Lirik Lagu BTS Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Sebelum mengumukan akan hiatus, BTS mengeluarkan lagu yang berjudul Yet to Come.

Lagu BTS yang berjudul Yet to Come ada di dalam album terbaru BTS yang berjudul Proof.

Album tersebut berisi total 48 lagu dan terdiri dari 3 CD yang juga merekam sejarah BTS selama 9 tahun berkarier. Simak lirik lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) dari BTS.

Was it honestly the best?

‘Cause I just wanna see the next

Bujireonhi jinaon

Eojedeul soge cham areumdapge

Yeah, the past was honestly the best

But my best is what comes next

I’m not playin’, nah for sure

Geunareul hyanghae sumi beokchage

You and I, best moment is yet to come

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Dadeul eonjebuteonga

Malhane uril choegorago

Ontong al su eomneun names

Ijen mugeopgiman hae

Noraega joatdago

Geujeo dallil ppunirago

Promise that we’ll keep on comin’ back for more