Lirik Lagu Before, Karya Terbaru NIKI yang Bernuansa Patah Hati

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Niki Zefanya atau yang lebih dikenal dengan nama NIKI, baru-baru ini merilis video musik terbarunya dari lagu berjudul Before.

Melalui kanal YouTube pribadinya, NIKI menyampaikan bahwa lagu Before merupakan bagian dari album Nicole.

Belum genap sehari dirilis, video musik lagu Before telah ditonton hampir 300 ribu kali dan telah disukai 32 ribu pengguna.

Lagu yang dirilis NIKI tersebut memiliki nuansa sendu sebab menceritakan tentang seseorang yang patah hati.

Berikut lirik lagu Before yang dinyanyikan NIKI, penyanyi asal Indonesia yang terkenal di luar negeri.

Lirik Lagu Before - NIKI

You hid me in your dorm room

It was Halloweekend, I just flew

across the globe, 22 hours just to see you

Just to barely fit on your twin-sized bed

and talk about your cool new friend

who I never met

who you dated as soon as I left

Carolina autumn

It had been a year since I saw you, since we

Ended it, had a year to grow into the girl you always wanted

now we’re holding hands, as not quite friends, but not quite lovers,

but we’ll just pretend

You say, “It’s complicated to make amends”

Well, is that the way that we’re headed then?