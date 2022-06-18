Lirik Lagu One Direction - Night Changes

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Night Changes merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh grup One Direction yang rilis pada tahun 2014.

Lagu Night Changes merupakan salah satu lagu dari album ke-4 One Direction bertajuk 'Four'.

Banyak orang di TikTok menggunakan Night Changes milik One Direction ini sebagai backsound video mereka.

Lirik Lagu Night Changes - One Direction:

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Joji Glimpse of Us dan Terjemahan Indonesia, Bercerita tentang yang Gagal Move On

[Zayn:]

Going out tonight

Changes into something red

Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress

Everything she never had she's showing off

[Liam:]

Driving too fast

Moon is breaking through her hair

She's heading for something that she won't forget

Having no regrets is all that she really wants

[Harry:]

We're only getting older, baby

And I've been thinking about it lately

Does it ever drive you crazy

Just how fast the night changes?

Everything that you've ever dreamed of

Disappearing when you wake up

But there's nothing to be afraid of

Even when the night changes

It will never change me and you

[Louis:]

Chasing it tonight,

Doubts are running 'round her head

He's waiting, hides behind a cigarette

Heart is beating loud, and she doesn't want it to stop