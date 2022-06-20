Bukan Cuma Glimpse of Us, Lagu Like You Do Milik Joji Juga Ceritakan Kisah Gagal Move On

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Akhir-akhir ini pencinta musik tanah air tengah ramai-ramai menggandrungi lagu Glimpse of Us milik Joji yang terkenal memiliki makna yang cukup dalam.

Namun, bukan cuma lagu Glimpse of Us saja yang memiliki arti lagu yang galau, lagu lainnya seperti Like You Do juga diketahui sama-sama memiliki makna yang dalam.

Lagu Like You Do merupakan salah satu lagu Joji yang sudah dirilis tahun 2020.

Lagu Like You Do sendiri menceritakan tentang seseorang yang terpuruk karena merasa tak ada satupun orang yang bisa yang mencintainya seperti sang mantan.

Lirik Lagu Like You Do - Joji

Lately

I can't help but think that our roads might take us down different phases

Don't wanna complicate the rhythm that we got but I'm speechless

When everything's so pure, can it be aimless?

Painless?

If you ever go

All the songs that we like

Will sound like bittersweet lullabies

Lost in the blue

They don't love me like you do

Those chills that I knew

They were nothing without you

And everyone else

They don't matter now

You're the one I can't lose

No one loves me like you do