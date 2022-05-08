Lirik Lagu I Feel Funny - Justin Bieber yang Viral di TikTok

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lirik lagu I Feel Funny dari Justin Bieber yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Berbeda dengan lagu Justin Bieber lainnya, I Feel Funny minim dengan suara musik bahkan terkesan seperti sebuah dialog antara dua orang yang berbisik-bisik.
Banyak yang menilai Justin Bieber sedang menjajal gaya bernyanyi yang baru melalui lagu I Feel Funny.
Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu I Feel Funny milik Justin Bieber yang viral di TikTok.
This shit dicey (ooh, so dicey)
You entice me (yeah)
What's your sign? (What's your sign?)
I'm a Pisces (I'm a Pisces)
Please, don't spite me (please, don't spite me)
Please, no fighting (please, no fighting)
I don't got energy (no, no)
Please, just hype me (please, just hype me)
Bills on bills (bills on bills)
I want to make them (I want to make them)
All these hearts (hearts, hearts)
I used to break them (I usеd to break 'em)
But I've sеttled down (I've settled down)
Yeah, I found a pocket (I found a pocket)
I hold the game (I hold the game)
And I won't drop it (I won't)
