Perfect (Pass the MIC), ENHYPEN ingin menceritakan perjuangan mereka agar bisa tampil percaya diri.
Berikut lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect Pass the MIC yang telah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum untuk Anda.
Lirik Lagu ENHYPEN - Future Perfect (Pass the MIC)
Walk the line
I hate that line
Nan kkaedarasseo
Hamkke dallyeosseo
I'll pass the mic
Pass the mic
You stay still?
You stay? You stay?
I got pushed, pushed
Tteomillyeo wasseo
Kkoripyoneun given and tamed, yeah
Ontong sudongtae
Kill the past, geunyang kkeojyeo
Geunyang kkeojyeo, jagyeogeul nonhae?
Naneun eopseo (Woah), ne gadurisogen, nah
Babojiseun gwandugesseo ijeseoya algedwaesseo
Give me that mic, igeon day one
Naui ballo seogil wonhae
Aningeon uimieopseo
Jinjja nae moksorireul kkeonae
Uriui miraereul geuryeonae
Hamkke oechyeo
Meon husnal meon husnari wanryodoel geu sungan
Hamkke oechyeo
Neowa na, neowa naneun uriga doengeoya
