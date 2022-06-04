Lirik Lagu Before, Karya Terbaru NIKI yang Bernuansa Patah Hati

Yunita Amelia Rahma
- 4 Juni 2022, 09:15 WIB
Cuplikan video musik Before dari NIKI.
Cuplikan video musik Before dari NIKI. /Tangkapan layar YouTube/NIKI

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Niki Zefanya atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama NIKI, baru-baru ini merilis video musik terbarunya dari lagu berjudul Before

Melalui kanal YouTube pribadinya, NIKI menyampaikan bahwa lagu Before merupakan bagian dari album Nicole. 

Belum genap sehari dirilis, video musik lagu Before telah ditonton hampir 300 ribu kali dan telah disukai 32 ribu pengguna. 

Lagu yang dirilis NIKI tersebut memiliki nuansa sendu sebab menceritakan tentang seseorang yang patah hati. 

Berikut lirik lagu Before yang dinyanyikan NIKI, penyanyi asal Indonesia yang terkenal di luar negeri.

Lirik Lagu Before - NIKI

You hid me in your dorm room
It was Halloweekend, I just flew
across the globe, 22 hours just to see you
Just to barely fit on your twin-sized bed
and talk about your cool new friend
who I never met
who you dated as soon as I left

Carolina autumn
It had been a year since I saw you, since we
Ended it, had a year to grow into the girl you always wanted
now we’re holding hands, as not quite friends, but not quite lovers,
but we’ll just pretend
You say, “It’s complicated to make amends”
Well, is that the way that we’re headed then?

Editor: Yunita Amelia Rahma

Sumber: YouTube NIKI

