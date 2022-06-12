Lirik Lagu Grillz dari Nelly yang Viral di TikTok, Kembali Populer Setelah 17 Tahun Dirilis

Khoirunnisa Hidayat
- 12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB
Lirik lagu Grillz dari Nelly yang kembali populer di TikTok setelah 17 tahun dirilis.
Lirik lagu Grillz dari Nelly yang kembali populer di TikTok setelah 17 tahun dirilis. /Instagram @nelly

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu yang tengah populer di media sosial TikTok tak selalu merupakan lagu terbaru.

Lagu populer di TikTok acapkali justru di luar prediksi penggunanya, karena mendadak jadi favorit sebagai lagu latar untuk video.

Selain itu, lagu yang saat ini diminati pengguna TikTok mayoritas adalah lagu berirama upbeat, khususnya rap.

Seperti halnya lagu berjudul Grillz dari rapper Amerika Serikat, Nelly.

Dirilis tahun 2005, lagu ini kembali viral karena digunakan selebritas papan atas dari berbagai negara sebagai lagu latar untuk video group dance.

Baca Juga: Lirik Lagu Anggur Cinta, Cerita Asmara Dul Jaelani dan Tissa Biani

Berikut lirik lagu Grillz dari Nelly

Rob the jewelry store and tell 'em make me a grill
Uh, uh
Add the whole top diamond and the bottom rose gold
Yo we 'bout to start a epidemic wit this one
Y'all know what this is, So So Def (uh, uh, uh, uh)

Got thirty down at the bottom, thirty more at the top (uh huh)
All invisible set in little ice cube blocks
If I could call it a drink, call it a smile on the rocks
If I could call out a price, let's say I call out a lot
I got like platinum and white gold, traditional gold (c'mon)
I'm changing girls every day, like Jay change clothes
I might be grilled out nicely (oh) in my white tee (oh)
Or on South Beach (oh) in my wife B
VVS studded, you can tell when they cut it
You see my grandmama hate it, but my lil' mama love it
'Cause when I
Open up ya mouth, ya grill gleamin' (gleamin') (say what?)
Eyes stay low from the chiefin' (chiefin')
I got a grill they call, "Penny Candy", you know what that means?
It look like Now and Laters, gum drops, jellybeans
I wouldn't leave you for nothing only a crazy man would
So if you catch me in your city, somewhere out in your hood (uh, uh)
Just say

Halaman:
1
2
3

Editor: Puput Akad Ningtyas Pratiwi

Sumber: tiktok @fujiiian

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu Grillz dari Nelly yang Viral di TikTok, Kembali Populer Setelah 17 Tahun Dirilis

Lirik Lagu Grillz dari Nelly yang Viral di TikTok, Kembali Populer Setelah 17 Tahun Dirilis

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB
Penggemar Khawatir BLACKPINK Akan Bubar pada 2023, Kutukan 7 Tahun Diungkit

Penggemar Khawatir BLACKPINK Akan Bubar pada 2023, Kutukan 7 Tahun Diungkit

12 Juni 2022, 16:35 WIB
Namanya Tercatat Jadi Personel Sheila On 7 di Wikipedia, Desta: Kok Malah Udah Bocor Duluan

Namanya Tercatat Jadi Personel Sheila On 7 di Wikipedia, Desta: Kok Malah Udah Bocor Duluan

11 Juni 2022, 15:10 WIB
Justin Bieber Idap Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Konser Jakarta Tetap Jalan? Simak Jangka Waktu Penyembuhannya

Justin Bieber Idap Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Konser Jakarta Tetap Jalan? Simak Jangka Waktu Penyembuhannya

11 Juni 2022, 14:10 WIB
Lirik Lagu Anggur Cinta, Cerita Asmara Dul Jaelani dan Tissa Biani

Lirik Lagu Anggur Cinta, Cerita Asmara Dul Jaelani dan Tissa Biani

11 Juni 2022, 14:00 WIB
Digaet Ahmad Dhani Jadi Vokalis Baru, Ello Merasa Sulit Nyanyikan Lagu-Lagu Dewa 19

Digaet Ahmad Dhani Jadi Vokalis Baru, Ello Merasa Sulit Nyanyikan Lagu-Lagu Dewa 19

11 Juni 2022, 13:40 WIB
Lirik Lagu It's Only Me dari Kaleb J yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Lagu It's Only Me dari Kaleb J yang Viral di TikTok, Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

10 Juni 2022, 14:36 WIB
Lirik Lagu Heaven - Calum Scott ft. Lyodra Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Lirik Lagu Heaven - Calum Scott ft. Lyodra Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

