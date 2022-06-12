Lirik Lagu Grillz dari Nelly yang Viral di TikTok, Kembali Populer Setelah 17 Tahun Dirilis

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lagu yang tengah populer di media sosial TikTok tak selalu merupakan lagu terbaru.

Lagu populer di TikTok acapkali justru di luar prediksi penggunanya, karena mendadak jadi favorit sebagai lagu latar untuk video.

Selain itu, lagu yang saat ini diminati pengguna TikTok mayoritas adalah lagu berirama upbeat, khususnya rap.

Seperti halnya lagu berjudul Grillz dari rapper Amerika Serikat, Nelly.

Dirilis tahun 2005, lagu ini kembali viral karena digunakan selebritas papan atas dari berbagai negara sebagai lagu latar untuk video group dance.

Berikut lirik lagu Grillz dari Nelly

Rob the jewelry store and tell 'em make me a grill

Uh, uh

Add the whole top diamond and the bottom rose gold

Yo we 'bout to start a epidemic wit this one

Y'all know what this is, So So Def (uh, uh, uh, uh)

Got thirty down at the bottom, thirty more at the top (uh huh)

All invisible set in little ice cube blocks

If I could call it a drink, call it a smile on the rocks

If I could call out a price, let's say I call out a lot

I got like platinum and white gold, traditional gold (c'mon)

I'm changing girls every day, like Jay change clothes

I might be grilled out nicely (oh) in my white tee (oh)

Or on South Beach (oh) in my wife B

VVS studded, you can tell when they cut it

You see my grandmama hate it, but my lil' mama love it

'Cause when I

Open up ya mouth, ya grill gleamin' (gleamin') (say what?)

Eyes stay low from the chiefin' (chiefin')

I got a grill they call, "Penny Candy", you know what that means?

It look like Now and Laters, gum drops, jellybeans

I wouldn't leave you for nothing only a crazy man would

So if you catch me in your city, somewhere out in your hood (uh, uh)

Just say