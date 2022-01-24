Sedang Hits di TikTok, Lirik Lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Akhir-akhir ini, lagu lawas milik Celine Dion yang berjudul It's All Coming Back to Me Now tengah digandrungi oleh para TikToker.
Lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now milik Celine Dion ini bercerita tentang kisah seseorang yang terjebak dengan cinta lamanya.
Berikut lirik lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now dari Celine Dion.
Lirik lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion
There were nights when the wind was so cold
That my body froze in bed
If I just listened to it right outside the window
There were days when the sun was so cruel
That all the tears turned to dust
And I just knew my eyes were drying up forever
I finished crying in the instant that you left
And I can't remember where or when or how
And I banished every memory you and I had ever made
But when you touch me like this
And you hold me like that
I just have to admit
That it's all coming back to me
