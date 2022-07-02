Lirik lagu Miss America - Bazzi

Talk with your stupid tongue

Are you scared you might be someone?

Tell me what's on your mind

I'll tell you what's on my mind

Move like the way you move (Like the way you move)

Do like the way you do (Like the way you do)

See like your eyes were free

Who you wanna be? Who you wanna?

'Cause I think that you're Miss America

Causing teenage hysteria

Oh, you got me, oh-oh, you got me

Goin' crazy

'Cause I think that you're Miss America

Causing teenage hysteria

Oh, you got me, oh-oh, you got me

Goin' crazy

'Cause I think that you're

I think that you're fresher than fresh

150k, I'll invest

Some pretty diamonds up on your neck (Your neck, your neck, your neck)

You like me 'cause you like the feeling

I like you 'fore I be this reason

Let's pick it apart then put it back together

Better than ever

'Cause I think that you're Miss America

Causing teenage hysteria

Oh, you got me, oh-oh, you got me

Goin' crazy

