Lirik Lagu Running up That Hill - Placebo, Soundtrack Stranger Things Season 4

Vidia Elfa Safhira
- 2 Juli 2022, 14:45 WIB
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 yang Tayang Hari Ini
Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2 yang Tayang Hari Ini /Netflix

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Serial Stranger Things 4 tengah menjadi primadona di kalangan pencinta film Netflix.

Tak cuma menyajikan alur cerita yang menarik, serial Stranger Things 4 juga menampilkan berbagai soundtrack yang enak didengar.

Salah satunya lagu berjudul Running up That Hill milik grup Placebo. Lagu ini tentu akan sangat spesifik bagi para penontin Stranger Things 4, karena selalu diputar di setiap episodenya.

Berikut lirik lagu Running up That Hill yang telah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum untuk Anda.

Lirik Lagu Running up That Hill Soundtrack Stranger Things Season 4

It doesn't hurt me.
Do you want to feel how it feels?
Do you want to know that it doesn't hurt me?
Do you want to hear about the deal that I'm making?
You, it's you and me.

If I only could,
I'd make a deal with God,
And I'd get him to swap our places,
Be running up that road,
Be running up that hill,
Be running up that building.
If I only could, oh

You don't want to hurt me,
But see how deep the bullet lies.
Unaware I'm tearing you asunder.
Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

2 Juli 2022, 14:45 WIB
Pecah! EDM Cambodia Bergemuruh Sambut Lambo Toy dari Ton Chanseyma

Pecah! EDM Cambodia Bergemuruh Sambut Lambo Toy dari Ton Chanseyma

2 Juli 2022, 13:41 WIB
Gegara Lagu Ini, Band Vagetoz Asal Sukabumi Jadi Perhatian Kaum Jomblo Indoneisa

Gegara Lagu Ini, Band Vagetoz Asal Sukabumi Jadi Perhatian Kaum Jomblo Indoneisa

2 Juli 2022, 11:47 WIB
Lirik Lagu More - J-Hope BTS, Kisahkan Sisi Gelap dari sang Idol di Dunia Hiburan

Lirik Lagu More - J-Hope BTS, Kisahkan Sisi Gelap dari sang Idol di Dunia Hiburan

2 Juli 2022, 10:02 WIB
Avril Lavigne Rilis Ulang Album Let Go untuk Peringati Anniversary ke-20: Another Magical Moment

Avril Lavigne Rilis Ulang Album Let Go untuk Peringati Anniversary ke-20: Another Magical Moment

30 Juni 2022, 13:53 WIB
Dream Theater akan Tampil di Solo, Simak Harga Tiket dan Jadwal Konsernya

Dream Theater akan Tampil di Solo, Simak Harga Tiket dan Jadwal Konsernya

30 Juni 2022, 08:28 WIB
5 Rekomendasi Lagu Hits Era 90-an, Masih Populer Hingga Sekarang

5 Rekomendasi Lagu Hits Era 90-an, Masih Populer Hingga Sekarang

29 Juni 2022, 21:30 WIB
Sejarah Rock dan Jenis-Jenis Alirannya, Berawal dari Eksperimen Musik Afrika

Sejarah Rock dan Jenis-Jenis Alirannya, Berawal dari Eksperimen Musik Afrika

29 Juni 2022, 20:10 WIB
5 Rekomendasi Lagu Indonesia Tahun 90-an, Cocok untuk Bernostalgia

5 Rekomendasi Lagu Indonesia Tahun 90-an, Cocok untuk Bernostalgia

29 Juni 2022, 19:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Full Senyum Sayang - Evan Loss, Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Full Senyum Sayang - Evan Loss, Viral di TikTok

28 Juni 2022, 19:30 WIB