10 Juni 2022, 13:30 WIB
Stop Sebarkan Hoax! Pesan Laleilmanino dan JKT48 di Lagu “Berani Bersuara <3<3

Stop Sebarkan Hoax! Pesan Laleilmanino dan JKT48 di Lagu “Berani Bersuara <3<3"

10 Juni 2022, 12:51 WIB
Lirik Lagu Skin of My Teeth, Single Baru Demi Lovato yang Rilis Hari Ini

Lirik Lagu Skin of My Teeth, Single Baru Demi Lovato yang Rilis Hari Ini

10 Juni 2022, 10:40 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Nutrisi Seimbang Kunci Cegah Stunting
2

Tak Ikut Ridwan Kamil ke Swiss, Kondisi Atalia Praratya Terungkap
3

Doddy Sudrajat Terancam Dipolisikan karena Diduga Suruh Mayang Buat Ulasan Bohong Skincare
4

Mengagumi Masjid Al Mumtadz, Bukti Cinta Abadi Ridwan Kamil untuk Eril
5

Link Live Streaming Badminton Indonesia Masters 2022 Babak Semifinal: Hari Ini Sabtu, 11 Juni 2022
6

Piala Presiden 2022 Persib Bandung vs Bali United: Duet David da Silva-Ciro Alves Siap Main
7

Lirik Lagu Heaven - Calum Scott ft. Lyodra Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia
8

Akan Duel 'Panas' dengan Nikita Mirzani, Dinar Candy Gerak Cepat Hubungi Klinik Bedah Plastik, Kenapa?
9

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Link Live Streaming The Minions di Semifinal Indonesia Masters 2022
10

Tiket Persib Bandung vs Bali United di Piala Presiden 2022 Dijual H-1, Terungkap Penyebabnya

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Aksara Jabar

Head to Head dan Prediksi Skor Persib Bandung vs Bali United Piala Presiden 2022 Hari ini, Minggu 12 Juni 2022

Head to Head dan Prediksi Skor Persib Bandung vs Bali United Piala Presiden 2022 Hari ini, Minggu 12 Juni 2022

12 Juni 2022, 17:26 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Link Streaming Tokyo Verdy vs Iwate Grulla Morioka, Live Klik di Sini

SEDANG BERLANGSUNG Link Streaming Tokyo Verdy vs Iwate Grulla Morioka, Live Klik di Sini

12 Juni 2022, 17:26 WIB

Sudut Batam

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Labobar Juni dan Juli 2022, Rute Pantoloan ke Balikpapan dan Surabaya

Jadwal Kapal Pelni KM Labobar Juni dan Juli 2022, Rute Pantoloan ke Balikpapan dan Surabaya

12 Juni 2022, 17:26 WIB

Portal Kalteng

Tips Membaca Karakter Orang lain dengan Mengenal Bahasa Tubuh

Tips Membaca Karakter Orang lain dengan Mengenal Bahasa Tubuh

12 Juni 2022, 17:26 WIB

Desk Jabar

Hasil FINAL TERKINI INDONESIA MASTERS 2022, Fajar - Rian Akhirnya Meraih Juara Dinomor Ganda Putra

Hasil FINAL TERKINI INDONESIA MASTERS 2022, Fajar - Rian Akhirnya Meraih Juara Dinomor Ganda Putra

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB

Suara Halmahera

Tagar Terima Kasih Greysia Polii Jadi Kado Istimewa Untuk Perpisahan Pemenang Olimpiade 2020

Tagar Terima Kasih Greysia Polii Jadi Kado Istimewa Untuk Perpisahan Pemenang Olimpiade 2020

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB

Portal Kotamobagu

Ramalan Zodiak Aries 13 Juni 2022: Waspada dengan Klien Baru Hari Ini, Fokus Selesaikan Tugas Penting

Ramalan Zodiak Aries 13 Juni 2022: Waspada dengan Klien Baru Hari Ini, Fokus Selesaikan Tugas Penting

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB

Portal Jember

Mobil Jenazah Eril Mulai Bergerak Menuju Gedung Pakuan Bandung, Pihak Keluarga Himbau Pelayat 2 Hal Ini

Mobil Jenazah Eril Mulai Bergerak Menuju Gedung Pakuan Bandung, Pihak Keluarga Himbau Pelayat 2 Hal Ini

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB

Portal Jember

Tes Psikologi: Hanya Orang Cerdas yang Bisa Menebak Kesalahan pada Gambar

Tes Psikologi: Hanya Orang Cerdas yang Bisa Menebak Kesalahan pada Gambar

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB

Bandung Raya

PRAKIRAAN LINE UP Susunan Pemain Persib Bandung vs Bali United Piala Presiden 2022 Hari Ini di Indosiar

PRAKIRAAN LINE UP Susunan Pemain Persib Bandung vs Bali United Piala Presiden 2022 Hari Ini di Indosiar

