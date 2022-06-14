Lirik Lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) - BTS, Single Unggulan di Album Proof

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Menandai comebacknya, boyband asal Korea Selatan, BTS akhirnya merilis album baru bertajuk Proof.

Dalam album baru yang bertajuk Proof, BTS menjadikan lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) sebagai single unggulannya.

Dalam album ini, BTS menceritakan tentang pemikiran-pemikiran para anggota mengenai masa lalu, masa sekarang, dan masa depan.

Lirik Lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) - BTS

[Intro]

Was it honestly the best?

'Cause I just wanna see the next

Bujireonhi jinaon

Eojedeul soge cham areumdapge

Yeah, the past was honestly the best

But my best is what comes next

I'm not playin', nah for sure

Geunareul hyanghae sumi beokchage

You and I, best moment is yet to come

Moment is yet to come, yeah

[Verse 1]

Dadeul eonjebuteonga

Malhane uril choegorago

Ontong al su eomneun names

Ijen mugeopgiman hae

Noraega joatdago

Geujeo dallil ppunirago

Promise that we'll keep on coming back for more

[Pre-Chorus]

Neoui maeumsok gipeun eodinga

Yeojeonhan sonyeoni isseo

My-y-y-y moment is yet to come, yet to come

[Chorus]

Uh, dangsineun kkumkkuneunga, geu girui kkeuteun mueosilkka

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, moduga sumjugin bam, urin bareul meomchuji ana

Yet to come

Uh, we gonna touch the sky, 'fore the day we die

Moment is yet to come, yeah

Uh, ja ije sijagiya, the best yet to come