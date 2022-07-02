Lirik Lagu Miss America - Bazzi

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Penyanyi ternama Bazzi kembali merilis lagu berjudul Miss America pada Jumat, 1 Juli 2022.

Lagu Miss America - Bazzi dirilis melalui kanal YouTube milik Bazzi.

Setelah satu hari dirilis, video musik Miss America - Bazzi sudah ditonton 95.956 ribu kali oleh pengguna YouTube.

Berikut lirik lagu Miss America - Bazzi:

 
Talk with your stupid tongue
Are you scared you might be someone?
Tell me what's on your mind
I'll tell you what's on my mind

Move like the way you move (Like the way you move)
Do like the way you do (Like the way you do)
See like your eyes were free
Who you wanna be? Who you wanna?

'Cause I think that you're Miss America
Causing teenage hysteria
Oh, you got me, oh-oh, you got me
Goin' crazy

'Cause I think that you're Miss America
Causing teenage hysteria
Oh, you got me, oh-oh, you got me
Goin' crazy

'Cause I think that you're
I think that you're fresher than fresh
150k, I'll invest
Some pretty diamonds up on your neck (Your neck, your neck, your neck)

You like me 'cause you like the feeling
I like you 'fore I be this reason
Let's pick it apart then put it back together
Better than ever

'Cause I think that you're Miss America
Causing teenage hysteria
Oh, you got me, oh-oh, you got me
Goin' crazy

