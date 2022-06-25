Lirik Lagu Life Too Short (English Version) - aespa, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Mengobati kerinduan para fans, girl grup asuhan SM Entertainment, aespa kembali merilis mini album bertajuk Life Too Short.
Dalam mini album terbarunya, aespa menjadikan lagu Life To Short sebagai single unggulan.
Tak cuma berbahasa korea, aespa juga merilis lagu Life Too Short dalam bahasa inggris.
Lirik Lagu Life Too Short - aespa
All of this discussion
Talking about nothing
You would ever say to my face
You think your words are Gospel
But they’re only trouble
I ain’t got the time to waste
You need to get a life, 'cause life's too short
You must be bored out your mind
You should really take the nonsense somewhere else
'Cause you got to realize
I'm doing me regardless
And I don't care what you say about it
And it don't matter if you like it or not
I'm having all this fun so why would I ever stop?
I'm doing me regardless
No, I don't care what you say about it
And I'mma do it any way that I want
I'm having all this fun so why would I еver stop?
Some peoplе are so mean, all behind a phone screen
When we tryna live our lives
Oh, why you gotta be so vicious?
Be about your business
Instead of getting up in mine
