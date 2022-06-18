Lirik Lagu One Direction - Night Changes

Lirik Night Changes dari One Direction.
Lirik Night Changes dari One Direction. /Tangkapan layar Youtube/One Direction

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Night Changes merupakan lagu yang dinyanyikan oleh grup One Direction yang rilis pada tahun 2014.

Lagu Night Changes merupakan salah satu lagu dari album ke-4 One Direction bertajuk 'Four'.

Banyak orang di TikTok menggunakan Night Changes milik One Direction ini sebagai backsound video mereka.

Lirik Lagu Night Changes - One Direction:

[Zayn:]
Going out tonight
Changes into something red
Her mother doesn't like that kind of dress
Everything she never had she's showing off

[Liam:]
Driving too fast
Moon is breaking through her hair
She's heading for something that she won't forget
Having no regrets is all that she really wants

[Harry:]
We're only getting older, baby
And I've been thinking about it lately
Does it ever drive you crazy
Just how fast the night changes?
Everything that you've ever dreamed of
Disappearing when you wake up
But there's nothing to be afraid of
Even when the night changes
It will never change me and you

[Louis:]
Chasing it tonight,
Doubts are running 'round her head
He's waiting, hides behind a cigarette
Heart is beating loud, and she doesn't want it to stop

Editor: Tita Salsabila

