Lirik Lagu Running up That Hill - Placebo, Soundtrack Stranger Things Season 4

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Serial Stranger Things 4 tengah menjadi primadona di kalangan pencinta film Netflix.

Tak cuma menyajikan alur cerita yang menarik, serial Stranger Things 4 juga menampilkan berbagai soundtrack yang enak didengar.

Salah satunya lagu berjudul Running up That Hill milik grup Placebo. Lagu ini tentu akan sangat spesifik bagi para penontin Stranger Things 4, karena selalu diputar di setiap episodenya.

Berikut lirik lagu Running up That Hill yang telah Pikiran-Rakyat.com rangkum untuk Anda.

Lirik Lagu Running up That Hill Soundtrack Stranger Things Season 4

It doesn't hurt me.

Do you want to feel how it feels?

Do you want to know that it doesn't hurt me?

Do you want to hear about the deal that I'm making?

You, it's you and me.

If I only could,

I'd make a deal with God,

And I'd get him to swap our places,

Be running up that road,

Be running up that hill,

Be running up that building.

If I only could, oh

You don't want to hurt me,

But see how deep the bullet lies.

Unaware I'm tearing you asunder.

Ooh, there is thunder in our hearts.