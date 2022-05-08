Lirik Lagu I Feel Funny - Justin Bieber yang Viral di TikTok

Khoirunnisa Hidayat
- 8 Mei 2022, 07:35 WIB
Justin Bieber dalam klip lagu I Feel Funny.
Justin Bieber dalam klip lagu I Feel Funny. /Tangkap layar Youtube.com/Lyrical Lemonade

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Lirik lagu I Feel Funny dari Justin Bieber yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Berbeda dengan lagu Justin Bieber lainnya, I Feel Funny minim dengan suara musik bahkan terkesan seperti sebuah dialog antara dua orang yang berbisik-bisik.

Banyak yang menilai Justin Bieber sedang menjajal gaya bernyanyi yang baru melalui lagu I Feel Funny.

Berikut ini adalah lirik lagu I Feel Funny milik Justin Bieber yang viral di TikTok.

Baca Juga: Cara Menghapus Informasi Pribadi dalam Google, Mulai dari Nomor Telepon Hingga Alamat

This shit dicey (ooh, so dicey)
You entice me (yeah)
What's your sign? (What's your sign?)
I'm a Pisces (I'm a Pisces)

Please, don't spite me (please, don't spite me)
Please, no fighting (please, no fighting)
I don't got energy (no, no)
Please, just hype me (please, just hype me)

Bills on bills (bills on bills)
I want to make them (I want to make them)
All these hearts (hearts, hearts)
I used to break them (I usеd to break 'em)

Baca Juga: 9 Tips Cegah Penularan Hepatitis Misterius, Terapkan Sehari-hari

But I've sеttled down (I've settled down)
Yeah, I found a pocket (I found a pocket)
I hold the game (I hold the game)
And I won't drop it (I won't)

Halaman:
1
2

Editor: Rio Rizky Pangestu

Tags

Artikel Pilihan

Artikel Terkait

Terkini

Lirik Lagu I Feel Funny - Justin Bieber yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu I Feel Funny - Justin Bieber yang Viral di TikTok

8 Mei 2022, 07:35 WIB
Anderson Paak Ganti Foto Profil Instagram Jadi Foto Pak Tarno: Aku Mirip dengannya

Anderson Paak Ganti Foto Profil Instagram Jadi Foto Pak Tarno: Aku Mirip dengannya

4 Mei 2022, 20:02 WIB
Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Disebut Tempati Level Berbeda untuk Ukuran Rookies

Girl Group LE SSERAFIM Disebut Tempati Level Berbeda untuk Ukuran Rookies

3 Mei 2022, 08:20 WIB
Girls Generation Rilis Teaser Misterius Jelang Ulang Tahun, SNSD Siap Comeback?

Girls Generation Rilis Teaser Misterius Jelang Ulang Tahun, SNSD Siap Comeback?

1 Mei 2022, 09:00 WIB
Lirik Lagu PSY ‘That That’ Prod. & Feat. Suga BTS Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Indonesia

Lirik Lagu PSY ‘That That’ Prod. & Feat. Suga BTS Lengkap dengan Terjemahan Indonesia

30 April 2022, 10:30 WIB
Lirik Lagu That That - PSY (Prod and Feat Suga BTS)

Lirik Lagu That That - PSY (Prod and Feat Suga BTS)

30 April 2022, 02:30 WIB
15 Lagu Maher Zain yang Cocok Didengarkan saat Lebaran 2022

15 Lagu Maher Zain yang Cocok Didengarkan saat Lebaran 2022

29 April 2022, 14:45 WIB
Lirik Lagu Janji Setia - Tiara Andini, Kisah Cinta Titi dan Alshad Ahmad yang Terhalang Jarak dan Waktu

Lirik Lagu Janji Setia - Tiara Andini, Kisah Cinta Titi dan Alshad Ahmad yang Terhalang Jarak dan Waktu

28 April 2022, 21:00 WIB
Tri Suaka dan Zinidin Zidan Dituduh Rugikan Pencipta Lagu Rp25 Miliar, Somasi Kedua Dilayangkan

Tri Suaka dan Zinidin Zidan Dituduh Rugikan Pencipta Lagu Rp25 Miliar, Somasi Kedua Dilayangkan

28 April 2022, 12:43 WIB
Tiara Andini Gandeng Alshad Ahmad di Video Klip Janji Setia, Dibanjiri Pujian Netizen

Tiara Andini Gandeng Alshad Ahmad di Video Klip Janji Setia, Dibanjiri Pujian Netizen

28 April 2022, 08:38 WIB

Terpopuler

1

Aturan Sudah Resmi, Libur Sekolah saat Lebaran 2022 Diperpanjang hingga 12 Mei 2022
2

