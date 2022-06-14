Lirik Lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) - BTS, Single Unggulan di Album Proof

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Menandai comebacknya, boyband asal Korea Selatan, BTS akhirnya merilis album baru bertajuk Proof.
Dalam album baru yang bertajuk Proof, BTS menjadikan lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) sebagai single unggulannya.
Dalam album ini, BTS menceritakan tentang pemikiran-pemikiran para anggota mengenai masa lalu, masa sekarang, dan masa depan.
Lirik Lagu Yet To Come (The Most Beautiful Moment) - BTS
[Intro]
Was it honestly the best?
'Cause I just wanna see the next
Bujireonhi jinaon
Eojedeul soge cham areumdapge
Yeah, the past was honestly the best
But my best is what comes next
I'm not playin', nah for sure
Geunareul hyanghae sumi beokchage
You and I, best moment is yet to come
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Grillz dari Nelly yang Viral di TikTok, Kembali Populer Setelah 17 Tahun Dirilis
[Verse 1]
Dadeul eonjebuteonga
Malhane uril choegorago
Ontong al su eomneun names
Ijen mugeopgiman hae
Noraega joatdago
Geujeo dallil ppunirago
Promise that we'll keep on coming back for more
[Pre-Chorus]
Neoui maeumsok gipeun eodinga
Yeojeonhan sonyeoni isseo
My-y-y-y moment is yet to come, yet to come
[Chorus]
Uh, dangsineun kkumkkuneunga, geu girui kkeuteun mueosilkka
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Uh, moduga sumjugin bam, urin bareul meomchuji ana
Yet to come
Uh, we gonna touch the sky, 'fore the day we die
Moment is yet to come, yeah
Uh, ja ije sijagiya, the best yet to come
Artikel Pilihan