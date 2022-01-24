Sedang Hits di TikTok, Lirik Lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion

PIKIRAN RAKYAT - Akhir-akhir ini, lagu lawas milik Celine Dion yang berjudul It's All Coming Back to Me Now tengah digandrungi oleh para TikToker.

Lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now milik Celine Dion ini bercerita tentang kisah seseorang yang terjebak dengan cinta lamanya.

Berikut lirik lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now dari Celine Dion.

Lirik lagu It's All Coming Back to Me Now - Celine Dion

There were nights when the wind was so cold

That my body froze in bed

If I just listened to it right outside the window

There were days when the sun was so cruel

That all the tears turned to dust

And I just knew my eyes were drying up forever

I finished crying in the instant that you left

And I can't remember where or when or how

And I banished every memory you and I had ever made

But when you touch me like this

And you hold me like that

I just have to admit

That it's all coming back to me