Menpan RB Tjahjo Kumolo Setujui Usulan ASN WFH Mulai 9 Mei 2022
3

Vladimir Putin Segera Serahkan Kekuasaannya, Rusia Akan Dipimpin Pimpinan Baru yang Lebih Licik?
4

Profil Nikolai Patrushev, Calon Pemimpin Baru Rusia yang Diklaim Lebih Kejam dari Vladimir Putin
5

Cerita Seorang Istri di India: Kepala Suami Saya Pecah Dipukuli hingga Tewas
6

Jika Hubungan Israel-Rusia Memburuk, Pakar Beberkan Kemungkinan Iron Dome Dijual ke Ukraina
7

Seorang Bocah Tenggelam di Curug Green Canyon, Sang Ibu Rela Menyelam Demi Mencari Anaknya
8

Jika 14 Hari ke Depan Kasus Covid-19 Masih Landai, Ridwan Kamil Klaim Indonesia Sudah Masuk Endemi
9

Balas Sindiran Ngabalin dan Ruhut, Refly Harun: Kasihan Presiden Jokowi Dikelilingi Komunikator yang Buruk
10

Sikap Sri Mulyani terhadap Jokowi Disorot, Rakyat Disebut Kena Imbas

Pikiran Rakyat Media Network

Kendalku

Terbaru Nih! Cek NIP CPNS dan NI PPPK 2021 di Bulan Mei 2022 Rilis Resmi dari BKN

Terbaru Nih! Cek NIP CPNS dan NI PPPK 2021 di Bulan Mei 2022 Rilis Resmi dari BKN

8 Mei 2022, 08:34 WIB

Potensi Badung

Guntur Triaji, Pemain Serba Bisa yang Juga Berprofesi Sebagai TNI AD, Kini Jadi Harapan Baru Yoyok Sukawi

Guntur Triaji, Pemain Serba Bisa yang Juga Berprofesi Sebagai TNI AD, Kini Jadi Harapan Baru Yoyok Sukawi

8 Mei 2022, 08:34 WIB

Portal Bojonegoro

Tes Visual : Ada Berapa Jumlah Kotak Pada Gambar Ini? Temukan!

Tes Visual : Ada Berapa Jumlah Kotak Pada Gambar Ini? Temukan!

8 Mei 2022, 08:34 WIB

Tasikmalaya

Tes IQ: Ada Beruang yang Menyamar di Antara Kumpulan Sapi, Kamu Jenius Jika Bisa Temukan dalam 5 Detik

Tes IQ: Ada Beruang yang Menyamar di Antara Kumpulan Sapi, Kamu Jenius Jika Bisa Temukan dalam 5 Detik

8 Mei 2022, 08:34 WIB

Zona Banten

Peringatan Hari Palang Merah Internasional, Bagikan 10 Link Twibbon Berikut ke Media Sosial

Peringatan Hari Palang Merah Internasional, Bagikan 10 Link Twibbon Berikut ke Media Sosial

8 Mei 2022, 08:33 WIB

Serang News

Jawaban Anak Celine Evangelista Bikin Marshel Melongo Saat Ditanya Sosok Pengganti Daddy Stefan William

Jawaban Anak Celine Evangelista Bikin Marshel Melongo Saat Ditanya Sosok Pengganti Daddy Stefan William

8 Mei 2022, 08:33 WIB

Media Pemalang

Sadis! Suami di Bangka Ini Tega Bakar Istrinya Hidup-Hidup yang Baru Dinikahi Empat Bulan

Sadis! Suami di Bangka Ini Tega Bakar Istrinya Hidup-Hidup yang Baru Dinikahi Empat Bulan

8 Mei 2022, 08:33 WIB

Ini Purworejo

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari ini, Minggu, 8 Mei 2022: Siang Berawan, Nanti Malam Hujan Ringan

Prakiraan Cuaca Kebumen Hari ini, Minggu, 8 Mei 2022: Siang Berawan, Nanti Malam Hujan Ringan

8 Mei 2022, 08:32 WIB

Selebritalk

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Hari Ini 8 Mei 2022: Klaim Mora dan Primogems Gratis dari Mihoyo, Sekarang!

Kode Redeem Genshin Impact Hari Ini 8 Mei 2022: Klaim Mora dan Primogems Gratis dari Mihoyo, Sekarang!

