Lirik Lagu Blow - Jackson Wang yang Sukses Gebrak Panggung Festival Coachella 2022

Vidia Elfa Safhira
19 April 2022, 03:05 WIB
Lirik Lagu Blow - Jackson Wang.
Lirik Lagu Blow - Jackson Wang. /YouTube/Jackson Wang

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Personil GOT7, Jackson Wang mendadak bertengger di jajaran trending Google usai menampilkan sebuah penampilan spektakulernya di panggung festival Coachella 2022.

Setelah hengkang dari JYP Entertainment, nama Jackson Wang justru makin melesat tajam di bawah asuhan 88 Rising.

Terbukti, dalam penampilannya di festival Coachella, Jackson Wang langsung sukses memikat fansnya dengan single teranyar berjudul Blow.

Lirik Lagu Blow - Jackson Wang

You taste like cigarettes
I hit it every chance I get
Girl, you got me dripping sweat
You pull me back every time I quit
Yeah

You taste like cigarettes
Your body feels like disrespect
Let you play me like an instrument
But I'm addicted to it, yeah
I'm addicted to it yeah, yeah

I felt her coming and I couldn't escape
I'm in the belly of the beast again
My dirty secret that keeps me awake
Don't stop now, you got me ready to (Blow!)

Ooh, woah
Ooh, woah
Ooh, woah
Ooh, woah

Editor: Rahmi Nurfajriani

