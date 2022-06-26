Lirik Lagu BTS Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment)

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Sebelum mengumukan akan hiatus, BTS mengeluarkan lagu yang berjudul Yet to Come.
Lagu BTS yang berjudul Yet to Come ada di dalam album terbaru BTS yang berjudul Proof.
Album tersebut berisi total 48 lagu dan terdiri dari 3 CD yang juga merekam sejarah BTS selama 9 tahun berkarier. Simak lirik lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) dari BTS.
Was it honestly the best?
‘Cause I just wanna see the next
Bujireonhi jinaon
Eojedeul soge cham areumdapge
Yeah, the past was honestly the best
But my best is what comes next
I’m not playin’, nah for sure
Geunareul hyanghae sumi beokchage
You and I, best moment is yet to come
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Dadeul eonjebuteonga
Malhane uril choegorago
Ontong al su eomneun names
Ijen mugeopgiman hae
Noraega joatdago
Geujeo dallil ppunirago
Promise that we’ll keep on comin’ back for more