8 Mei 2022, 08:32 WIB

Kedu Today

Jadwal Tayang dan Harga Tiket Bioskop Bali Hari Ini: Doctor Strange 2 dan KKN di Desa Penari

Jadwal Tayang dan Harga Tiket Bioskop Bali Hari Ini: Doctor Strange 2 dan KKN di Desa Penari

8 Mei 2022, 08:32 WIB

Kabar Megapolitan

8 Mei, Hari Palang Merah Internasional 2022, Gagasan dari Henry Dunant

8 Mei, Hari Palang Merah Internasional 2022, Gagasan dari Henry Dunant

8 Mei 2022, 08:31 WIB

Portal Jogja

Polres Bantul Razia Puluhan Motor Knalpot Blombongan dalam Razia Dini Hari

Polres Bantul Razia Puluhan Motor Knalpot Blombongan dalam Razia Dini Hari

8 Mei 2022, 08:31 WIB

Desk Jabar

SEGERA, INILAH Link Live Streaming Piala Uber 2022, Tim Indonesia Lawan Prancis Hari Ini Mulai Pukul 9 WIB

SEGERA, INILAH Link Live Streaming Piala Uber 2022, Tim Indonesia Lawan Prancis Hari Ini Mulai Pukul 9 WIB

8 Mei 2022, 08:31 WIB

Jurnal Soreang

Dipimpin Neymar Jr Timnas Brazil Siap Juara di Piala Dunia 2022, Inilah Daftar Pemain Wah Lainnya

Dipimpin Neymar Jr Timnas Brazil Siap Juara di Piala Dunia 2022, Inilah Daftar Pemain Wah Lainnya

8 Mei 2022, 08:31 WIB

Berita DIY

Jadwal Acara Saluran GTV Hari Ini, 8 Mei 2022: Saksikan Amazon Jack 3 dan Drama Komedi Marmut Merah Jambu

Jadwal Acara Saluran GTV Hari Ini, 8 Mei 2022: Saksikan Amazon Jack 3 dan Drama Komedi Marmut Merah Jambu

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Utara Times

Jadwal Tayang Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini 8 Mei 2022, Lengkap dengan Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta

Jadwal Tayang Acara TV RCTI Hari Ini 8 Mei 2022, Lengkap dengan Link Streaming Ikatan Cinta

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Media Purwodadi

Prakiraan Cuaca Jawa Tengah, Minggu 8 Mei 2022 : Purwodadi dan Sekitarnya Hujan Ringan di Malam Hari

Prakiraan Cuaca Jawa Tengah, Minggu 8 Mei 2022 : Purwodadi dan Sekitarnya Hujan Ringan di Malam Hari

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Zona Surabaya Raya

Pastikan Perawatan Terbaik, Wali Kota Surabaya Jenguk Korban Rusaknya Seluncuran Kolam Renang Kenjeran Park

Pastikan Perawatan Terbaik, Wali Kota Surabaya Jenguk Korban Rusaknya Seluncuran Kolam Renang Kenjeran Park

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Depok

Korea Utara Siap Uji Coba Nuklir Terbaru, Korea Selatan Beri Tanggapan

Korea Utara Siap Uji Coba Nuklir Terbaru, Korea Selatan Beri Tanggapan

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

PRFM News

Daftar Jadwal Pertandingan Tim Indonesia di Thomas dan Uber Cup 2022, Ini Jadwalnya

Daftar Jadwal Pertandingan Tim Indonesia di Thomas dan Uber Cup 2022, Ini Jadwalnya

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Ringtimes Banyuwangi

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 SMP MTs Halaman 334 336 Soal Uraian Uji Kompetensi 9 Nomor 1-5 Semester 2

Kunci Jawaban Matematika Kelas 7 SMP MTs Halaman 334 336 Soal Uraian Uji Kompetensi 9 Nomor 1-5 Semester 2

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Teras Gorontalo

BMKG: 9 Wilayah Indonesia Berpotensi Dilanda Banjir Senin 9 Mei 2022

BMKG: 9 Wilayah Indonesia Berpotensi Dilanda Banjir Senin 9 Mei 2022

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Denpasar Update

Giva Silva Gagal Direkrut Persik Kediri, Ini Sosok Penggantinya, Pernah Bela Timnas Brazil U17

Giva Silva Gagal Direkrut Persik Kediri, Ini Sosok Penggantinya, Pernah Bela Timnas Brazil U17

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Purwakarta Talk

Dengan Situs Y2Mate, Bisa Nonton YouTube Tanpa Internet, Simak di Sini Caranya

Dengan Situs Y2Mate, Bisa Nonton YouTube Tanpa Internet, Simak di Sini Caranya

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB

Warta Lombok

Sinopsis Balika Vadhu: Akhiraj Menculik Gangga dan Menukarnya dengan Nimboli, Jagdish Panik

Sinopsis Balika Vadhu: Akhiraj Menculik Gangga dan Menukarnya dengan Nimboli, Jagdish Panik

8 Mei 2022, 08:30 WIB