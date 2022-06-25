Lirik Lagu Life Too Short (English Version) - aespa, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Mengobati kerinduan para fans, girl grup asuhan SM Entertainment, aespa kembali merilis mini album bertajuk Life Too Short.

Dalam mini album terbarunya, aespa menjadikan lagu Life To Short sebagai single unggulan.

Tak cuma berbahasa korea, aespa juga merilis lagu Life Too Short dalam bahasa inggris.

Lirik Lagu Life Too Short - aespa

All of this discussion

Talking about nothing

You would ever say to my face

You think your words are Gospel

But they’re only trouble

I ain’t got the time to waste

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Left and Right Jungkook BTS feat Charlie Puth, Kolaborasi Pertama Setelah BTS Umumkan Hiatus

You need to get a life, 'cause life's too short

You must be bored out your mind

You should really take the nonsense somewhere else

'Cause you got to realize

I'm doing me regardless

And I don't care what you say about it

And it don't matter if you like it or not

I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?

I'm doing me regardless

No, I don't care what you say about it

And I'mma do it any way that I want

I'm having all this fun so why would I еver stop?

Some peoplе are so mean, all behind a phone screen

When we tryna live our lives

Oh, why you gotta be so vicious?

Be about your business

Instead of getting up in mine