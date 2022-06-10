Lirik Lagu Heaven - Calum Scott ft. Lyodra Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Penyanyi jebolan ajang pencarian bakat, Lyodra Ginting akhirnya merilis lagu barunya berjudul Heaven.
Menariknya, dalam proyek lagu Heaven Lyodra Ginting tak bernyanyi sendirian. Juara satu Indonesian Idol itu berhasil mengajak Calum Scott untuk berkolaborasi.
Lagu Heaven sendiri mengisahkan sepasang kekasih yang sedang jatuh cinta. Bergenre ballad, lagu Heaven sukses menyampaikan makna tersembunyi di setiap liriknya.
Lirik Lagu Heaven - Calum Scott feat Lyodra
I used to count the stars in the sky
Now I count the ones in your eyes
I used to think that my paradise
Was somewhere waiting on the other side
But you
Take me higher than I've been
Laying hands on my skin
It's true
Nothing compares to you
So tell me why
What good is life
If we're all just waiting to dance in the sky?
I'm already there
Here in your eyes
We climb the gates every time that you lie down next to me
I rest in peace
They say it's better, but how could that be?
If everyone had a love like us
They wouldn't call that place above
Heaven
Waking up to you feels like a 'pinch myself' moment
If we're only here for a while
I wanna spend all of it holding you
Take me higher than I've been
Got me questioning everything I knew
'Cause nothing compares to you