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB

Tentang Batang

Anjuran Wedding Organizer Pernikahan di Jakarta Selatan Terbaik 2022, Tips Memilih WO yang Cocok

Anjuran Wedding Organizer Pernikahan di Jakarta Selatan Terbaik 2022, Tips Memilih WO yang Cocok

12 Juni 2022, 17:25 WIB

Warta Sambas Raya

Wajah Justin Bieber Lumpuh Sebelah, Hailey: I Love U Baby

Wajah Justin Bieber Lumpuh Sebelah, Hailey: I Love U Baby

12 Juni 2022, 17:24 WIB

Arah Kata

Jenazah Eril Tiba di Tanah Air dan Langsung Dibawa ke Bandung

Jenazah Eril Tiba di Tanah Air dan Langsung Dibawa ke Bandung

12 Juni 2022, 17:24 WIB

Cianjurpedia

Fajar/Rian Tuntaskan Indonesia Masters 2022 dengan Jadi Juara Ganda Putra

Fajar/Rian Tuntaskan Indonesia Masters 2022 dengan Jadi Juara Ganda Putra

12 Juni 2022, 17:24 WIB

Media Pakuan

Kisah Seorang Pemuda dan Wanita Cantik: Saling Berjanji untuk Bertemu di Surga

Kisah Seorang Pemuda dan Wanita Cantik: Saling Berjanji untuk Bertemu di Surga

12 Juni 2022, 17:24 WIB

Desk Jabar

Smes Torpedo Rian dan Fajar Pastikan Gelar Juara di Indonesia Masters 2022, Kalahkan Wakil China

Smes Torpedo Rian dan Fajar Pastikan Gelar Juara di Indonesia Masters 2022, Kalahkan Wakil China

12 Juni 2022, 17:24 WIB

Ringtimes Bali

Movie ‘Wataten’ Tayang Tahun Ini, Simak Sinopsis, Seiyuu, dan Tanggal Perilisannya

Movie ‘Wataten’ Tayang Tahun Ini, Simak Sinopsis, Seiyuu, dan Tanggal Perilisannya

12 Juni 2022, 17:24 WIB

Portal Bangka Belitung

8 Nama Pemain Drama Korea EVE Terbaru Juni 2022, Beserta Profil dan Biodata!

8 Nama Pemain Drama Korea EVE Terbaru Juni 2022, Beserta Profil dan Biodata!

12 Juni 2022, 17:23 WIB

Portal Brebes

Masjid di Pagerbarang Tegal Butuh Dana untuk Pavingisasi, Silahkan yang mau Membantu

Masjid di Pagerbarang Tegal Butuh Dana untuk Pavingisasi, Silahkan yang mau Membantu

12 Juni 2022, 17:23 WIB

Berita KBB

Usai Rehabilitasi Akibat Narkoba, Ardhito Pramono: Izinkan Saya Kembali Berkarya

Usai Rehabilitasi Akibat Narkoba, Ardhito Pramono: Izinkan Saya Kembali Berkarya

12 Juni 2022, 17:23 WIB

Galamedia News

Link Nonton Melur Untuk Firdaus Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Sub Indo Resmi Lengkap Jadwal Tayang

Link Nonton Melur Untuk Firdaus Episode 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 Sub Indo Resmi Lengkap Jadwal Tayang

12 Juni 2022, 17:22 WIB

Kabar Lumajang

Jenazah Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz Menuju Bandung, Ridwan Kamil Ikut Mobil Jenazah

Jenazah Emmeril Kahn Mumtadz Menuju Bandung, Ridwan Kamil Ikut Mobil Jenazah

12 Juni 2022, 17:22 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Persebaya vs Bhayangkara FC di Piala Presiden 2022, Aji Santoso Ingin Ubah Rekor Buruk: Mulai Lembaran Baru

Persebaya vs Bhayangkara FC di Piala Presiden 2022, Aji Santoso Ingin Ubah Rekor Buruk: Mulai Lembaran Baru

12 Juni 2022, 17:22 WIB

Priangan Timur News

WASPADA! Varian Terbaru Omicron BA.4 dan BA.5 Telah Terditeksi di Indonesia

WASPADA! Varian Terbaru Omicron BA.4 dan BA.5 Telah Terditeksi di Indonesia

12 Juni 2022, 17:22 WIB

Aksara Jabar

Bobotoh Curhat Susah Beli Tiket Online, Tips Saat Laga Persib Bandung vs Persebaya Nanti Agar Berhasil

Bobotoh Curhat Susah Beli Tiket Online, Tips Saat Laga Persib Bandung vs Persebaya Nanti Agar Berhasil

12 Juni 2022, 17:22 WIB